ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

Gantry Secures $71.45 Million to Refinance Loans for Four Age-Restricted Multifamily Communities in Puget Sound Region

multifamilybiz.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silverdale, WA
Puyallup, WA
Business
Local
Washington Business
City
Olympia, WA
City
Tacoma, WA
Tacoma, WA
Real Estate
City
Seattle, WA
Olympia, WA
Business
Olympia, WA
Real Estate
Local
Washington Real Estate
Tacoma, WA
Business
City
Puyallup, WA
KXRO.com

Grays Harbor Tax Title Sale on Sept. 15

Grays Harbor County will be auctioning off tax title properties this month. On Friday, September 15, 2022 at 9am, the county will place 35 properties up for auction through Bid4assets.com. The auction will be online only. The properties up for auction are spread across the county and are primarily open...
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Commercial Mortgage#Puget Sound Region#Standard Poor#Refinance#Business Industry#Linus Business#Creditlending#Business Personal Finance#Ca Gantry#Ridge#Cooper Point Village#Norpoint Communities#Agency
cascadiadaily.com

2 rural Skagit Valley sites mulled for major airport

Two rural Skagit County sites being considered for the state's next major airport hub are not suitable options, Skagit County planners say. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is considering 10 sites across Washington, including the two sites in Skagit. Both sites are considered rural, with one located just...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
scenicstates.com

Top 5 Aviation Museums in the US to Visit

If you love aviation, and a short trip on a commercial flight doesn’t feel like enough, why don’t you check out one of the many aviation museums in the US?. Flying has been men’s greatest fascination since the beginning of time, but it’s only recently that flying has become available to the masses.
SEATTLE, WA
kpq.com

State DNR Plans Land Transfer Of Property Near Wenatchee

The Washington Department of Natural Resources is planning to transfer some land it currently operates as a revenue source to other uses. There are 10 pieces of land it's proposing to transfer, including about 3,000 acres near Wenatchee known as the Upper Dry Gulch area. DNR Communications Specialist Kenny Ocker...
WENATCHEE, WA
MyNorthwest

WA’s COVID-19 state of emergency to end by Oct. 31, according to Gov. Inslee

Washington State, under Gov. Jay Inslee, will end the state of emergency and all remaining COVID-19 emergency proclamations by Oct. 31. Approximately 75% of the governor’s 85 COVID-19 emergency orders have already been lifted, and an additional 13 health care-related orders will end Oct. 27. The remaining 10 orders are to be lifted on Oct. 31, including the underlying state of emergency.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

DOH to dye water red near Oak Harbor next week

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — If you spot red water around Whidbey Island early next week, it won't be cause for concern. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is using red dye to evaluate wastewater movement near a newly-reconstructed Oak Harbor Clean Water facility. The study will also measure the water facility's potential impacts on nearby shellfish growing areas.
OAK HARBOR, WA
q13fox.com

State to begin work on diverging diamond interchange at I-90, SR 18

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - A major project is set to get underway this fall in an effort to get traffic moving at one of the state's busiest interchanges at Interstate 90 and State Route 18 in Snoqualmie Valley. In addition to creating the second diverging diamond interchange in Washington state, the...
SNOQUALMIE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy