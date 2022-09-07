Gantry Secures $71.45 Million to Refinance Loans for Four Age-Restricted Multifamily Communities in Puget Sound Region

Read full article on original website
Whatcom County housing market prices climb again, here are updates and recent trends
Washington state is now the third most expensive state to purchase a home, and Whatcom County is also seeing increases in home prices.
multifamilybiz.com
CBRE Announces Sale of Half-Block Land Parcel Zoned for 267-Unit Residential Development in Belltown Neighborhood
SEATTLE, WA - CBRE announced the $17.5 million sale of a 0.61-acre site located at 2700 1st Avenue in downtown Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood, to a confidential buyer. The 26,640-sq.-ft. parcel is zoned for residential development up to 267 units. Eli Hanacek, Jon Hallgrimson, Frank Bosl and Kyle Yamamoto with...
q13fox.com
Study finds pandemic pushed many into tipping fatigue
Personal finance expert Dan Roccato joins Good Day Seattle to talk about tipping. A recent study revealed that the pandemic pushed many Americans into 'tipping fatigue'.
This Is The Most Expensive City In Washington
24/7 Wall St. analyzed data to find the most expensive city in every state.
This Washington Town Has The Fastest-Growing Home Prices In The State
Stacker pinpointed the cities with the fastest growing home prices using data from Zillow.
Chronicle
As Gas Prices Drop, Here Are the Areas in Washington You Can Save at the Pump
Washington state is seeing gas prices decrease, although some counties still are dealing with prices above $5 a gallon. The United States gas price average has gone down in the last month, now averaging $3.76 a gallon instead of $4.21 in August, according to the American Automobile Association. Washington's state...
KXRO.com
Grays Harbor Tax Title Sale on Sept. 15
Grays Harbor County will be auctioning off tax title properties this month. On Friday, September 15, 2022 at 9am, the county will place 35 properties up for auction through Bid4assets.com. The auction will be online only. The properties up for auction are spread across the county and are primarily open...
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
'It is racist': International District community members push back on planned homeless shelter expansion
SEATTLE — Community members in Seattle's Chinatown International District hosted an informational meeting about a homeless shelter expansion on Thursday at Hing Hay Park. Some are saying they were left out of conversations about a homeless shelter expansion in SODO, the International District and Pioneer Square. The county council...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Washington State Department of Ecology proposes rules to phase out gas vehicles by 2035
The Washington Department of Ecology is proposing rules requiring all new light-duty cars and trucks sold in Washington to meet zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) standards by 2035. The department is accepting public comments on the proposed regulations through Oct. 19. According to a department news release, Washington will be one of...
cascadiadaily.com
2 rural Skagit Valley sites mulled for major airport
Two rural Skagit County sites being considered for the state's next major airport hub are not suitable options, Skagit County planners say. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is considering 10 sites across Washington, including the two sites in Skagit. Both sites are considered rural, with one located just...
Downtown’s Pacific Place redevelopment plan to create office space falls through
In an effort to revitalize the in-person shopping experience and provide a new use to the now empty storefronts, plans were created to renovate the Pacific Place shopping center to include office space, as reported by The Seattle Times. Now though, those plans have hit a hitch as Pacific Place shopping center said the proposal is off the table.
scenicstates.com
Top 5 Aviation Museums in the US to Visit
If you love aviation, and a short trip on a commercial flight doesn’t feel like enough, why don’t you check out one of the many aviation museums in the US?. Flying has been men’s greatest fascination since the beginning of time, but it’s only recently that flying has become available to the masses.
This Is The Richest School District In Washington
24/7 Wall St got curious and compiled a list of the wealthiest school district in every state.
kpq.com
State DNR Plans Land Transfer Of Property Near Wenatchee
The Washington Department of Natural Resources is planning to transfer some land it currently operates as a revenue source to other uses. There are 10 pieces of land it's proposing to transfer, including about 3,000 acres near Wenatchee known as the Upper Dry Gulch area. DNR Communications Specialist Kenny Ocker...
WA’s COVID-19 state of emergency to end by Oct. 31, according to Gov. Inslee
Washington State, under Gov. Jay Inslee, will end the state of emergency and all remaining COVID-19 emergency proclamations by Oct. 31. Approximately 75% of the governor’s 85 COVID-19 emergency orders have already been lifted, and an additional 13 health care-related orders will end Oct. 27. The remaining 10 orders are to be lifted on Oct. 31, including the underlying state of emergency.
DOH to dye water red near Oak Harbor next week
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — If you spot red water around Whidbey Island early next week, it won't be cause for concern. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is using red dye to evaluate wastewater movement near a newly-reconstructed Oak Harbor Clean Water facility. The study will also measure the water facility's potential impacts on nearby shellfish growing areas.
arizonasuntimes.com
Washington’s Largest School District Goes on Strike, Delaying Start of School for Thousands
Teachers of the largest school district in Washington are on strike on what should have been the first day of classes after rejecting a deal that would have kept them working in classrooms. The Seattle Education Association (SEA) could not come to an agreement with Seattle Public Schools (SPS), which...
MyNorthwest.com
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Bonney Lake fire extinguished after closing in on shopping center
In Pierce County, a backburn is underway in the woods near the Bonney Lake Fred Meyer location. This is a part of the effort to fully contain two wildfires that broke out late Thursday morning in a wooded greenbelt behind the shopping center. No buildings are believed to be threatened.
q13fox.com
State to begin work on diverging diamond interchange at I-90, SR 18
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - A major project is set to get underway this fall in an effort to get traffic moving at one of the state's busiest interchanges at Interstate 90 and State Route 18 in Snoqualmie Valley. In addition to creating the second diverging diamond interchange in Washington state, the...
