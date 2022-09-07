ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Greystone Places $52.5 Million in Debt and Equity Financing for 180-Unit Senior Housing Community in Gainesville, Florida

 3 days ago
WCJB

State warns Gainesville against finalizing multi-family zoning plan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is warning the city of Gainesville to reverse course after the commission voted to end single-family zoning in the city. The department reviewed the change to the city’s comprehensive plan to allow the multi-family units to be built in neighborhoods...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

State Department of Economic Opportunity recommends withdrawal of single-family housing ordinance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A letter from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) to Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe recommends the withdrawal of the City’s Comprehensive Plan amendment that removes single-family zoning throughout the city, saying the amendment is inconsistent with the City’s Comprehensive Plan and that it “results in a scattered, unplanned, unfocused, and untenable approach to providing affordable housing.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
multifamilybiz.com

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of Five Multifamily Communities Totaling 582-Units Across Several Submarkets in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, FL - Cushman & Wakefield announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of the Archer Road Portfolio, a collection of five multifamily properties across several submarkets in Gainesville that total 582 units. Nick Meoli and Mike Donaldson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

New hotel opens in Downtown Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The grand opening of the Hyatt Place was Thursday in Downtown Gainesville after being delayed by COVID-19. President and investor of the Hyatt, Mike Warren says the hotel will bring in more people to create more business locally. “The hotel is going to bring people in...
TRAVEL
WCJB

Mega Mixer events draws young professionals to Celebration Pointe

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Groups from around Gainesville met up Thursday as part of a Mega Mixer. The event is meant to help bring networking opportunities for young professionals in the area. Five different groups representing young professionals from the Gainesville area all attended. Events like this offer a chance...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Over 100 vendors are coming to Trenton to kick off fall

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Trenton “Almost Fall Festival” is Saturday, September 10th from 10am to 4pm. It is located at the Trenton State Farmers Market. There will be local businesses, food trucks, non-profits and more. Parking and admission is free.
TRENTON, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Burlington Stores’ new Butler Plaza location to open September 16

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Burlington Stores, Inc., a major off-price retailer offering WOW deals on customers’ favorite brands for the entire family and home, is opening a new store in Gainesville. With up to 60% off other retailers’ prices every day and brand-name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they shop Burlington. The retailer offers their shoppers amazing values on the items they want and need.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Council accepts resignation of two Williston city leaders

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Two city leaders in Williston resigned during a city council meeting on Tuesday. During the meeting, the city council accepted the resignation of Williston City Manager Jackie Gorman and Deputy City Manager Deanna Nelson. The council then voted unanimously to appoint Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird...
WILLISTON, FL
Lydia Bell

Central Florida Hidden Luxury

It’s no secret that the pandemic has been a blessing for real estate revival. Whether it was the quarantine that made folks itch to escape their everyday homes and seek a project or just the urge to travel with the downtime, the boom has certainly flooded AirBnB. And that’s lucky for me!
MICANOPY, FL
WCJB

Vineyard Church will host a food giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over the last 12 months, grocery prices soared more than 13%, and that is the largest annual increase since March 1979, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, there will be help Wednesday in Gainesville. There will be a free food giveaway. It is being...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Former Gainesville Police Department K-9 officer alleges racism within the unit

A racial discrimination lawsuit filed against the city by an ex-Gainesville Police Department officer in the force’s K-9 unit recently made its way to federal court. Edward Ratliff, a Black 13-year veteran of the force, alleged white officers casually used racial slurs within the K-9 unit through multiple uses of the n-word. This includes an incident where, in light of a K-9’s euthanization, a white officer said the dog “bit a lot of n—s.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Accusations fly as Lake City City Manager contract talks stall

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The city’s budget is approved, millage rate is the same, but the formally unanimous choice for city manager now comes with a cloud of councilman accusations. At Tuesday night Lake City Council meeting Councilman Todd Sampson began by accusing Interim City Manager Paul Dyal...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Pedestrian hit and killed in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a pedestrian was hit while walking along a road in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a van was headed north on U.S. 41 near Southeast County Road 349 around 7 a.m. this morning. That’s when the van hit a 65-year-old Alachua man walking north on the highway, killing him.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Colliers employees file lawsuit against City of Gainesville, GPD, and various GPD employees following controversial SWAT raid

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Three employees of Colliers International who were present during the Gainesville Police Department (GPD) SWAT raid on June 2, 2021, have now sued for damages. Jason Hurst, Nicola Moreland, and Bennett Harrell, the plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed July 19, 2022, also previously settled a lawsuit...
GAINESVILLE, FL

