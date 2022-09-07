Greystone Places $52.5 Million in Debt and Equity Financing for 180-Unit Senior Housing Community in Gainesville, Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Burlington Stores, Inc., a major off-price retailer offering WOW deals on customers’ favorite brands for the entire family and home, is opening a new store in Gainesville. With up to 60% off other retailers’ prices every day and brand-name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they shop Burlington. The retailer offers their shoppers amazing values on the items they want and need.

