One Person Hurt in Four Vehicle Crash in Todd County
HEWITT -- One person was hurt in a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Highway 71 near Hewitt in Todd County. Two vans and a semi were all parked northbound on Highway 71 when another semi going north...
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Carlton County crash
CARLTON COUNTY, MN -- A central Minnesota man was seriously hurt when he was hit by a vehicle in Carlton County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 near Cromwell. They report Cody Troy, 29, of Big Lake was struck by...
Brainerd Man Suffers Head Injury After Motorcycle Crash
A Brainerd man was sent to the hospital after suffered a head injury in a motorcycle crash. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, on September 8th, Matthew Bordwell of Brainerd was driving his motorcycle eastbound on State Highway 210 without a helmet. Bordwell lost control of the motorcycle, slid on the pavement, and crashed near the intersection of Highway 210 and Ash Avenue in Oak Lake Township. Bordwell sustained a head injury after being thrown from the vehicle.
New Tenant Eyes Sherco Plant
BECKER -- A mysterious new tenant is eyeing property in Becker. Xcel Energy has announced they’ve signed an option to sell 348 acres at the current Sherco Power Plant to Elk River Technologies LLC for $7.5 million. The land sale equals roughly $21,500 per acre. The petition claims the...
School Staff Member Drowned in Brainerd Area Lake
BRAINERD -- A school staff member drowned while on a retreat with a group of students. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says on Monday at about 1:30 p.m. they responded to Northstar Camp near Brainerd for a report that a staff member from a school had gone underwater. Upon...
Man missing from Iron Range cabin found dead
SIDE LAKE, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The body of a man last seen on August 28 at his cabin in Side Lake, Minnesota, has been located. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office said James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, Minnesota, had been missing for a week when his car was seen off Turtle Lake Road in Itasca County.
Body of missing Zimmerman man located
It’s been a week and a half since friends and family had contact with James Frederick Napoli. Wendesday, St. Louis County authorities say they have located the body of the missing Zimmerman man. 72-year-old Napoli was last seen at his cabin near Side Lake, telling people he was headed...
Man killed in crash in central Minnesota
(Meeker County, MN)--A man is reportedly dead following a crash in central Minnesota. The crash took place south of Kimball in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dakota Flint, 22, of Monticello, was driving a vehicle southbound on Highway 15, south of County Road 27 when he left the roadway and rolled. Officials say that Flint was killed in the crash. Two children in the car, an infant and a 4-year-old, were not seriously injured in the crash.
St. Cloud School of Dance and Gymnastics Opens Sartell Location
SARTELL -- A local dance and gymnastics studio has opened a second location. St. Cloud School of Dance and Gymnastics opened their new Sartell location last week, inside the Riverside Plaza. Owner Sue Arnold says they were planning to open a second location prior to COVID, and knew the Sartell...
Looking For Pumpkins? Plan A Trip To This Amazing Pumpkin Patch In Royalton
It's the bright colors that signify fall, and we are starting to see pumpkins getting ready for harvest. I'm lucky that my Dad has a beautiful garden that is full of pumpkins to harvest soon, and it's a family tradition that he puts all the pumpkins all around his house and farm, and then family members, especially the little ones, get to come and pick the pumpkins they want to take home.
13-Year-Old Girl Died in Boating Accident
HACKENSACK -- A 13-year-old Motley girl died in a boating accident over the weekend. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 10:00 p.m. on Sunday on Ten Mile Lake near Hackensack. The boat was being driven by a 50-year-old man from Horace, North Dakota when it...
St. Cloud Man Arrested Following Early Morning Police Chase
WAITE PARK -- A St. Cloud man was arrested after leading police on an chase through several communities early Wednesday morning. Waite Park police were called to the 400 block of 4th Street North just after midnight on reports of a burglary in-progress. When officers arrive, the suspect drove off heading toward St. Joseph.
Victim identified in drowning near Brainerd
(Brainerd, MN)--The man who drowned on Labor Day at the NorthStar Camp in Brainerd is identified as 30-year-old Alan Garcia of Hutchinson. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says Garcia was a staff member with a group of students on a weekend retreat. Deputies say Garcia went underwater and was pulled to shore by a student. First responders tried to save him, but Garcia later died in a Brainerd hospital.
School staff member dies after going under water at Brainerd camp
An employee of a school in southern Minnesota has died after a drowning incident in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the staff member, a 30-year-old man from Hutchinson, Minnesota, was with a group of students at a weekend retreat at Northstar Camp when he went under water at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Save The Date: Free Smoke Alarms For Foley Residents From Fire Department & Red Cross
Foley Area 'Sound The Alarm' is scheduled for Saturday, September 17th in the Foley Fire District. The Red Cross is teaming up with The Foley Fire Department to help make homes safer in the Foley area by installing FREE smoke alarms in homes with the completion of a fire safety checklist and escape plan.
Northern Exposure! You Shared Your ‘Northern Lights’ Pictures With Us [GALLERY]
Have you ever had a chance to see the Northern Lights? I remember growing up on our family farm in Princeton, Minnesota. We had no lights from the city and the sky was absolutely dazzling at times. YOUR PHOTOS OF THE NORTHERN LIGHTS. We asked our listeners to submit photos...
Frankie Ballard Headlines Sauk Rapids Firefighters Fundraiser
SAUK RAPIDS -- Country music artist Frankie Ballard is the headliner for this year's Sauk Rapids Firefighters Fundraiser. The event is this Saturday outside of Rollie's in Sauk Rapids. The gates open at 5:00 p.m. with the opening band Canyon Cowboys at 6:00 p.m., followed by Frankie Ballard. Ballard has...
Kayaker Thieves Booked On Felony Charges
Photo: (Mugshots of Veches, Ciera Brenay and Longfield, Justin Anthony via Wright County Sheriff's Office), KSTP. Two suspects have been booked in connection to the robbery of a kayaker traveling the full length of the Mississippi River. Manny Forge was paddling the Mississippi from Lake Itasca down to the...
Trial begins for man accused of harassing Cold Spring family due to race
ST. CLOUD - A Stearns County jury will decide in the coming days whether a 33-year-old Cold Spring man is guilty of stalking and assaulting a Cold Spring family because of their race. "What brings us all together today is hate, rage, jealousy and attack," said Assistant Stearns County Attorney...
Roof Rescue Awards New Roof To Local Veteran
RICE -- A local veteran was surprised with a new roof Tuesday morning. Roof Rescue, a program through Oberg Roofing, awards roofing services to local veterans. This year’s winner is Aaron Salzer, whose military experience spans decades. Salzer says the award will help rehabilitate his historic home near Rice.
