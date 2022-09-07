ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Max Verstappen handed Italian Grand Prix grid penalty

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has been handed a five-place grid penalty for the Italian Grand Prix. The Dutchman was second in practice, 0.143 seconds behind Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who will start from the back with his own grid penalty. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third, quickest of those without a penalty,...
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

'An instinct he has carried from the cradle' - Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland has a "born instinct" for scoring, after the striker netted a brace for Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday. The 22-year-old reached 25 goals in 20 Champions League appearances. The previous record after 20 appearances was 16, by Ruud van Nistelrooy and Roberto Soldado.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Ten Hag on squad rotation, Rashford and Ronaldo

Erik ten Hag been speaking to the media before Manchester United’s opening Europa League game with Real Sociedad on Thursday. Anthony Martial is still out – Ten Hag confirmed he is “progressing but not ready for training or a game”. He emphasised that he has a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

South American superstar shares his one-word assessment of Spurs ace

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has established himself as one of the best players in the world over the last few years. The 29-year-old is undoubtedly one of the best strikers of his generation and he has proven his quality time and again with consistent goalscoring returns for the London club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

McKennie, Miretti and the most interesting numbers from Juve’s UCL opener

On Tuesday night, Juventus began their European campaign with a defeat at the hands of their hosts Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé struck twice in the first half and Weston McKennie grabbed one back for the visitors in the second period. The Bianconeri’s official website provided us with some...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Guinea National Team Call Up Liverpool Naby Keita Despite Injury

Liverpool FC - Midfielder Naby Keita has been recently called up by Guinea national team manager Kaba Diawara, as the African side face two important friendlies this month. Jurgen Klopp is currently facing yet another stumbling block in his seventh season as Liverpool manager, this time having a number of injuries in his midfield.
FIFA
Yardbarker

Report claims Juventus is still feeling the financial effect of signing Ronaldo

Juventus broke their transfer record to sign Cristiano Ronaldo is 2018 as they searched for a Champions League trophy. They also placed the attacker on very high wages, which weighed heavily on their finances. The transfer was going to plan until Covid struck in 2020, and most of Juve’s source...
UEFA

