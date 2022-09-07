ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thesource.com

CJ Wallace, Son of The Notorious B.I.G., Receives Custom Diamond Pendant of His Father

Hip-Hop loves chains, and CJ Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G., may have just revealed one of the best neck pieces of all time. CJ got the new necklace from Mazza New York Jewelers by request of his mother Faith Evans. The result is a Biggie pendant covered in diamonds, showing his father in one of his trademark Coogi sweaters with a stack of bills in his hand.
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
Decider.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
TODAY.com

Jennifer Hudson shares rare photos of 13-year-old son: 'I officially have a teenager!'

Jennifer Hudson is celebrating the start of a new chapter for her son, who turned 13 this week!. Hudson's son — David Daniel Otunga Jr. — is seen in the actor's Instagram post dancing, posing in a car and standing next to his mother in a series of pictures from the newly 13-year-old's celebration. Otunga's father is professional wrestler David Otunga. He and Hudson split in 2017 after ten years together.
Elite Daily

Wait, Did Lori Harvey Just Low-Key Explain Her Breakup With MBJ?

Lori Harvey just got real about her past relationships — specifically, why one romance, in particular, didn’t work out. On Aug. 10, Harvey appeared on an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and dished on dating, heartbreak, and finding herself. And let’s just say, there was a moment in the conversation when she told a pretty personal story — and it sounds like it could be about Michael B. Jordan. Harvey’s quote about almost getting married young might just explain her breakup with Jordan. Personally, I’m still recovering from this split, so I’ll 100% welcome any closure I can get.
Us Weekly

Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline

Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
