CJ Wallace, Son of The Notorious B.I.G., Receives Custom Diamond Pendant of His Father
Hip-Hop loves chains, and CJ Wallace, the son of The Notorious B.I.G., may have just revealed one of the best neck pieces of all time. CJ got the new necklace from Mazza New York Jewelers by request of his mother Faith Evans. The result is a Biggie pendant covered in diamonds, showing his father in one of his trademark Coogi sweaters with a stack of bills in his hand.
Beyoncé's mom reportedly cried when she heard her daughter's duet with The Isley Brothers
Beyoncé’s new single is a collaboration with Ron Isley and The Isley Brothers. “Make Me Say It Again Girl” is a remake of the legendary group’s 1975 hit of the same name.
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!
Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
Meagan Good Reveals Her Desire To Have A Child Following Her Split From DeVon Franklin
Meagan Good's life is moving forward based on her own terms post her divorce from DeVon Franklin.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
Ice Cube Felt Chris Tucker Would Be Outgrowing His Fans by Not Returning to the ‘Friday’ Films
Ice Cube once shared how he wanted Chris Tucker to return to the ‘Friday’ franchise so he wouldn’t ‘outgrow’ fans of the movies.
Jennifer Hudson shares rare photos of 13-year-old son: 'I officially have a teenager!'
Jennifer Hudson is celebrating the start of a new chapter for her son, who turned 13 this week!. Hudson's son — David Daniel Otunga Jr. — is seen in the actor's Instagram post dancing, posing in a car and standing next to his mother in a series of pictures from the newly 13-year-old's celebration. Otunga's father is professional wrestler David Otunga. He and Hudson split in 2017 after ten years together.
Kimora Lee Simmons Poses for Rare Photo with All Five of Her Children at Back to School Event
Kimora Lee Simmons enjoyed a special outing this week surrounded by all of her kids. The model and entrepreneur was joined by all five of her children Thursday at a Back to School Giveaway event, which she hosted in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Baby Phat, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Crayola, in Los Angeles.
Megan Thee Stallion Says She and Pardison Fontaine ‘Sharpen Each Other’ in Their Relationship
Megan Thee Stallion recently released 'Traumazine,' sharing some information about her relationship with Pardison Fontaine in the process.
Tyrese Gets Back With Ex-Girlfriend Zelie Timothy After Labeling Her ‘Poison’
Tyrese has apparently mended his relationship with former girlfriend Zelie Timothy — and now, they’re back on. Months after the Fast & Furious star labeled Timothy “poison,” the Dominican model uploaded a clip of herself and Tyrese on the beach looking happily in love. With Brent...
Vita Stepped Away From Music After Leaving Murder Inc. — See Where She Is Now
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Murder Inc. dominated hip-hop and pop culture. During its heyday, fans compared Irv Gotti’s label to other booming companies like Bad Boy Records and 50 Cent’s label, G-Unit. Throughout Murder Inc's success, it created stars out of artists such as Ja...
Fans Roast Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Breakup Facial Hair’ After Lori Harvey Split
Social media is not here for Michael B. Jordan growing out his facial hair. The Creed star recently debuted a new look that fans have been roasting him over. Jordan’s stylist, Jason Bolden, took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off the actor’s look for a new fashion campaign.
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 7 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is loving life with his seven kids. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, […]
Nessa Diab Makes First Red Carpet Appearance at 2022 MTV VMAs After Welcoming Baby With Colin Kaepernick
Watch: MTV VMAs 2022 Categories We're MOST Excited About. It's mama's night out for Nessa Diab. Just moments after announcing that she and Colin Kaepernick welcomed their first child together, the former Talk Stoop host, 41, hit the red carpet for the 2022 MTV VMAs on Aug. 28 looking amazing!
Kid 'n Play's Christopher Martin Says LeBron's 'Very Involved' In 'House Party' Reboot
Christopher Martin -- one half of the iconic rap duo Kid 'n Play -- says the "House Party" reboot is in great hands with LeBron James ... telling TMZ Sports the NBA superstar is working nonstop to make sure the movie is a success. As we previously reported, the modern...
Lil Wayne Once Refused to Touch Nicki Minaj in the Music Video for ‘High School’
Nicki Minaj once recalled a time where she had to convince Lil’ Wayne to touch her after the rapper refused in the video for the song ‘High School.’
Kanye West Asks Pete Davidson How Life Is in 'Trauma Unit' After Kim Split
"Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit," West, who shares four children with Kardashian, wrote in an Instagram post.
Wait, Did Lori Harvey Just Low-Key Explain Her Breakup With MBJ?
Lori Harvey just got real about her past relationships — specifically, why one romance, in particular, didn’t work out. On Aug. 10, Harvey appeared on an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and dished on dating, heartbreak, and finding herself. And let’s just say, there was a moment in the conversation when she told a pretty personal story — and it sounds like it could be about Michael B. Jordan. Harvey’s quote about almost getting married young might just explain her breakup with Jordan. Personally, I’m still recovering from this split, so I’ll 100% welcome any closure I can get.
Halle Berry and Van Hunt’s Relationship Timeline
Finding The One! Halle Berry found something special with Van Hunt and has enjoyed showing off her relationship to her fans. Berry was previously married three times: to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares son Maceo (born in 2013) with Martinez and daughter Nahla (born in 2008) with ex Gabriel Aubry.
