Texas State

Washington Examiner

Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law said to violate civil rights

The Supreme Court reinstated a federal judge's ruling on Friday, issuing a temporary order holding that Georgia's current election system disadvantages black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law. The justices issued their unsigned order in response to an emergency request filed by a group of black voters...
Reason.com

Today in Supreme Court History: September 6, 1983

9/6/1983: The City of Richmond solicited bids for installing plumbing fixtures at the city jail. The J.A. Croson Company's bid was denied because it did not meet the "set-aside requirement" for minority contractors. The Supreme Court declared this decision unconstitutional in City of Richmond v. J.A. Croson Co. (1989).
bloomberglaw.com

Texas High Court Denies Review of $1.4 Million Sanctions Award

A Texas doctor is stuck with a $1.4 million sanction award against him for frivolous legal filings, with the state’s high court declining his petition for review Friday. The sanction came in a long-running fee-shifting case between a doctor and two hospitals that has been appealed to the Texas Supreme Court three times.
Benzinga

Texas Court Reverses $7.4 Million Trucking Accident Verdict

A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn't support the jury's findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can't be held liable for negligent...
The Associated Press

Lawyers awarded $70M+ fees in deadly Florida condo collapse

Lawyers who secured a $1.1 billion settlement in the deadly collapse last year of a beachfront Florida condominium building were awarded more than $70 million in fees Monday by a judge. The total was less than the approximately $100 million attorneys with the 17 law firms had requested, but there were no guarantees initially they would ever be paid in the days after the Champlain Towers South building fell June 24, 2021, killing 98 people. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said surviving family members and people who only lost units and property got far more in compensation than is typical in such large class-action cases — and this lawsuit was settled in only a year’s time. “That is a remarkable result. It is unprecedented,” Hanzman said at a hearing. “They are not getting a meager recovery here. They are in essence being made whole, which never happens in these cases.” Hanzman also remarked that the case “could have been an absolute disaster.”
Law & Crime

Federal Appeals Court Resurrects Major Lawsuit Against Chiquita for Funding Colombian Terrorist Organization

A federal appellate court resurrected a major lawsuit Tuesday against banana company Chiquita Brands International for allegedly supporting a Colombian terrorist group that kidnapped, tortured, and murdered plaintiffs’ family members during a civil war. A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit found that the trial court “got some right and some wrong” on its evidentiary calls, and that the plaintiffs had put forth enough evidence for the case to survive to the next phase of litigation.
The Associated Press

Washington Supreme Court OKs virtual life term for teen

SEATTLE (AP) — One year after saying virtual life sentences are unconstitutional for teenage killers, the Washington Supreme Court changed course Thursday in a split ruling that drew irate dissents from four justices. The 5-4 decision was a striking departure for a court that in recent years has steadily embraced research showing that juveniles’ brain development typically makes them less culpable than adults, and which has made significant efforts to undo the impact of racial bias in the criminal justice system. “The majority rewrites our jurisprudence to profoundly limit the protection we have found our state constitution gives to children,” Chief Justice Steven González wrote in his dissent. The court upheld a 61-year sentence for Tonelli Anderson, a Black man who was 17 when he shot two women, killing one of them and blinding the other, during a drug robbery in Tukwila in 1994. An accomplice shot and killed a man in the same home.
bloomberglaw.com

Nursing Home Death Suit Could Put PREP Act Before Supreme Court

SCOTUS offered first shot to interpret immunity-conferring act. A California nursing home operator has asked the US Supreme Court to interpret the 2005 PREP Act for the first time and declare that federal courts have exclusive authority to hear wrongful death and personal injury claims arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Reuters

Family could sell huge Texas oil tracts - sources

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A Texas family which owns 70,000 acres in the Permian basin is exploring options including a sale, putting up for grabs one of the largest family-owned tracts in the heart of U.S. shale country, people familiar with the matter said.
bloomberglaw.com

White & Case Lawyer Conflict Screen Cleared by Appeals Court

White & Case LLP properly screened a newly hired attorney from a conflict that would have otherwise spread to the entire firm and disqualified it from participating in a bankruptcy case, the Third Circuit ruled on Friday. Jessica Lauria, formerly called Jessica Boelter, worked at Sidley Austin LLP, which represented...
bloomberglaw.com

Texas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious Freedom (3)

A federal judge in Texas ruled that the Affordable Care Act’s mandate for free coverage of groundbreaking HIV prevention drugs made by. “substantially burdens” the religious freedom of a Christian-owned company. US District Judge. Reed O’Connor. in Fort Worth on Wednesday granted summary judgment to. Braidwood Management...
The 74

The ACLU’S Fight Against Classroom Censorship, State By State

A spate of policies banning books and tamping down teachings on race and gender proliferated nationwide in 2021 and 2022 — but are those rules actually legal? The American Civil Liberties Union has launched a multi-state effort to find out by challenging them in court. The approach includes a mixture of lawsuits, public records requests […]
