Lawyers who secured a $1.1 billion settlement in the deadly collapse last year of a beachfront Florida condominium building were awarded more than $70 million in fees Monday by a judge. The total was less than the approximately $100 million attorneys with the 17 law firms had requested, but there were no guarantees initially they would ever be paid in the days after the Champlain Towers South building fell June 24, 2021, killing 98 people. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said surviving family members and people who only lost units and property got far more in compensation than is typical in such large class-action cases — and this lawsuit was settled in only a year’s time. “That is a remarkable result. It is unprecedented,” Hanzman said at a hearing. “They are not getting a meager recovery here. They are in essence being made whole, which never happens in these cases.” Hanzman also remarked that the case “could have been an absolute disaster.”

