cascadiadaily.com
Ferndale volleyball christens new gym, season with win
Thursday night was an evening of many firsts for Ferndale volleyball: first game of the 2022 season, first league game of the year and first match in the high school’s new gymnasium. The Golden Eagles didn’t disappoint, putting on a show to take down Northwest Conference foe Lynden Christian...
cascadiadaily.com
Sehome obliterates Blaine on the road
BLAINE — The Sehome Mariners improved to 2-0 after a 49-6 shellacking of the Blaine Borderites in a non-league match-up at Blaine High School on Friday. Sehome followed up its victory last week by bombarding the Blaine defense with a tenacious air attack led by freshman quarterback Nolan Wright and a plethora of wide receivers.
cascadiadaily.com
Lynden overcomes slow start to win big at W.F. West
CHEHALIS — The four-hour drive didn’t matter. Neither did facing a state-participant opponent, its packed student section or its giant inflatable football helmet. Not even a slow start offensively could stop Lynden as the Lions came into Chehalis and hammered the W.F. West Bearcats 33-7 for a non-league road victory Friday, Sept. 9.
cascadiadaily.com
Outdoor burning prohibited in Whatcom, Skagit, Island counties
A Stage 1 burn ban for Whatcom, Skagit and Island counties is in effect as air quality is expected to dip into “unhealthy” levels from the smoke of several lightning-caused wildfires in the North Cascades, the Northwest Clean Air Agency (NWCAA) reported Friday. All outdoor burning, and home...
cascadiadaily.com
KulshanCLT to expand affordable housing in Ferndale
Kulshan Community Land Trust recently purchased 8.2 acres of land in Ferndale, the organization's largest project to date. The nonprofit hopes the plot of land, which is located at 2039 Thornton Rd., will contain 50 or more homes, all of which will be affordable housing for those in the community.
cascadiadaily.com
Wildfire smoke on the horizon
Wildfire smoke billowing off fires in the North Cascades may hit Whatcom County this weekend, according to reports from the National Weather Service. Easterly winds Friday and Saturday may send smoke from fires burning east of Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, along the North Cascades and just north of the Canadian border into the area, according to a Thursday morning NWS announcement.
cascadiadaily.com
Civic Agenda: Sept. 8 – 14, 2022
Whatcom Transportation Authority meeting, 8 a.m., 4011 Bakerview Spur, or virtual meeting. Whatcom County Planning Commission meeting, 6:30 p.m., 5280 Northwest Dr., or virtual meeting. Agenda online. FRIDAY, Sept. 9. Whatcom County Stakeholder Advisory Committee for the Public Health, Safety and Justice Initiative meeting, 1 p.m., 311 Grand Ave., Suite...
cascadiadaily.com
Taking a bite out of dog leash laws
I was walking down the street listening to my headphones on the outskirts of Whatcom Falls Park when it happened. A 104-pound pit bull barked fiercely at me. I put out my hand for it to smell, thinking that it was just another dog that would calm down once he’d sniffed me. He wasn’t, so I pulled my hand away as he advanced aggressively.
cascadiadaily.com
Review: Big Stick BBQ
Almost five years ago, Big Stick BBQ first appeared in Bellingham as a food truck, the result of Rick Atkins’ barbecue obsession, supported by his wife Linda. I first learned about them when they won a Cascadia Weekly Best of Bellingham award in 2019 and I was sent to photograph their food truck, which was parked at Kulshan Brewery on Kentucky Street at the time. I got lunch since I was there and was happily blown away by their brisket slider. I got to try them again shortly afterward at Stone’s Throw, but then the pandemic rudely interrupted.
