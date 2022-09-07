Read full article on original website
whatcom-news.com
NWCAA: Some Whatcom County areas could be spared the worse of the wildfire smoke
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Northwest Clean Air Agency (NWCAA) issued an air quality forecast this morning, Saturday, September 10th, in line with their current Stage 1 air quality burn ban in Island, Skagit and Whatcom Counties. Air quality is forecast Saturday to be UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY...
salish-current.org
Diesel oil from sunken Aleutian Isle ‘nonrecoverable’
More than 200 feet below the surface of Haro Strait — a major shipway for British Columbia — a fishing vessel has settled on the sea floor near Sunset Point off the west coast of San Juan Island. The 49-foot purse seiner Aleutian Isle began sinking on Aug....
Whatcom County housing market prices climb again, here are updates and recent trends
Washington state is now the third most expensive state to purchase a home, and Whatcom County is also seeing increases in home prices.
Chronicle
As Gas Prices Drop, Here Are the Areas in Washington You Can Save at the Pump
Washington state is seeing gas prices decrease, although some counties still are dealing with prices above $5 a gallon. The United States gas price average has gone down in the last month, now averaging $3.76 a gallon instead of $4.21 in August, according to the American Automobile Association. Washington's state...
whatcom-news.com
False report of armed robbery sends officers to a Lynden bank branch
LYNDEN, Wash. — Law enforcement were dispatched to a bank branch in Lynden about 9:30am, Friday, September 9th, due to a report of an armed robbery. According to unconfirmed law enforcement radio reports at the time, a staff member inside the branch called 911 to report a subject with a weapon in the branch.
cascadiadaily.com
KulshanCLT to expand affordable housing in Ferndale
Kulshan Community Land Trust recently purchased 8.2 acres of land in Ferndale, the organization's largest project to date. The nonprofit hopes the plot of land, which is located at 2039 Thornton Rd., will contain 50 or more homes, all of which will be affordable housing for those in the community.
cascadiadaily.com
2 rural Skagit Valley sites mulled for major airport
Two rural Skagit County sites being considered for the state's next major airport hub are not suitable options, Skagit County planners say. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is considering 10 sites across Washington, including the two sites in Skagit. Both sites are considered rural, with one located just...
This is the best poutine in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best poutine is also known for its beer, burgers, appetizers and more.
Here are the stores with the most affordable staple grocery prices in the Bellingham area
We checked the prices at area stores for milk, eggs, chicken and more to show you where you can find the cheapest prices.
cascadiadaily.com
Outdoor burning prohibited in Whatcom, Skagit, Island counties
A Stage 1 burn ban for Whatcom, Skagit and Island counties is in effect as air quality is expected to dip into “unhealthy” levels from the smoke of several lightning-caused wildfires in the North Cascades, the Northwest Clean Air Agency (NWCAA) reported Friday. All outdoor burning, and home...
Wildfires near Baker mean smoky skies for Whatcom. Here’s where air is unhealthful Saturday
Extreme fire weather and poor air quality prompt burn ban.
cascadiadaily.com
Wildfire smoke on the horizon
Wildfire smoke billowing off fires in the North Cascades may hit Whatcom County this weekend, according to reports from the National Weather Service. Easterly winds Friday and Saturday may send smoke from fires burning east of Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, along the North Cascades and just north of the Canadian border into the area, according to a Thursday morning NWS announcement.
KOMO News
Air quality alerts issued, unhealthy conditions predicted for Puget Sound due to smoke
Air quality alerts have been issued for much of western Washington as winds bring wildfire smoke into the region. Alerts have been issued for Island, Skagit, Whatcom, King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish Counties. The alerts are in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday. Northwest Clean Air Agency...
kpug1170.com
Bellingham hospital rolls back COVID visitor restrictions
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham’s hospital is once again allowing patients to have visitors. PeaceHealth St. Joseph Hospital says Whatcom County has a sustained level of COVID-19 transmission of “substantial,” which is its benchmark for easing restrictions. Starting on Wednesday, September 7th, patients will be allowed one...
kpug1170.com
Parent company of Bellingham’s Regal Cinemas declares bankruptcy
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – It’s official. The company that owns Bellingham’s Regal Cinemas has declared bankruptcy. Cineworld has filed for Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. to help it recover from billions of dollars of debt. The British-based company operates in ten countries and has been battered by...
Already convicted of 20 crimes and facing charges on 18 more, Whatcom man arrested again
Jail records show the man is being held in lieu of $125,000 bail after being arrested on suspicion of five new crimes.
q13fox.com
NTSB finds wreckage in area where floatplane may have crashed near Whidbey Island
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says it may have found potential wreckage of the floatplane that crashed Sunday near Whidbey Island, Washington. The NTSB, working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said side scan radar on Thursday "identified targets on the seafloor in...
Some Whatcom residents smelling this wildfire smoke, as air quality drops
West winds should keep most smoke away, air agency says.
This specialty medical office will open in Bellingham later this month
Two local doctors will operate the medical center.
This Washington Town Left Its Mark On American History
Cheapism compiled a list of small American towns that 'shaped the course of American history.'
