Bellingham, WA

salish-current.org

Diesel oil from sunken Aleutian Isle ‘nonrecoverable’

More than 200 feet below the surface of Haro Strait — a major shipway for British Columbia — a fishing vessel has settled on the sea floor near Sunset Point off the west coast of San Juan Island. The 49-foot purse seiner Aleutian Isle began sinking on Aug....
whatcom-news.com

False report of armed robbery sends officers to a Lynden bank branch

LYNDEN, Wash. — Law enforcement were dispatched to a bank branch in Lynden about 9:30am, Friday, September 9th, due to a report of an armed robbery. According to unconfirmed law enforcement radio reports at the time, a staff member inside the branch called 911 to report a subject with a weapon in the branch.
cascadiadaily.com

KulshanCLT to expand affordable housing in Ferndale

Kulshan Community Land Trust recently purchased 8.2 acres of land in Ferndale, the organization's largest project to date. The nonprofit hopes the plot of land, which is located at 2039 Thornton Rd., will contain 50 or more homes, all of which will be affordable housing for those in the community.
cascadiadaily.com

2 rural Skagit Valley sites mulled for major airport

Two rural Skagit County sites being considered for the state's next major airport hub are not suitable options, Skagit County planners say. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is considering 10 sites across Washington, including the two sites in Skagit. Both sites are considered rural, with one located just...
#Consumer Price Index#Advertising And Marketing#Bellingham City Council#The Cascadia Daily#Hundred Acre Wood
cascadiadaily.com

Outdoor burning prohibited in Whatcom, Skagit, Island counties

A Stage 1 burn ban for Whatcom, Skagit and Island counties is in effect as air quality is expected to dip into “unhealthy” levels from the smoke of several lightning-caused wildfires in the North Cascades, the Northwest Clean Air Agency (NWCAA) reported Friday. All outdoor burning, and home...
cascadiadaily.com

Wildfire smoke on the horizon

Wildfire smoke billowing off fires in the North Cascades may hit Whatcom County this weekend, according to reports from the National Weather Service. Easterly winds Friday and Saturday may send smoke from fires burning east of Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, along the North Cascades and just north of the Canadian border into the area, according to a Thursday morning NWS announcement.
kpug1170.com

Bellingham hospital rolls back COVID visitor restrictions

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham’s hospital is once again allowing patients to have visitors. PeaceHealth St. Joseph Hospital says Whatcom County has a sustained level of COVID-19 transmission of “substantial,” which is its benchmark for easing restrictions. Starting on Wednesday, September 7th, patients will be allowed one...
kpug1170.com

Parent company of Bellingham’s Regal Cinemas declares bankruptcy

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – It’s official. The company that owns Bellingham’s Regal Cinemas has declared bankruptcy. Cineworld has filed for Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. to help it recover from billions of dollars of debt. The British-based company operates in ten countries and has been battered by...
