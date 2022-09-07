Read full article on original website
Review: Big Stick BBQ
Almost five years ago, Big Stick BBQ first appeared in Bellingham as a food truck, the result of Rick Atkins’ barbecue obsession, supported by his wife Linda. I first learned about them when they won a Cascadia Weekly Best of Bellingham award in 2019 and I was sent to photograph their food truck, which was parked at Kulshan Brewery on Kentucky Street at the time. I got lunch since I was there and was happily blown away by their brisket slider. I got to try them again shortly afterward at Stone’s Throw, but then the pandemic rudely interrupted.
Looking Back: Deception Pass, before and after
For me, old books hold a special place in my heart. A few years ago, as a volunteer at Humble House, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s library at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, I was straightening some of the books on the shelves, when I found treasure in the form of a photo in a 1912 publication. Now in public domain, the book was published by Robert A. Reid of Seattle—also compiled and written by him.
Get lost: Kraken-themed corn maze will benefit charities
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — If you like the sound of whispering wind and rustling leaves as you lose yourself in the corn rows, love the Seattle Kraken — or both — this activity might be for you. This year, the design for the Stocker Farms corn maze will...
Property Watch: An Artsy Houseboat with Vaulted Ceilings
We’re approaching the end of houseboat listing season, but there are still some adorable homes available on the lake—including the Haida Bird, an intricate and offbeat home docked a few blocks up the shoreline northeast of Gas Works Park. The boat, created in 2005 by small Port Townsend–based...
KulshanCLT to expand affordable housing in Ferndale
Kulshan Community Land Trust recently purchased 8.2 acres of land in Ferndale, the organization's largest project to date. The nonprofit hopes the plot of land, which is located at 2039 Thornton Rd., will contain 50 or more homes, all of which will be affordable housing for those in the community.
School to honor this long-time coach as week two of Whatcom County prep football begins
The public is welcome to the 4 p.m. Friday ceremony, particularly the many local residents who played for the coach.
Yep, Seattle-Area Rents Went Up Again Last Month
August marked the seventh straight month rents went up in the Seattle area, according to the latest Apartment List data. It's no surprise, considering housing prices and the lengths to which some folks will go to purchase a home, but it's eye-opening in context. Since March 2020, when the onset of the pandemic caused prices to plunge, rents are up 17 percent.
Taking a bite out of dog leash laws
I was walking down the street listening to my headphones on the outskirts of Whatcom Falls Park when it happened. A 104-pound pit bull barked fiercely at me. I put out my hand for it to smell, thinking that it was just another dog that would calm down once he’d sniffed me. He wasn’t, so I pulled my hand away as he advanced aggressively.
Outdoor burning prohibited in Whatcom, Skagit, Island counties
A Stage 1 burn ban for Whatcom, Skagit and Island counties is in effect as air quality is expected to dip into “unhealthy” levels from the smoke of several lightning-caused wildfires in the North Cascades, the Northwest Clean Air Agency (NWCAA) reported Friday. All outdoor burning, and home...
Air quality alerts issued, unhealthy conditions predicted for Puget Sound due to smoke
Air quality alerts have been issued for much of western Washington as winds bring wildfire smoke into the region. Alerts have been issued for Island, Skagit, Whatcom, King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish Counties. The alerts are in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday. Northwest Clean Air Agency...
Abandoned pizza restaurant destroyed in Lynnwood fire
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — An abandoned pizza restaurant in Lynnwood was completely destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning. Emergency crews responded to the fire at the abandoned Alfy's Pizza building, located on the 4800 block of 196th Street Southwest, around 1:30 a.m. The fire was under control by 2:15 a.m., according to a tweet from the Lynnwood Police Department.
M3.7 quake reported near Poulsbo
LOFALL, Wash. — A small earthquake was reported outside Lofall, Washington early Thursday. The United States Geological Survey said the magnitude 3.7 quake in Jefferson County, about 9 miles northwest of Poulsbo, happened at 1:08 a.m. The depth was 14.5 miles. A USGS map showed people reported feeling the...
Ferndale volleyball christens new gym, season with win
Thursday night was an evening of many firsts for Ferndale volleyball: first game of the 2022 season, first league game of the year and first match in the high school’s new gymnasium. The Golden Eagles didn’t disappoint, putting on a show to take down Northwest Conference foe Lynden Christian...
Wildfire smoke on the horizon
Wildfire smoke billowing off fires in the North Cascades may hit Whatcom County this weekend, according to reports from the National Weather Service. Easterly winds Friday and Saturday may send smoke from fires burning east of Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, along the North Cascades and just north of the Canadian border into the area, according to a Thursday morning NWS announcement.
Whatcom County housing market prices climb again, here are updates and recent trends
Washington state is now the third most expensive state to purchase a home, and Whatcom County is also seeing increases in home prices.
Diesel oil from sunken Aleutian Isle ‘nonrecoverable’
More than 200 feet below the surface of Haro Strait — a major shipway for British Columbia — a fishing vessel has settled on the sea floor near Sunset Point off the west coast of San Juan Island. The 49-foot purse seiner Aleutian Isle began sinking on Aug....
Four people arrested in Sequim after attempted theft of sawmill
Three men and one woman were arrested in Sequim after the attempted theft of a sawmill, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:12 a.m. on Sept. 2, deputies responded to a report of a man in a beige Ford truck dragging a sawmill towards Sherburne Road in Sequim.
Six Injured, Two Airlifted to Harborview in Two-Vehicle Crash at Bow Hill Road and Ershig Road
Skagit County, WA – The Washington State Patrol and multiple other local first responders were toned out to a high-risk motor vehicle collision around 1:47 p.m. at the intersection of Bow Hill Road and Ershig Road in Skagit County. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol,...
Bearcats Can’t Spring Upset on Lynden
LYN — Kaedan Hermanutz 7-yard run. Rushing: LYN — Heeringa 16/67/TD, Campbell Nolte 9/59, Hermanutz 11/40; WFW — Tucker Land 6/24, Fugate 13/18/TD. Passing: LYN — Hermanutz 3-10/23, Heppner 2-5/40; WFW — Fugate 8-18/125. Receiving: LYN — Isaiah Stanley 2/29; WFW — Evan Stajduhar 3/85...
New photos show devastation after floatplane crashes with 10 on-board near Whidbey Island
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - Three pictures obtained by FOX 13 News are shedding new light on the devastation following the float plane crash that killed 10 people. The man behind the camera was, according to him, the first boat on the scene after hearing the loud boom. Neither he, nor his wife, saw the plane crash. However, they turned toward the loud noise and witnessed a column of water that hung in the air for an estimated 10 seconds.
