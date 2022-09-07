Read full article on original website
alreporter.com
Manufacture Alabama makes additional endorsements ahead of 2022 general election
Manufacture Alabama announces 27 additional endorsements for the 2022 general election. These endorsed candidates are passionate about promoting a positive and competitive environment that enhances the opportunity for growth of existing and future Alabama-based businesses. Manufacture Alabama released its first round of political endorsements in April, prior to the primary election. A full list of endorsed candidates may be found here: https://www.manufacturealabama.org/2022-endorsed-candidate/
alreporter.com
Alabama Board of Education codifies “Don’t Say Gay” law
Teachers at Alabama schools can no longer provide instruction or engage in discussion regarding sexual orientation in kindergarten through fifth grade classrooms, unless it is “developmentally appropriate.”. The Alabama Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to approve the new language, a requirement of a law enacted by the legislature...
Alabama Secretary of State asks for more poll workers
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is encouraging Alabamians to serve their community as poll workers.
wtvy.com
Alabama organizations gather in Birmingham pleading with Gov. Ivey and lawmakers to expand Medicaid
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Organizations from all over Alabama met in Birmingham on September 8, pleading with the governor and lawmakers to expand Medicaid. Alabama is one of 12 states that has not expanded Medicaid and these organizations said the money to fund the program is on the table, so they can’t understand why the governor won’t work to expand the coverage.
Computer experts urge Georgia to replace voting machines
ATLANTA (AP) — A group of computer and election security experts is urging Georgia election officials to replace the state’s touchscreen voting machines with hand-marked paper ballots ahead of the November midterm elections, citing what they say are “serious threats” posed by an apparent breach of voting equipment in one county.
CBS 46
Website breaks down ballot for Georgia voters ahead of Election Day
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a new resource voters can use to better understand candidates and issues on the ballot this October. New Georgia Project created a website called ReadySet.Vote. You type in your address and the site starts breaking down the voting process for you. ”We can point...
altoday.com
Democratic candidate for Governor Yolanda Flowers wants to debate Kay Ivey
Alabama Democratic Party nominee for Governor Yolanda Rochelle Flowers told Alabama Today that she would like to debate incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey (R). “Yes, I would love to debate the Governor,” Flowers said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “I would like to sit down with her for a cup of tea. There are questions I would like to ask.”
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia official: More than 100,000 absentee mail-in ballots already requested for midterms
ATLANTA — Roughly two months out from the November midterms, officials say Georgia has already seen more than 100,000 requests for mail-in absentee ballots. Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer of the Secretary of State's Office, said on Twitter Wednesday that the state had received 104,324 requests so far.
Alabama landfill withdraws massive expansion request after local outcry
A north Alabama landfill withdrew its application to expand by more than 1000% after protests from nearby residents, who said the expansion would “ruin the county” by turning the quiet rural area south of Muscle Shoals into a major dumping ground. The expansion proposal, filed in July by...
Georgia election breach: What we know
A cast of notable characters with ties to a criminal investigation into a voting system breach in rural south Georgia have long been bent on proving that the electronic voting machines used in several states were being rigged to steal elections from supporters of Donald Trump. Security video released this...
AG vs. VA, Artemis vs. leak, ordinance vs. city: Down in Alabama
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has responded to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ decision to perform abortions in states where the procedures have been restricted. We’ll catch up on the Artemis program’s work and its potential launch window. An iconic Birmingham restaurant has closed. A city that...
‘Complete set of undergarments’ required for execution witnesses, Alabama officials say
Alabama prison officials are reminding members of the media to “wear a complete set of undergarments” if they plan to witness the execution of Alan Eugene Miller scheduled for later this month.
Alabama updates process to fire teachers who inappropriately discuss LGBTQ issues
The Alabama Board of Education voted Thursday to adopt slight changes to the state’s recent law to prohibit the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms. The law, passed in April, states that teachers in K-5 classrooms cannot engage in classroom discussion or provide instruction regarding sexual...
alreporter.com
Board of Education moves toward changing graduation requirements
The Alabama Board of Education took a step forward toward changing high school graduation requirements Thursday. The board voted 6-3 to begin a 45-day public comment period on its intent to require all graduating high school students to complete at least one college and career ready credit. The only current requirement is that students complete 24 credits.
Gov. Kay Ivey, school board support change to Alabama high school graduation requirement
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama moved one step closer to changing high school graduation requirements Thursday. The state Board of Education voted 6 to 3 to require that high school seniors, starting in 2028, be able...
Minimum wage debate continues in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — While many companies over the past year have raised hourly wages on their own, Alabama’s minimum wage is still at the federal level of $7.25 an hour. Incoming state Rep. Susan DuBose says she thinks it should stay that way. “We really need to let the free-market economy do its thing. And […]
Alabama Board of Education takes 1st step in approving new graduation requirements for college and career readiness
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, the Alabama Board of Education signaled support for new graduation requirements impacting the class of 2028. Currently, Alabama students aren’t as ready as they could be for life after high school. The graduation rate last year was 92%, but the college and career readiness rate was 76%. Gov. Kay Ivey […]
Alabama identifies thousands asked to pay back unemployment due to state error
Alabama is inviting some of the people it told to pay back their pandemic unemployment benefits to apply for a waiver to reduce a portion of that debt. “We are continuing to waive overpayments that are the direct result of agency or employer error,” said Alabama Department of Labor spokesperson Tara Hutchinson this week.
Alabama is investing $15 million to turn around 15 schools with ‘overwhelming’ needs
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Fifteen of Alabama’s most challenged elementary schools are getting a multimillion-dollar infusion of support through a new initiative championed by Gov. Kay Ivey. This spring, Ivey added a $10 million line...
OPINION: Kemp says Fulton investigation is ‘politics.’ He did worse in 2018
In recent weeks, Gov. Brian Kemp’s legal team has fought a subpoena looking into Trumpian skullduggery following the 202...
