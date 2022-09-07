ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

alreporter.com

Manufacture Alabama makes additional endorsements ahead of 2022 general election

Manufacture Alabama announces 27 additional endorsements for the 2022 general election. These endorsed candidates are passionate about promoting a positive and competitive environment that enhances the opportunity for growth of existing and future Alabama-based businesses. Manufacture Alabama released its first round of political endorsements in April, prior to the primary election. A full list of endorsed candidates may be found here: https://www.manufacturealabama.org/2022-endorsed-candidate/
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Alabama Board of Education codifies “Don’t Say Gay” law

Teachers at Alabama schools can no longer provide instruction or engage in discussion regarding sexual orientation in kindergarten through fifth grade classrooms, unless it is “developmentally appropriate.”. The Alabama Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to approve the new language, a requirement of a law enacted by the legislature...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Alabama organizations gather in Birmingham pleading with Gov. Ivey and lawmakers to expand Medicaid

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Organizations from all over Alabama met in Birmingham on September 8, pleading with the governor and lawmakers to expand Medicaid. Alabama is one of 12 states that has not expanded Medicaid and these organizations said the money to fund the program is on the table, so they can’t understand why the governor won’t work to expand the coverage.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Computer experts urge Georgia to replace voting machines

ATLANTA (AP) — A group of computer and election security experts is urging Georgia election officials to replace the state’s touchscreen voting machines with hand-marked paper ballots ahead of the November midterm elections, citing what they say are “serious threats” posed by an apparent breach of voting equipment in one county.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Website breaks down ballot for Georgia voters ahead of Election Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a new resource voters can use to better understand candidates and issues on the ballot this October. New Georgia Project created a website called ReadySet.Vote. You type in your address and the site starts breaking down the voting process for you. ”We can point...
GEORGIA STATE
altoday.com

Democratic candidate for Governor Yolanda Flowers wants to debate Kay Ivey

Alabama Democratic Party nominee for Governor Yolanda Rochelle Flowers told Alabama Today that she would like to debate incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey (R). “Yes, I would love to debate the Governor,” Flowers said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “I would like to sit down with her for a cup of tea. There are questions I would like to ask.”
ALABAMA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Georgia election breach: What we know

A cast of notable characters with ties to a criminal investigation into a voting system breach in rural south Georgia have long been bent on proving that the electronic voting machines used in several states were being rigged to steal elections from supporters of Donald Trump. Security video released this...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
AL.com

AG vs. VA, Artemis vs. leak, ordinance vs. city: Down in Alabama

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has responded to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ decision to perform abortions in states where the procedures have been restricted. We’ll catch up on the Artemis program’s work and its potential launch window. An iconic Birmingham restaurant has closed. A city that...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Board of Education moves toward changing graduation requirements

The Alabama Board of Education took a step forward toward changing high school graduation requirements Thursday. The board voted 6-3 to begin a 45-day public comment period on its intent to require all graduating high school students to complete at least one college and career ready credit. The only current requirement is that students complete 24 credits.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Minimum wage debate continues in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — While many companies over the past year have raised hourly wages on their own, Alabama’s minimum wage is still at the federal level of $7.25 an hour. Incoming state Rep. Susan DuBose says she thinks it should stay that way. “We really need to let the free-market economy do its thing. And […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Alabama Board of Education takes 1st step in approving new graduation requirements for college and career readiness

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, the Alabama Board of Education signaled support for new graduation requirements impacting the class of 2028. Currently, Alabama students aren’t as ready as they could be for life after high school. The graduation rate last year was 92%, but the college and career readiness rate was 76%. Gov. Kay Ivey […]
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama identifies thousands asked to pay back unemployment due to state error

Alabama is inviting some of the people it told to pay back their pandemic unemployment benefits to apply for a waiver to reduce a portion of that debt. “We are continuing to waive overpayments that are the direct result of agency or employer error,” said Alabama Department of Labor spokesperson Tara Hutchinson this week.

