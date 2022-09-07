Read full article on original website
Manufacture Alabama makes additional endorsements ahead of 2022 general election
Manufacture Alabama announces 27 additional endorsements for the 2022 general election. These endorsed candidates are passionate about promoting a positive and competitive environment that enhances the opportunity for growth of existing and future Alabama-based businesses. Manufacture Alabama released its first round of political endorsements in April, prior to the primary election. A full list of endorsed candidates may be found here: https://www.manufacturealabama.org/2022-endorsed-candidate/
When does absentee voting begin in Alabama?
The midterm elections may be a few months away, but absentee voting in Alabama is just around the corner.
Alabama organizations gather in Birmingham pleading with Gov. Ivey and lawmakers to expand Medicaid
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Organizations from all over Alabama met in Birmingham on September 8, pleading with the governor and lawmakers to expand Medicaid. Alabama is one of 12 states that has not expanded Medicaid and these organizations said the money to fund the program is on the table, so they can’t understand why the governor won’t work to expand the coverage.
Poll workers needed in Alabama for upcoming general election
ALABAMA (WTVM) - We are just two months away from election day across the country. Many states, including Alabama, are still working to fill crucial poll working positions. Nearly two thousand polling places across the state of Alabama need to be fully staffed before the general election. “You can never...
Democratic candidate for Governor Yolanda Flowers wants to debate Kay Ivey
Alabama Democratic Party nominee for Governor Yolanda Rochelle Flowers told Alabama Today that she would like to debate incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey (R). “Yes, I would love to debate the Governor,” Flowers said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “I would like to sit down with her for a cup of tea. There are questions I would like to ask.”
Opinion | “Buck’s Pocket”
For decades, losing political candidates in Alabama have been exiled to “Buck’s Pocket.” It is uncertain when or how the colloquialism began, but political insiders have used this terminology for at least 60 years. Alabama author, the late Winston Groom, wrote a colorful allegorical novel about Alabama politics in the 1960s and referred to a defeated gubernatorial candidate having to go to Buck’s Pocket. Most observers credit Big Jim Folsom with creating the term. He would refer to the pilgrimage and ultimate arrival of his opponents to the political purgatory reserved for losing gubernatorial candidates.
Alabama Board of Education codifies “Don’t Say Gay” law
Teachers at Alabama schools can no longer provide instruction or engage in discussion regarding sexual orientation in kindergarten through fifth grade classrooms, unless it is “developmentally appropriate.”. The Alabama Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to approve the new language, a requirement of a law enacted by the legislature...
Alabama landfill withdraws massive expansion request after local outcry
A north Alabama landfill withdrew its application to expand by more than 1000% after protests from nearby residents, who said the expansion would “ruin the county” by turning the quiet rural area south of Muscle Shoals into a major dumping ground. The expansion proposal, filed in July by...
Secretary Merrill asks Alabamians to serve as poll workers
Ahead of the November 8th General Election, Secretary of State John H. Merrill is encouraging Alabamians to step up to the plate and serve their community as a poll worker. Poll workers are paid election officials who serve at local polling places and carry out assigned Election Day procedures. There are approximately 1,980 polling places across the State of Alabama that must be staffed each election cycle. Poll worker duties begin before Election Day, as each poll worker is required to undergo training to carry out their Election Day responsibilities.
AG vs. VA, Artemis vs. leak, ordinance vs. city: Down in Alabama
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has responded to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ decision to perform abortions in states where the procedures have been restricted. We’ll catch up on the Artemis program’s work and its potential launch window. An iconic Birmingham restaurant has closed. A city that...
Stronger unions on the rise in north Alabama according to North Alabama Area Labor Council leader
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Public opinion of organized labor unions is higher than it’s been in decades according to a new Gallup poll and north Alabama labor leaders say they can see the growing support in the area. Gallup reports that 71% of Americans now approve of labor unions....
Alabama needs paid poll workers- How to become one
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Ahead of the November 8th General Election, Secretary of State John H. Merrill is encouraging Alabamians to step up to the plate and serve their community as a poll worker. Poll workers are paid election officials who serve at local polling places and carry out...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Alabama updates process to fire teachers who inappropriately discuss LGBTQ issues
The Alabama Board of Education voted Thursday to adopt slight changes to the state’s recent law to prohibit the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms. The law, passed in April, states that teachers in K-5 classrooms cannot engage in classroom discussion or provide instruction regarding sexual...
Gov. Kay Ivey, school board support change to Alabama high school graduation requirement
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama moved one step closer to changing high school graduation requirements Thursday. The state Board of Education voted 6 to 3 to require that high school seniors, starting in 2028, be able...
Two Mississippi men indicted for discharging waste into Jackson Sewer System
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Two Mississippi men appeared in federal court on Thursday. They face felony charges of illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System. Prosecutors said Thomas W. Douglas, 61, and John S. Welch, Sr., 64, were also charged with conspiracy and making false statements. The nine-count federal indictment was unsealed […]
Minimum wage debate continues in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — While many companies over the past year have raised hourly wages on their own, Alabama’s minimum wage is still at the federal level of $7.25 an hour. Incoming state Rep. Susan DuBose says she thinks it should stay that way. “We really need to let the free-market economy do its thing. And […]
Warnock says yes to Savannah debate against Walker — with two conditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The two candidates running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate race have not agreed to a debate in the runup to the November 8th General Election. The only debate thus far in that Senate race is whether to have a debate. And that debate continued today. After Walker said he would debate Warnock […]
Defunding law enforcement? Alabama sheriffs, county commission association sound alarm over drop in gun permit applications
Alabama sheriffs and the head of the state’s county commission association are sounding alarms about the financial implications of removing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The cuts could be deep for county sheriffs and could shave off up to 50% or more from an agency’s budget within...
Alabama is investing $15 million to turn around 15 schools with ‘overwhelming’ needs
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Fifteen of Alabama’s most challenged elementary schools are getting a multimillion-dollar infusion of support through a new initiative championed by Gov. Kay Ivey. This spring, Ivey added a $10 million line...
