Alabama State

alreporter.com

Manufacture Alabama makes additional endorsements ahead of 2022 general election

Manufacture Alabama announces 27 additional endorsements for the 2022 general election. These endorsed candidates are passionate about promoting a positive and competitive environment that enhances the opportunity for growth of existing and future Alabama-based businesses. Manufacture Alabama released its first round of political endorsements in April, prior to the primary election. A full list of endorsed candidates may be found here: https://www.manufacturealabama.org/2022-endorsed-candidate/
wtvy.com

Alabama organizations gather in Birmingham pleading with Gov. Ivey and lawmakers to expand Medicaid

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Organizations from all over Alabama met in Birmingham on September 8, pleading with the governor and lawmakers to expand Medicaid. Alabama is one of 12 states that has not expanded Medicaid and these organizations said the money to fund the program is on the table, so they can’t understand why the governor won’t work to expand the coverage.
WTVM

Poll workers needed in Alabama for upcoming general election

ALABAMA (WTVM) - We are just two months away from election day across the country. Many states, including Alabama, are still working to fill crucial poll working positions. Nearly two thousand polling places across the state of Alabama need to be fully staffed before the general election. “You can never...
altoday.com

Democratic candidate for Governor Yolanda Flowers wants to debate Kay Ivey

Alabama Democratic Party nominee for Governor Yolanda Rochelle Flowers told Alabama Today that she would like to debate incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey (R). “Yes, I would love to debate the Governor,” Flowers said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “I would like to sit down with her for a cup of tea. There are questions I would like to ask.”
alreporter.com

Opinion | “Buck’s Pocket”

For decades, losing political candidates in Alabama have been exiled to “Buck’s Pocket.” It is uncertain when or how the colloquialism began, but political insiders have used this terminology for at least 60 years. Alabama author, the late Winston Groom, wrote a colorful allegorical novel about Alabama politics in the 1960s and referred to a defeated gubernatorial candidate having to go to Buck’s Pocket. Most observers credit Big Jim Folsom with creating the term. He would refer to the pilgrimage and ultimate arrival of his opponents to the political purgatory reserved for losing gubernatorial candidates.
alreporter.com

Alabama Board of Education codifies “Don’t Say Gay” law

Teachers at Alabama schools can no longer provide instruction or engage in discussion regarding sexual orientation in kindergarten through fifth grade classrooms, unless it is “developmentally appropriate.”. The Alabama Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to approve the new language, a requirement of a law enacted by the legislature...
alreporter.com

Secretary Merrill asks Alabamians to serve as poll workers

Ahead of the November 8th General Election, Secretary of State John H. Merrill is encouraging Alabamians to step up to the plate and serve their community as a poll worker. Poll workers are paid election officials who serve at local polling places and carry out assigned Election Day procedures. There are approximately 1,980 polling places across the State of Alabama that must be staffed each election cycle. Poll worker duties begin before Election Day, as each poll worker is required to undergo training to carry out their Election Day responsibilities.
AL.com

AG vs. VA, Artemis vs. leak, ordinance vs. city: Down in Alabama

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has responded to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ decision to perform abortions in states where the procedures have been restricted. We’ll catch up on the Artemis program’s work and its potential launch window. An iconic Birmingham restaurant has closed. A city that...
WPMI

Alabama needs paid poll workers- How to become one

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Ahead of the November 8th General Election, Secretary of State John H. Merrill is encouraging Alabamians to step up to the plate and serve their community as a poll worker. Poll workers are paid election officials who serve at local polling places and carry out...
CBS 42

Minimum wage debate continues in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — While many companies over the past year have raised hourly wages on their own, Alabama’s minimum wage is still at the federal level of $7.25 an hour. Incoming state Rep. Susan DuBose says she thinks it should stay that way. “We really need to let the free-market economy do its thing. And […]
