Falcons host former Titans LB Jack Gibbens for tryout

By Mike Moraitis
 2 days ago
Former Tennessee Titans 2022 undrafted free agent signing and linebacker Jack Gibbens received a look from the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday.

According to the league’s transactions wire, the Falcons hosted Gibbens for a tryout. It isn’t clear if the team intends to sign him, though.

Gibbens was signed by the Titans following the 2022 NFL draft and did a solid job during training camp and the preseason. He even received some praise from head coach Mike Vrabel, who nicknamed him “Dr. Gibby” because of his ability to pick things up quickly.

“Dr. Gibby is smart. He’s picked up the defense extremely well,” Vrabel said. “He gets everybody lined up. He knows exactly what to do. He can help other guys. He’s always around the football. That’s kind of what we saw last year watching film at Minnesota.”

While it wasn’t exactly surprising to see Gibbens not make the 53-man roster, we did expect to see him retained on the practice squad, but that did not end up happening.

Gibbens is just the latest former Titan to get a look from the Falcons, who are run by Tennessee’s former offensive coordinator, head coach Arthur Smith.

