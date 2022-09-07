Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center currently has and opening for a Pre-K Counts Teacher. Keystone SMILES mission is to empower and strengthen individuals of all ages with a focus on children and youth to improve the quality of their lives through learning and service. They are looking for an individual whose focus become a member of an agency whose goals are for service to others and not work for themselves.

KNOX, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO