Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
James “Jim” E. Dinger
James “Jim” E. Dinger, of Brookville, PA, gained his angel wings on September 6, 2022, at the age of 93. He was born on June 6, 1929, in his childhood home in Akron, Ohio. James was the son of the late Edward and Clarabelle (Williams) Dinger. He graduated...
explore venango
Robin Lynn Adams
Robin Lynn Adams, 61, of New Bethlehem, died on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie. Born on August 14, 1961, in Clarion, he was the youngest son of the late Theodore Preston and Mable Marie (Truitt) Adams. Robin worked at various jobs in the New Bethlehem...
explore venango
Marsha Elaine Black
Marsha Elaine Black, 77, of Leeper, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from congestive heart failure, end-stage renal failure, cancer twice and diabetes complicating the whole process of trying to stay alive. She was born June 25, 1945 at her grandparents’ home near Lawsonham. While her father was busy participating...
explore venango
Sgt. Kevin D. Parker
Sgt. Kevin D. Parker, 24, formerly of New Bethlehem, left his worries behind on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Fort Bragg, NC. He entered this world on January 8, 1998, in Fort Worth, TX. Kevin was the son of Dennis and Tina (Chapman) Parker of New Bethlehem. In addition to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explore venango
Carolyn L. Quinn Curran
Carolyn L. Quinn Curran, 78, of Oil City, PA, passed away on Monday, September 5th, at UPMC Northwest after a period of declining health. Carolyn was born on March 1st, 1944 in Sheffield, PA. She was the daughter of the late William L. and Rita Hynes Quinn. Carolyn grew up...
explore venango
Local Woman Faces Charges for Hindering the Apprehension of Wanted Ohio Man
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in hot water for allegedly hindering the apprehension of a man wanted on warrants out of Ohio. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Jennifer Lynn Cottrell, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Tuesday, September 6.
explore venango
Driver Injured After Striking Ditch Near Route 27 in Cherrytree Township
CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Titusville woman was injured after her vehicle struck a ditch in Cherrytree Township on Wednesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred along State Route 27 (Meadville Road), in Cherrytree Township, Venango County, around 1:54 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7. Police...
explore venango
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Tonight – Mostly clear,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
State Police Calls: Incident of Harassment
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Marienville-based State Police received a report of a domestic in progress at a residence along State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 10:29 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Police say a known 37-year-old Marienville woman struck and shoved the uncle...
explore venango
25th Silver Anniversary Weekend Showdown Set for This Weekend at Michaels Mercer Raceway
MERCER, Pa. – The final points night of 2022 will take place on Friday, September 9, at Michaels Mercer Raceway and will pay the winner of the race $2,500. Then on Saturday, September 10, following the Championship Banquet for the BRP Modified Tour, which will take place on the speedway grounds in the afternoon, the highest-ever paying BRP Modified Tour event will take place and will pay the winner a cool $7,000.
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Mocha Truffle Cheesecake
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Mocha Truffle Cheesecake – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. 1 package devil’s food cake mix (regular size) 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips, melted and cooled. 3 to 6 tablespoons instant coffee granules. 1/4 cup hot water. 3 large eggs, room...
explore venango
Featured Local Job: Multiple Employment Opportunities at the Clarion Hospital
LPN – Med/Surg – 2 Full Time, 1 Per Diem.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Easy Pad Thai
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Easy Pad Thai – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Skip the takeout restaurant and give this easy pad thai recipe a try!. 2 tablespoons fish sauce or additional reduced-sodium soy sauce. 1 tablespoon chili garlic sauce. 1 tablespoon lime juice. 2...
explore venango
Featured Local Job: Pre-K Counts Teacher
Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center currently has and opening for a Pre-K Counts Teacher. Keystone SMILES mission is to empower and strengthen individuals of all ages with a focus on children and youth to improve the quality of their lives through learning and service. They are looking for an individual whose focus become a member of an agency whose goals are for service to others and not work for themselves.
Comments / 0