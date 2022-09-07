ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2024 Safety Garrett Stover Says It Would Be "A Blast" Playing Anywhere on Ohio State's Defense After His Visit

Four-star 2024 Ohio safety Garrett Stover has had an interesting start to his junior season thus far. While Stover has been instrumental in helping lead Big Walnut to a 3-0 start, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound prospect dislocated his shoulder and had a slight tear in his labrum in Week 2, but popped his shoulder back in and continued to play. He started for Big Walnut in Week 3 against Beechcroft, but the pain was eventually too much, and he had to recuse himself from the game.
Cleveland.com

Ohio State vs. Arkansas State score predictions: Will the Buckeye offense come alive?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football could plausibly be encouraged by a season-opening 21-10 victory over Notre Dame. For the next couple of weeks, though, the Buckeyes know they will be judged by whether or not they put some distance between themselves and their opponent. Arkansas State features a couple of dozen transfers — including several from Power 5 programs — but this is not a roster that should keep this game competitive into the second half.
Eleven Warriors

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and Elias Rudolph Were Impressed by Ohio State's Defense in Week 1 and Buckeyes Offer 4-star OL Jordan Seaton

It’s not like four-star California 2024 linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa had never been to Columbus before. Before visiting for last weekend’s season opener, the St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) product had visited Ohio State twice, once in the spring and another in the summer of 2021. But last weekend was different.
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State, Notre Dame Ratings

Before the game even kicked off, there was a palpable buzz before the Ohio State Buckeyes hosted the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The game delivered a hard-fought slugfest that saw the Buckeyes come out on top by a final score of 21-10. While it wasn't a high-scoring affair that some fans love, it did provide plenty of action for football fans.
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State releases game trailer for Week 2 matchup vs. Arkansas State

Ohio State started its season off on the right foot, taking care of Notre Dame 21-10 at the Horseshoe on Sept. 3. The Fighting Irish took a 10-7 lead into the locker room before the Buckeyes scored a touchdown in the 3rd and 4th quarter and held the Irish offense at bay for an opening night win.
Cleveland.com

Why Garrett Stover could be key to jump-starting another big-time in-state class for Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s message to 2024 recruiting target Garrett Stover has been made perfectly clear since Sept. 1 hit. That date marks the first day college coaches can directly contact players who are now juniors in high school, which often means teenagers around the country are fully indoctrinated into the recruiting process.
saturdaytradition.com

Xavier Johnson reacts to clutch Week 1 performance in win over Notre Dame

The Ohio State Buckeyes earned a big victory over Notre Dame on Saturday night. While the Buckeye offense sputtered, wide receiver Xavier Johnson had a big touchdown catch to give his team the lead in the 3rd quarter. On Wednesday, Ohio State football released a video of Johnson explaining his...
FOX Sports

Best chance to go undefeated: Oklahoma, USC, or Ohio State? | Number One CFB Show

FOX Sports’ RJ Young and Producer Tyler discuss fan responses to RJ’s question, “Following Week 1, which of these three has the best chance to go undefeated? Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans, or Ohio State Buckeyes?” RJ believes each team has a realistic shot to run the table, but the consensus among the group is that Ohio State is the most likely of the three.
NBC4 Columbus

Football Friday Nite week 4 highlights and scores

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week four of the high school football season is here and it features some of the best rivalries in Central Ohio, including Pickerington North at Pickerington Central in the Football Friday Nite Game of the Week. Below is a list of games that will be featured on FFN at 11:15 p.m. […]
myfox28columbus.com

Best game ever; 7 year old greets Buckeye players before game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A seven-year-old California boy still can't find the words or believe his Buckeye luck. Just before his first Ohio State Football game last Saturday, when the Buckeyes took on Notre Dame, he got to high-five all the players. "So we got out of the car...
WHIZ

Longtime Coach Passes Away

A 1953 graduate of Caldwell High School, a graduate of Ohio University and a long time coach at Muskingum University has passed away. Albert Ray Christopher of Zanesville passed away Saturday at Genesis Hospital. Christopher started his coaching career at Wyoming High School in Ohio where he was assistant football...
The Lantern

Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campus

New Savvy Sliders located at 2106 N. High St. Credit: Courtesy of Sheron Colbert. Ohio State students can expect more “savvy” sliders on campus at the end of the month. Expanding its franchise in Columbus, Savvy Sliders will open a new store at 2106 N. High St., between Frambes East Lane avenues, with the goal of providing short wait times and serving fresh meat, Ali Bazzi, the High Street location owner, said.
WSYX ABC6

Blake Shelton announces tour stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Country music superstar Blake Shelton on Wednesday announced an 18-city tour that will stop in Columbus. Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will join Shelton on the "Back To The Honky Tonk" tour that kicks off Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska. The artists will perform at...
