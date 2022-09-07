Read full article on original website
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2024 Safety Garrett Stover Says It Would Be "A Blast" Playing Anywhere on Ohio State's Defense After His Visit
Four-star 2024 Ohio safety Garrett Stover has had an interesting start to his junior season thus far. While Stover has been instrumental in helping lead Big Walnut to a 3-0 start, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound prospect dislocated his shoulder and had a slight tear in his labrum in Week 2, but popped his shoulder back in and continued to play. He started for Big Walnut in Week 3 against Beechcroft, but the pain was eventually too much, and he had to recuse himself from the game.
Ohio State vs. Arkansas State score predictions: Will the Buckeye offense come alive?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football could plausibly be encouraged by a season-opening 21-10 victory over Notre Dame. For the next couple of weeks, though, the Buckeyes know they will be judged by whether or not they put some distance between themselves and their opponent. Arkansas State features a couple of dozen transfers — including several from Power 5 programs — but this is not a roster that should keep this game competitive into the second half.
247Sports
Watch Ohio State QB target Ryan Montgomery in action in Findlay 35-19 victory
Bucknuts was at the Findlay (Ohio) at Bowling Green (Ohio) game last Friday night as Ohio State quarterback target Ryan Montgomery was in action. Montgomery and his teammates earned a 35-19 win. The 6-foot-3 and 180-pound Montgomery led a big drive downfield in the fourth quarter after Findlay had closed...
Three recruits who were impressed with Ohio State football last weekend
The Ohio State football team started their season about the best as they possibly could have hoped. They beat a top-five team in the preseason polls and showed how good their defense has the potential to be. It was a really good night for Buckeye nation. It was also a...
Eleven Warriors
Damon Wilson Takes over Top Spot As Five New Names Crack the 2023 Recruiting Board
One week after what will possibly be remembered as the biggest recruiting weekend of the season for Ohio State, we’re back with a September edition of Heat Check for Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class. Five new names crack this month’s board, as we’ve come up with nine players...
Eleven Warriors
Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and Elias Rudolph Were Impressed by Ohio State's Defense in Week 1 and Buckeyes Offer 4-star OL Jordan Seaton
It’s not like four-star California 2024 linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa had never been to Columbus before. Before visiting for last weekend’s season opener, the St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) product had visited Ohio State twice, once in the spring and another in the summer of 2021. But last weekend was different.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State, Notre Dame Ratings
Before the game even kicked off, there was a palpable buzz before the Ohio State Buckeyes hosted the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The game delivered a hard-fought slugfest that saw the Buckeyes come out on top by a final score of 21-10. While it wasn't a high-scoring affair that some fans love, it did provide plenty of action for football fans.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State releases game trailer for Week 2 matchup vs. Arkansas State
Ohio State started its season off on the right foot, taking care of Notre Dame 21-10 at the Horseshoe on Sept. 3. The Fighting Irish took a 10-7 lead into the locker room before the Buckeyes scored a touchdown in the 3rd and 4th quarter and held the Irish offense at bay for an opening night win.
Why Garrett Stover could be key to jump-starting another big-time in-state class for Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s message to 2024 recruiting target Garrett Stover has been made perfectly clear since Sept. 1 hit. That date marks the first day college coaches can directly contact players who are now juniors in high school, which often means teenagers around the country are fully indoctrinated into the recruiting process.
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: Key Buckeye receiver seen in full pads at practice
Ohio State caught a tough break when they lost star wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba early in the 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame with a hamstring injury. On Wednesday, Smith-Njigba was seen in full pads, walking lightly off-the-field, per a video from Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom. After practice,...
saturdaytradition.com
Xavier Johnson reacts to clutch Week 1 performance in win over Notre Dame
The Ohio State Buckeyes earned a big victory over Notre Dame on Saturday night. While the Buckeye offense sputtered, wide receiver Xavier Johnson had a big touchdown catch to give his team the lead in the 3rd quarter. On Wednesday, Ohio State football released a video of Johnson explaining his...
saturdaytradition.com
247 Sports analyst updates Ohio State's prospects of landing No. 1 WR via 2024 recruiting class
Ohio State might have a head start on getting the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2024 class. According to 247 Sports Andrew Ivins, Jeremiah Smith definitely is leaning towards the Buckeyes. “Really Ohio State probably had the best collection of 2024 talent on campus than anyone else in the...
What Ohio State Reportedly Told Bronny James On Official Visit
Four-star recruit Bronny James was in Columbus over the weekend to watch Ohio State host Notre Dame in its season opener. Of course, that sparked a lot of discussions about the Sierra Canyon product's recruitment. James, a Cleveland native and the son of NBA star LeBron James, had a "standing...
FOX Sports
Best chance to go undefeated: Oklahoma, USC, or Ohio State? | Number One CFB Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young and Producer Tyler discuss fan responses to RJ’s question, “Following Week 1, which of these three has the best chance to go undefeated? Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans, or Ohio State Buckeyes?” RJ believes each team has a realistic shot to run the table, but the consensus among the group is that Ohio State is the most likely of the three.
Football Friday Nite week 4 highlights and scores
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week four of the high school football season is here and it features some of the best rivalries in Central Ohio, including Pickerington North at Pickerington Central in the Football Friday Nite Game of the Week. Below is a list of games that will be featured on FFN at 11:15 p.m. […]
myfox28columbus.com
Best game ever; 7 year old greets Buckeye players before game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A seven-year-old California boy still can't find the words or believe his Buckeye luck. Just before his first Ohio State Football game last Saturday, when the Buckeyes took on Notre Dame, he got to high-five all the players. "So we got out of the car...
