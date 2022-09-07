ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

mynbc5.com

New Hampshire Primary 2022: Election results

NEW HAMPSHIRE — Granite Staters headed to the polls on Tuesday, Sept. 13 to vote in the state's primary election. Scroll to see the results of New Hampshire's statewide primary races. The race for Governor. If you don't see results, click here. The race for U.S. Senate. If you...
nbcboston.com

2022 Massachusetts Primary Election Results: See Who Won Each Race

All eyes were on Massachusetts as voters across the state cast their ballots in a highly contested primary election. Voters decided on Tuesday who will be on the ballot in November for the general election in major races, including for the state's next governor. Polling locations across the state opened...
mainepublic.org

2 Maine elected officials found on far-right group’s leaked membership rolls

One of the two Maine officeholders whose names were on leaked membership rolls of a far-right group tied to the Capitol riots of Jan. 6, 2021, said Wednesday that he joined it years ago and left without meeting any members. The far-right Oath Keepers were the subject of a report...
Boston

‘Trumpism.’ ‘Radical.’: Rhetoric ramps up in Mass. governor’s race. But one issue is driving both campaigns.

It's open season in the open governor's race, but despite the attacks, there's one issue both Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl are zeroing in on: affordability. As they elect their next governor this November, Massachusetts voters have a choice between a candidate on the left pushing “radical” legislation or one who will open the door to “Trumpism” in state government.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

New Hampshire Cities Tank in Diversity Rankings Across United States

Well, as the rest of the United States seems to be advancing, New Hampshire seems well the behind the curve in the attempt to equal ethnic and racial diversification. If the trend regarding equal diversification continues, "America will be more colorful than ever by 2045, at which point no single ethnic group will constitute the majority in the U.S. for the first time," according to a Wallet Hub article.
POLITICS
commonwealthmagazine.org

A tough night for Wu, Warren, and progressive insurgents

TUESDAY’S PRIMARY MAY help solidify the state’s deep blue standing, with Maura Healey one step closer to dislodging Republicans from the only foothold they’ve had in major Massachusetts offices. But the election also highlighted something often lost in the caricatures of the state as a haven of hard-left political orthodoxy: The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who don’t travel in the most progressive lane in contested primaries.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

What's the best apple orchard in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice segment. This week, we're really excited, because it's apple season in New Hampshire! There are few things more "New England" than going apple picking with the family, and we can't wait. We're also looking forward to apple pies, apple cider and apple cider doughnuts.
LIFESTYLE
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Thai food in New Hampshire

Where can you find the best Thai food in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Daw Kun Thai has an extensive menu for lunch and dinner. Thai Garden offers a range of tasty curry dishes. 3. Yo's Thai Street Food in Rochester. Viewers say Yo's Thai Street Food has...
MANCHESTER, NH
94.3 WCYY

Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of

Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
WMUR.com

Updated COVID-19 boosters that target omicron now available in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Updated COVID-19 booster vaccines that target the omicron subvariant are now available in New Hampshire, health officials said Tuesday. The bivalent boosters contain both the original vaccine and a new version that focuses on the currently circulating subvariants. The boosters are recommended for everybody 12 years...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Hampshire Bulletin

The fight over the future of Mount Washington

A train trundles up the side of Mount Washington, bringing owner Wayne Presby to the top. The wind moves fast at that height, where the weather can turn quick enough to kill. The train moves slowly, climbing up the steep grade at just under 5 miles per hour. Presby recalls the Cog Railway as a […] The post The fight over the future of Mount Washington appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WMUR.com

Four new COVID-19 deaths reported by New Hampshire health officials

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Four new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported by New Hampshire health officials over the long weekend. There have been 2,666 COVID-19-related deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic. State officials reported a total of 345,443 cases since the start of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

