mynbc5.com
New Hampshire Primary 2022: Election results
NEW HAMPSHIRE — Granite Staters headed to the polls on Tuesday, Sept. 13 to vote in the state's primary election. Scroll to see the results of New Hampshire's statewide primary races. The race for Governor. If you don't see results, click here. The race for U.S. Senate. If you...
mynbc5.com
Where 2022 New Hampshire candidates stand on the issues: Compare, contrast in each race
NEW HAMPSHIRE — Leading up to the primary and general elections in New Hampshire in 2022, click into each race below to compare and contrast where candidates stand on the key issues of today. ON THE ISSUES. CANDIDATE PROFILES. U.S. Senate. John Berman (R) Don Bolduc (R) Bruce Fenton...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire’s 2nd District Republicans discuss Keene's 'sanctuary city' status at 2022 Granite State Debate
VIDEO: At the Granite State Debate involving the Republicans in the 2nd Congressional District, candidates George Hansel and Robert Burns discuss a resolution passed in Keene regarding the city's "sanctuary city" designation. Read the debate recap.
nbcboston.com
2022 Massachusetts Primary Election Results: See Who Won Each Race
All eyes were on Massachusetts as voters across the state cast their ballots in a highly contested primary election. Voters decided on Tuesday who will be on the ballot in November for the general election in major races, including for the state's next governor. Polling locations across the state opened...
mainepublic.org
2 Maine elected officials found on far-right group’s leaked membership rolls
One of the two Maine officeholders whose names were on leaked membership rolls of a far-right group tied to the Capitol riots of Jan. 6, 2021, said Wednesday that he joined it years ago and left without meeting any members. The far-right Oath Keepers were the subject of a report...
‘Trumpism.’ ‘Radical.’: Rhetoric ramps up in Mass. governor’s race. But one issue is driving both campaigns.
It's open season in the open governor's race, but despite the attacks, there's one issue both Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl are zeroing in on: affordability. As they elect their next governor this November, Massachusetts voters have a choice between a candidate on the left pushing “radical” legislation or one who will open the door to “Trumpism” in state government.
NHPR
New Hampshire could put up $15 million to spur development of new mental health hospital
For the second time this year, New Hampshire health officials are proposing to use $15 million in federal funds to help a private health care system stand up a new behavioral health hospital. Under the plan, SolutionHealth — which includes Elliot Hospital in Manchester and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center...
New Hampshire Cities Tank in Diversity Rankings Across United States
Well, as the rest of the United States seems to be advancing, New Hampshire seems well the behind the curve in the attempt to equal ethnic and racial diversification. If the trend regarding equal diversification continues, "America will be more colorful than ever by 2045, at which point no single ethnic group will constitute the majority in the U.S. for the first time," according to a Wallet Hub article.
commonwealthmagazine.org
A tough night for Wu, Warren, and progressive insurgents
TUESDAY’S PRIMARY MAY help solidify the state’s deep blue standing, with Maura Healey one step closer to dislodging Republicans from the only foothold they’ve had in major Massachusetts offices. But the election also highlighted something often lost in the caricatures of the state as a haven of hard-left political orthodoxy: The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who don’t travel in the most progressive lane in contested primaries.
Quiz: Can You Guess If These New Hampshire Towns Are Real or Fictional?
New England native and comedy legend Steven Wright once said, “It’s a small world, but I’d hate to have to paint it.” The same can be said for New Hampshire. It’s a small state, you say. You know it well, you claim. Okay – let’s...
WMUR.com
What's the best apple orchard in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice segment. This week, we're really excited, because it's apple season in New Hampshire! There are few things more "New England" than going apple picking with the family, and we can't wait. We're also looking forward to apple pies, apple cider and apple cider doughnuts.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Thai food in New Hampshire
Where can you find the best Thai food in New Hampshire? Our viewers let us know. Daw Kun Thai has an extensive menu for lunch and dinner. Thai Garden offers a range of tasty curry dishes. 3. Yo's Thai Street Food in Rochester. Viewers say Yo's Thai Street Food has...
Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of
Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
WMUR.com
Updated COVID-19 boosters that target omicron now available in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Updated COVID-19 booster vaccines that target the omicron subvariant are now available in New Hampshire, health officials said Tuesday. The bivalent boosters contain both the original vaccine and a new version that focuses on the currently circulating subvariants. The boosters are recommended for everybody 12 years...
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire ski resort’s guestbook documents 1951 visit from Elizabeth before she became queen
FRANCONIA, N.H. — It’s certainly safe to say Queen Elizabeth II met countless people and visited countless places during her seven decades on the throne, including what has become a bit of a legendary trip in the fall of 1951. Elizabeth, who was princess at the time, was...
The fight over the future of Mount Washington
A train trundles up the side of Mount Washington, bringing owner Wayne Presby to the top. The wind moves fast at that height, where the weather can turn quick enough to kill. The train moves slowly, climbing up the steep grade at just under 5 miles per hour. Presby recalls the Cog Railway as a […] The post The fight over the future of Mount Washington appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WMUR.com
Four new COVID-19 deaths reported by New Hampshire health officials
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Four new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported by New Hampshire health officials over the long weekend. There have been 2,666 COVID-19-related deaths in the state since the start of the pandemic. State officials reported a total of 345,443 cases since the start of the pandemic.
WMUR.com
Smoke from wildfires burning thousands of miles away adding haze to New Hampshire sky
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Are you noticing a certain haze to the sky Friday? Your eyes are not deceiving you. The milky white skies are caused by wildfire smoke in the upper part of the atmosphere. The smoke, which is coming from wildfires burning in western Canada, is flowing along...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Birthday gift from mother-in-law won New Hampshire woman $1 million
A New Hampshire woman celebrated her birthday by winning a $1 million lottery prize. On Aug. 19, Shannon Mee of Derry, New Hampshire, claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Mee’s mother-in-law had given her the lottery ticket...
