Washington Examiner

Healthcare workers subjected to vaccine mandate will get $10M in legal settlement

A group of nearly 500 healthcare workers is slated to receive a $10 million payout in a first-of-its-kind settlement challenging their hospital's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The coalition of workers at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Illinois filed their suit in October 2021, alleging the healthcare facility was illegally refusing to grant religious exemptions to the mandate. The July 29 settlement agreement by the state's Northern District Court means 473 current and former healthcare workers are soon to receive compensation for being denied religious exemptions from the healthcare system's vaccine requirement.
The Conversation U.S.

50 years after landmark death penalty case, Supreme Court’s ruling continues to guide execution debate

The state of Oklahoma put James Coddington to death on Aug. 25, 2022, for the 1997 murder of a 73-year-old friend who refused to give him money to buy drugs. It marks the beginning of a busy period at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary’s execution chamber. Last month, the state announced plans to carry out the death sentence of 25 people over the next couple of years.
The Week

Court vacates decision blocking California ban on under-21 rifle sales

The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has vacated a May decision that deemed California's ban on selling semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 to be unconstitutional, citing recent Supreme Court ruling New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn. Inc. v. Bruen. The court has now sent the case back to the federal trial judge who refused to block the ban from 2019, when a 19-year-old opened fire in a synagogue near San Diego.
Washington Examiner

Biden’s DOJ embraces bias and anti-religious bigotry

Do you believe a baker has the right not to bake cakes for same-sex weddings ?. Do you believe church daycare programs have just as much of a right as other such programs to apply for state grants?. Do you think pregnancy centers should not be forced by the government...
cryptoslate.com

Chainalysis helps US government seize $30M linked to Axie Infinity hack

Chainalysis revealed that it helped the US government seize over $30 million from North Korea-linked hackers of the Axie Infinity’s (AXS) Ronin Bridge. A senior executive of the blockchain analytics company Erin Plante delivered the news at the AxieCon event on September 8. Plante said:. “With the help of...
bloomberglaw.com

White & Case Lawyer Conflict Screen Cleared by Appeals Court

White & Case LLP properly screened a newly hired attorney from a conflict that would have otherwise spread to the entire firm and disqualified it from participating in a bankruptcy case, the Third Circuit ruled on Friday. Jessica Lauria, formerly called Jessica Boelter, worked at Sidley Austin LLP, which represented...
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase employee accused Cobie of spreading insider trading claim because of FTX

Coinbase employee Pete Kim has accused prominent crypto influencer Cobie of spreading insider trading claims against Coinbase because of his partnership deal with FTX. Cobie said that FTX’s sponsorship of UpOnlyTV never influenced his decision to call out the crime. He added that he had no personal interest in spreading any FUD against Coinbase.
The Hill

Trump special master ruling ‘troubling,’ legal experts say

A federal judge’s ruling granting former President Trump’s request for a special master has generated a range of intense reactions from legal experts, who have called it unusual, lacking in legal reasoning, “absurd” and offering undue favoritism to a former president. The ruling in favor of...
