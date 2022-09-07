Read full article on original website
Spencer’s career night rushes Raiders into win column over South View
HOPE MILLS — Ahead of this week’s game, senior running back Taye Spencer set a personal goal of gaining 300 yards of offense against South View High School. He all but reached that achievement during a career performance, collecting 297 all-purpose yards in a 28-19 win for the Raiders.
Friday Night Football: Week 4
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon previews this week’s high school football games in his Friday Night Football Pregame show!. Pender at Wallace Rose-Hill, 7 p.m. Laney at East Bladen, 7 p.m. East Columbus at West Bladen, 7 p.m. South Columbus at North Brunswick, 7 p.m. Charlotte...
High Five: O’Neal is back home and thriving
Northside senior Jayvian O’Neal was born in Washington, but moved to Wake County after his fifth grade year at Northeast Elementary. His family returned to the area for his junior year and O’Neal feels more at home than ever. He qualified for the 1A state track meet in the shot put last spring and has a starting role at tight end and various defensive positions this fall.
Big weekend of highly ranked visitors coming up for NC State Basketball
NC State football’s home opener is this weekend, which has most Pack fans focused on the gridiron. However, the weekend is almost as important for Wolfpack basketball, who has two highly ranked visitors coming in for their official visits. 4-star combo guard Silas Demary Jr, who we are very...
Former East star James remembered for giving more than he received as an athlete, heralded coach
GOLDSBORO — It’s usually students who benefit the most from their relationship with coaches in high school athletics. But it often goes the other way as well. Such was the case with Elvin James and Chuck Lewis. James died Monday at the age of 66. “His wife called...
Hoke County man wins $508,513 through NC lottery
Hoke County, N.C. — Jeremy Sowells of Raeford took a $20 Fast Play ticket and turned it into a huge victory. Sowells won a $308,513 jackpot plus $200,000 cash for a prize of $508,513. Sowells bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket at Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford on Saturday.
15 Best Restaurants In Fayetteville NC You Must Try
Are you looking for the best restaurants in Fayetteville North Carolina? You are in the right place. In this article, we will walk you through where to eat in Fayetteville and everything you need to know about the food scene in this North Carolina city. Fayetteville is a city in...
Columbus County man takes home $355,316 in lottery winnings
CERRO GORDO, N.C. (WECT) - Darrell Riley, a 66-year-old construction worker from Cerro Gordo, is planning a trip to Hawaii after taking home $355,316 in lottery winnings from a $500,000 prize. He bought a $10 Bigger $pin scratch-off at Circle K on Long Branch Road in Dunn, which gave him...
Woman killed in Friday morning crash outside of Kinston
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston woman is dead after troopers say she pulled out in front of a pickup truck this morning. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and Highway 11, north of Kinston. The Highway Patrol said 66-year-old Vantenna Aytch was...
Teacher of the Week: Inether Brown
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 6 is Inether Brown. Brown has been an educator for more than 35 years. During her career, she has worked with various student populations. She currently teaches a multi-grade elementary school class at the Eastern NC School for the...
Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school. The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base. Members of the base and Wayne...
North Carolina International Auto Expo returns to Raleigh
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. North Carolina International Auto Expo returns to Raleigh. Thousands of car enthusiasts are flocking to the convention center to get a look at the latest...
Truck driver that crashed through Trent River Bridge remains in serious condition
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man who crashed his tanker truck through the side of the Trent River Bridge outside of New Bern on Tuesday remains in serious condition. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on the Trent River Bridge between New Bern and James City. The tanker truck went through the concrete barrier on the left side of the westbound span, taking out about 20 feet of the guardrail. It landed on its side, some 50 feet below.
Ashford named Human Resource Officer in Greene County
Her former position was with the City of Clinton as Human Resources Director. Prior to Clinton, she was employed as a Human Resources Recruitment Specialist with the City of Kinston. Ashford also worked for the Wayne County Public School system for twenty years with the last three being in the Human Resources field.
Johnston County man turns $25 into $1 million with lottery prize
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Kenly man took his chances on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize. The NC Education Lottery says Guerrero Anchondo Carmona of Kenly bought a $25 Spectacular Riches scratch-off ticket from the Safeway Mini Mart on N.C. 210 in Four Oaks.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting
Cumberland County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Spike Rail Drive in Fayetteville around 6 p.m. on Friday. Responders rushed two men with gunshot wounds to the hospital. One of the men died; the other has serious injuries. Deputies say the shooting was not random, but have...
Goldsboro Police investigating deadly shooting
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro Police say one person is dead and the search is on for a suspect following a shooting Thursday evening. Just after 6:00 p.m. police responded to the emergency department at Wayne UNC Health Care in reference to an individual who arrived there suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
Woman killed in fiery Fayetteville crash
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. One person was killed and several others were injured in a fiery three-car crash in Fayetteville Sunday night. Reporter: Eric Miller.
Town Of Clayton Hires New Town Manager
CLAYTON – The Clayton Town Council has selected Rich Cappola to serve as the next town manager. The council voted unanimously to appoint Cappola during their meeting on Tuesday. Cappola has served as the interim town manager since May 2021. For the past five years, he has served the...
