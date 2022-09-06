Texas woman arrested for scanning fake barcodes at Wal-Mart self-checkout

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after attempting to scan fake barcodes in the Wal-Mart self-checkout line, police say.

Mericarmen Gomez, 34, of Brownsville, was taken into custody for the offense of fraud, destroy, removal, concealment of writing, and theft.

On Saturday, police responded to the Wal-Mart on Boca Chica, where they were informed that Gomez was at the self-checkout line with some items. According to police, the suspect was scanning items with a barcode that she was holding in her hand.

The barcode that she was using to scan was charging items for $0.25 rather than full price. Police say Gomez was intentionally deceiving the self-checkout by not paying full price for the items. Gomez owed over $100 for the items she attempted to take.

As she tried to leave the Wal-Mart, Gomez was confronted by loss prevention officers. When police arrived, she was taken into custody and transported to the Brownsville City Jail.

Gomez was arraigned Sunday and has a bond set at $3,000.

