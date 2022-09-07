ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

2 Scout lodge concession trailers stolen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pair of trailers used as concession stands to support a Fort Wayne Scout lodge were stolen this week. The St. Vincent Scout Lodge said the two trailers were stolen from its property on Auburn Road between 5:50 and 6:05 a.m. Wednesday. The lodge...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Huntington man arrested after chase

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Huntington man was arrested on several charges after police said he led officers on a chase early Thursday. Just before 1:30 a.m., an Indiana State Police trooper tried to stop a Chevrolet S-10 pickup on S.R. 22 near Interstate 69, between Gas City and Upland, for running a red light and having an inoperable license plate light.
HUNTINGTON, IN
FOX59

Huntington man faces multiple charges after police pursuit

HUNTINGTON, Ind. — A Huntington, Indiana man with a prior arrest warrant for theft is facing more criminal charges after police say he resisted officers trying to pull him over for running a red light. A vehicle pursuit by Indiana State Police troopers early Thursday morning led to the arrest of 33-year-old James Hill of […]
HUNTINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

Power restored in southwest Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Southwest Allen County Schools announced Friday morning that Deer Ridge Elementary School will be on an eLearning day. The move was prompted by what the school district described as ‘inconsistent power.’. The electrical issue was due to an outage affecting Indiana Michigan Power customers in...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
City
Garrett, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Accidents
Dekalb County, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, IN
Auburn, IN
Accidents
Auburn, IN
Crime & Safety
Dekalb County, IN
Accidents
City
Knox, IN
Knox, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Auburn, IN
WANE-TV

Highway worker struck twice on I-69 overpass

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A highway worker was struck by two vehicles as he walked along an overpass over Interstate 69 in DeKalb County early Tuesday. The incident happened along C.R. 11-A at Interstate 69, just south of Auburn, around 7:45 a.m. According to an Indiana State Police report,...
AUBURN, IN
WOWO News

Fort Wayne couple charged with neglect in child’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne couple has been charged with neglect in connection to a child’s death. Byron Allen Hynes, 24, and Madyson Paige Conley, 24, were each charged with six felonies of neglect of a dependent on Thursday in the death of a child and for living conditions of three other children according to the Journal Gazette.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

3 Arrested In Connection To Thefts From Autos And Thefts Of Autos

Three people were arrested recently in connection to a series of thefts from motor vehicles and auto thefts. Between Aug. 10 and 11 and Aug. 21 and 22, multiple victims in the city of Warsaw, as well as in the county of Kosciusko, experienced losses from thefts from motor vehicles as well as auto thefts, according to a news release provided Thursday from Warsaw Police Department Capt. Brad Kellar on behalf of the WPD and Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.
WARSAW, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State Police#Traffic Accident#Isp
WANE-TV

Courts: Man charged in wreck that nearly killed twin brother

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of driving drunk and blowing through a stop sign just prior to a crash that landed his twin brother in the hospital in life-threatening condition with a broken neck. Allen County Prosecutors this week formally charged 25-year-old Christopher...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Syracuse Man Killed In Noble County Crash

CROMWELL - A Syracuse man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Noble County. A Noble County Sheriff’s Department news release states that at 11:25 a.m. Friday they were notified of a vehicle crash on CR 1200W, south of CR 200N, in Cromwell. Upon arrival, deputies and other first responders attempted to render aid to the driver of the vehicle, who was still inside the vehicle.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Motorcyclist killed in Fort Wayne crash has been identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has released the identification of a motorcyclist killed in a crash on Tuesday. At approximately 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Wayne Police responded to an accident involving a motorcycle near the intersection of Catalpa Street and West Jefferson Boulevard. Investigators said...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
abc57.com

Man accused of fentanyl possession in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on a narcotic charge after being found with suspected fentanyl, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies and Plymouth Medics responded to the area of Michigan and 12B roads for a medical call. According to dispatch,...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
963xke.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on W. Jefferson

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on West Jefferson Tuesday evening. Police think that speed was a factor in the crash that happened around 7 p.m. close to Catalpa Street. Witnesses said that the bike was heading eastbound when the driver lost...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Woman shot with gun that was believed to be unloaded

ELKHART, Ind. -- A woman was taken to the hospital after she was accidentally shot early Monday morning, according to Elkhart Police. Just before 4 a.m., an officer responded to a home in the 2900 bock of Bane Berry Drive for reports of a shooting. Deputies were already on scene...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Woman dead after crash on State Road 14

A Mooreland woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash. It happened Wednesday, September 7, at 8:37 a.m., when Fulton County Sheriff’s Officers were called to a crash at the intersection of State Road 14 and Fulton County Road 1100 West. Officials say that the woman, 81-year-old Madonna Mawk, was...
MOORELAND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy