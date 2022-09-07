ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after breaking into local home, claims people with knives were chasing him

A 59-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he admitted to breaking a window to gain entry into a local residence on Thursday evening. Shortly before 9:10 p.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office units responded to a residence in the 6100 block of SW 134th Street in reference to a trespassing incident. Prior to arrival at the home, MCSO dispatch advised that the victim had seen the shirtless black male suspect on a doorbell camera, and the suspect had attempted to enter the victim’s home through the front door.
OCALA, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Ocala man arrested after toddler dies from severed spine

OCALA, Fla. — Warning: This article contains disturbing information that may be upsetting. An Ocala man has been arrested in the death of a toddler that was reportedly in his care. Travis Ray Thompson, 25, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. According to the Marion County...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Floral City man arrested for robbing store he frequents as customer

A Floral City man was taken into custody for allegedly robbing a small grocery store he shops at in his hometown. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 71-year-old Arling Glen Mullen Tuesday night, Sept. 6, on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault with a weapon, and petit theft.
FLORAL CITY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County grand jury upgrades charges for Ocala woman accused of murder

An Ocala woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-husband at his Pine Ridge home in Beverly Hills will face more serious charges than what she was arrested for. A Citrus County grand jury returned an indictment Friday, Sept. 9, formally charging 22-year-old Jacqueline Johnson-Cabrera with first-degree murder involving a discharged firearm that caused Cory Schweitzer’s death, and armed burglary with a discharged firearm.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager tracked down and jailed after skipping court date in theft case

A Villager was tracked down and jailed after skipping a court date in a theft case. Tina Marie Rossi, 57, of the Village of Alhambra, was arrested this past Sunday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a Lake County warrant charging her with failure to appear. She was transferred Tuesday to the Lake County Jail.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman gives police false name during drug bust

A 40-year-old Leesburg woman with multiple prior drug arrests is back in the Lake County Jail after being caught with methamphetamine and cocaine – plus giving police a phony name – during a traffic stop in front of the Jungle Hut in Tavares. Amanda L. Linamen, of 50...
LEESBURG, FL

