Hernando County student lied about substitute touching girls, deputies say
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it has issued a citation against a student for making a false report against a substitute teacher.
Ocala man arrested after breaking into local home, claims people with knives were chasing him
A 59-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he admitted to breaking a window to gain entry into a local residence on Thursday evening. Shortly before 9:10 p.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office units responded to a residence in the 6100 block of SW 134th Street in reference to a trespassing incident. Prior to arrival at the home, MCSO dispatch advised that the victim had seen the shirtless black male suspect on a doorbell camera, and the suspect had attempted to enter the victim’s home through the front door.
Man Arrested After “Severely” Beating, Stomping Man At Spring Hill Subway
SPRING HILL, Fla – A 26-year-old man is behind bars after beating and stomping a man outside of a Spring Hill Subway location. On Thursday, Deputies responded to the Subway, located at 14308 Spring Hill Drive in Spring Hill, in regards to a physical altercation
Sheriff: Ocala man arrested after toddler dies from severed spine
OCALA, Fla. — Warning: This article contains disturbing information that may be upsetting. An Ocala man has been arrested in the death of a toddler that was reportedly in his care. Travis Ray Thompson, 25, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. According to the Marion County...
Lake County teen arrested after bringing gun on school bus, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies said they arrested a 16-year-old student for bringing a gun on a school bus. Deputies said the teen attends Lake Hills Academy in Mascotte. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. School officials said they were notified after another student on...
Attempted Suicide Closed Memorial Causeway In Clearwater Overnight
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Both directions of Memorial Causeway were shut down just after 9 pm on Thursday because of an armed suicidal person near the main bridge, according to police. Crisis negotiators, members of the Clearwater Police Department’s mental health unit, and other officers responded
Floral City man arrested for robbing store he frequents as customer
A Floral City man was taken into custody for allegedly robbing a small grocery store he shops at in his hometown. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 71-year-old Arling Glen Mullen Tuesday night, Sept. 6, on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault with a weapon, and petit theft.
Citrus County grand jury upgrades charges for Ocala woman accused of murder
An Ocala woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-husband at his Pine Ridge home in Beverly Hills will face more serious charges than what she was arrested for. A Citrus County grand jury returned an indictment Friday, Sept. 9, formally charging 22-year-old Jacqueline Johnson-Cabrera with first-degree murder involving a discharged firearm that caused Cory Schweitzer’s death, and armed burglary with a discharged firearm.
Bicycle Traffic Stops Results In Two Arrests For Guns And Drugs In Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – Detectives in Hernando County have arrested two men, one of which is a four-time convicted felon, after a traffic stop of a bicycle. According to investigators, on Wednesday, at approximately 10:40 a.m., deputies saw a man riding a bicycle down the
Tampa woman killed by pickup truck while walking in middle of Nebraska Avenue
A Tampa woman died after being struck by a pickup truck while walking down Nebraska Ave. on Thursday.
Men lead deputies on high speed chase in rental car, break into St. Pete home to hide: PCSO
Two men were arrested after allegedly leading Pinellas County deputies on a high-speed chase through St. Petersburg early Wednesday morning.
Pinellas County couple arrested for allegedly exposing 2 children to fentanyl
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said two people were arrested for allegedly exposing two children to fentanyl in June.
Villager tracked down and jailed after skipping court date in theft case
A Villager was tracked down and jailed after skipping a court date in a theft case. Tina Marie Rossi, 57, of the Village of Alhambra, was arrested this past Sunday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a Lake County warrant charging her with failure to appear. She was transferred Tuesday to the Lake County Jail.
FDLE: 3 Pasco County teachers arrested in alleged fraudulent testing scam
Agents with the FDLE arrested three former Pasco County high school teachers that allegedly took part in a testing scam over four years.
Former Largo police officer dies in motorcycle crash in Wyoming
A former Largo police officer died in a motorcycle crash, the Largo Police Department said.
Tampa brothers busted for street racing each other, deputies say
Two Tampa teens were busted for racing at highway speeds down a street in Pinellas County, according to authorities.
Leesburg woman gives police false name during drug bust
A 40-year-old Leesburg woman with multiple prior drug arrests is back in the Lake County Jail after being caught with methamphetamine and cocaine – plus giving police a phony name – during a traffic stop in front of the Jungle Hut in Tavares. Amanda L. Linamen, of 50...
FDLE discusses results of fraudulent testing scam investigation at Pasco high school
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is expected to hold a press conference Friday to announce the results of a year-long investigation into a "fraudulent testing scam" involving Pasco County teachers.
Tampa Police searching for suspect in gas station murder
The Tampa Police Department is looking for a 24-year-old man they believe is responsible for a murder at a gas station in Tampa in August.
'I had enough' info to fire New Port Richey officer, chief says, amid allegations of misconduct
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A New Port Richey police officer is off the job after an internal investigation confirmed allegations of misconduct involving a female minor. Former Corporal Bobby Lubrido was fired in August after a teenager reported he allegedly fondled her and took her phone to look at a naked photo.
