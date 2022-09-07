FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new project celebrating all walks of life is underway. If you’re driving downtown, you may get a glimpse of the Unity Mural. It’s a project in collaboration with Art This Way, the Downtown Improvement District, and DeBrand Fine Chocolates. The mural is located between The Landing and Promenade Park, under the railroad underpass on South Harrison Street. Totaling up to 4,000 square feet, it covers two cement pillars on each side of the street with additional space behind them that could be added to as well.

