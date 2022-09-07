Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
FW clothing store for veterans set to reopen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Clothes for Joes, a charity organization that supports veterans, announced plans for a grand opening at their new location at 2202 S. Calhoun St. on Saturday, Sept. 10. Clothes for Joes provides veterans with daily essentials such as clothes, shoes and toiletries at no...
WANE-TV
An oasis in the heart of downtown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Tucked away in the heart of downtown is one of Fort Wayne’s most unique attractions. The Botanical Conservatory is an oasis of living things. Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams takes us on a tour.
WANE-TV
Recycler proposes building 140 feet high on Adams Center Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A UK-based company has proposed building a 76-acre recycling plant on Adams Center Road close to Paulding Road with buildings two to three times the maximum height allowed under local zoning laws. Exurban Recycling, with headquarters in London, England, is applying for a height...
wfft.com
Grabill hosts 49th Annual Grabill Country Fair
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The city of Grabill is hosting it's 49th Annual Country Fair. Mary Smith has been coming to the fair since the 1980's, sharing her love of gourds. "They’re just really a joy to work with," Smith said. "You can do anything from paint to carve, wood burn, use them as birdhouses, use them as decorative pieces in your home."
WANE-TV
Mural celebrates diversity in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new project celebrating all walks of life is underway. If you’re driving downtown, you may get a glimpse of the Unity Mural. It’s a project in collaboration with Art This Way, the Downtown Improvement District, and DeBrand Fine Chocolates. The mural is located between The Landing and Promenade Park, under the railroad underpass on South Harrison Street. Totaling up to 4,000 square feet, it covers two cement pillars on each side of the street with additional space behind them that could be added to as well.
Tips for parking in downtown Fort Wayne
Visit Fort Wayne's VP of Marketing and Communications, Kristen Guthrie, says the truth of the matter is there are plenty of spots available.
963xke.com
You can enjoy nature with “Be a Tourist” kickoff event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – You can kick off this Sunday’s Be a Tourist in Your Hometown with a nature walk at City Utilities’ Camp Scott Wetlands, 3615 Oxford Street. This free tour on Sunday, September 11, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., invites visitors to stroll through the wetlands and see various birds from owls, hawks, woodpeckers, and falcons to Cedar Waxwings, Red-Winged Blackbirds, Great Blue Herons, Green Herons, and Kingfishers.
WANE-TV
Power restored in southwest Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Southwest Allen County Schools announced Friday morning that Deer Ridge Elementary School will be on an eLearning day. The move was prompted by what the school district described as ‘inconsistent power.’. The electrical issue was due to an outage affecting Indiana Michigan Power customers in...
Times-Union Newspaper
Plummers Honored At Industrial Park Groundbreaking
Ray Plummer, of Warsaw, and his late brother, Larry, were honored Aug. 31 at an industrial park groundbreaking in Defiance, Ohio. A news story from The Crescent-News reported Larry and Ray had a vision for an industrial park on Defiance’s west side that took some time to develop. Larry died Dec. 18 so he did not get to see the groundbreaking last month on a site in Enterprise Industrial Park for Tessenderlo Kerley Inc., which will build a fertilizer plant there.
whatzup.com
West Central putting homes, arts on display
Situated just west of downtown Fort Wayne, the West Central Neighborhood is once again hosting its annual Home & Garden Tour. While tickets are required for the Home & Garden Tour, there will also be a free ArtsFest with food trucks, a cash bar, artwork to view and buy, as well as live music on Saturday.
WANE-TV
Yelp: The best breweries in Fort Wayne, ranked
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — To celebrate National Beer Lovers Day, which is Wednesday, Sept. 7, as well as the upcoming “Brewed IN the Fort” craft beer festival set for Sept. 10, WANE 15 decided to look at the best breweries Fort Wayne has to offer, according to Yelp.
Centre Daily
‘Faster than 911’: Gun store’s billboard overlooks playground in Indiana
A billboard for a gun store, located near a playground in Indiana, has drawn mixed reactions on social media. The yellow-orange billboard for ZX Gun shows a large handgun next to the words, “Faster than 911,” photos posted Sept. 3 on Facebook show. The advertisement can be seen from Promenade Park in downtown Fort Wayne.
963xke.com
Parkview Health hosting expo for clinical professionals on Sept. 14
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Current or future healthcare professionals can learn more about career opportunities at the upcoming Parkview Career Expo for Clinical Professionals. The expo will be open 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research & Innovation, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne.
WOWO News
Union Street Market at Electric Works opening delayed
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Union Street Market at Electric Works will now open in early November. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that the year-round indoor food market had planned to open in October, with a goal of securing 25 vendors. Now, there will be 15 vendors when it opens in buildings 20 and 22 on the Electric Works campus.
WANE-TV
Plan Commission: PetSuites plans to come to the Fort at Rothman and Maplecrest roads
Will there be an in-ground, bone-shaped swimming pool?. PetSuites, a U.S. based company offering pet boarding, daycare, grooming and training, is planning to open a facility at the corner of Rothman and Maplecrest roads on the city’s northeast side, according to local planning documents. The 3.6 acre property will...
WNDU
Navarre Hospitality Group opens two new spots in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Navarre Hospitality Group has expanded in Elkhart with two brand new spots for food lovers. Both are located on Jackson Boulevard and offer a unique perspective. Bird in the Hand is a casual restaurant offering fried chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, smash burgers, and salads. On the...
When could it snow in Fort Wayne?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first snowflakes of the snow year, which actually runs from July 1 to June 30, typically don’t wait until the winter months to arrive. Usually, it’s fall that brings the first sight of snow across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. The National Weather Service Northern Indiana Office reports that […]
westbendnews.net
Ties & Bows Opens in Antwerp; Ribbon Cutting with Antwerp Chamber
Antwerp Chamber of Commerce welcomed Marilyn Graft, proprietor of Ties & Bows, to the business community on August 30th with a Ribbon Cutting. Ties & Bows is located at 410 E River St. (CR 424) just past the Riverside Veterans Memorial Park. Ties & Bows offers a wide variety of...
WANE-TV
2 Scout lodge concession trailers stolen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pair of trailers used as concession stands to support a Fort Wayne Scout lodge were stolen this week. The St. Vincent Scout Lodge said the two trailers were stolen from its property on Auburn Road between 5:50 and 6:05 a.m. Wednesday. The lodge...
Paulding County Progress
One of the world’s wonders is passing through Paulding County
I have a love/hate relationship with this time of year. I love the cooling temperatures and the different feel the air has. The skies seem to be bluer, and the scent of fall is unmistakable. But I know what is to follow and of that, I am not a fan.
