Southern Idaho man Caught in Child sex Sting Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison

Suspect in Custody After Saturday Night Homicide in Southern Idaho
The Idaho Falls Police Department has one man in custody following an apparent homicide that occurred late on Saturday night. This incident appears to be an isolated incident and it does not appear that there is any threat to the general public at this time. At approximately 10:30 p.m., September...
ISP Trooper Injured After Being Struck by Passing Vehicle on I-84 Remains in Critical Condition
According to an update provided Friday morning from the Idaho State Police, Sgt. Wendler, who was critically injured after being struck by a passing vehicle on I-84 Thursday, remains in critical condition. At the time of the incident, Sgt. Wendler was out conducting traffic control on I-84 for a vehicle...
