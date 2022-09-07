ST. MARYS — Shultz Huber & Associates Inc. has announced two recent promotions. Jill Griesdorn has been promoted to supervisor, while Gavin Liechty has been promoted to an in-charge accountant. Griesdorn, a CPA, has been with the firm since 2018. She holds bachelor’s degrees in business/accounting and education from...

SAINT MARYS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO