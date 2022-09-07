Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Tours planned for Ohio Open Doors program
SIDNEY — Peoples Federal Savings and Loan, The Monumental Building and The Spot Restaurant will be participating in Ohio Open Doors on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. They will open their doors for tours as a part of the Ohio History Connection’s annual event. Peoples Federal Savings and Loan...
Sidney Daily News
Shultz Huber & Associates announces promotions
ST. MARYS — Shultz Huber & Associates Inc. has announced two recent promotions. Jill Griesdorn has been promoted to supervisor, while Gavin Liechty has been promoted to an in-charge accountant. Griesdorn, a CPA, has been with the firm since 2018. She holds bachelor’s degrees in business/accounting and education from...
