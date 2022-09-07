ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur fire back at Za’Darius Smith’s criticism of Packers

Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur responded to Za’Darius Smith’s claims that he was mistreated by the Green Bay Packers after getting injured last year. Week 1 will feature a battle between NFC North rivals between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. The matchup features Za’Darius Smith, who is now a member of the Vikings after spending the previous three years with the Packers. Ahead of the season, Smith claimed that he was “treated bad” by the Packers last year after he got hurt.
