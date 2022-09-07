Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Packers Have ‘Different Perspective’ on Za’Darius Smith’s Final Season
“I respect the crap out of Z as a player,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said in taking the high road on Wednesday.
Eagles Announce Four Practice Squad Moves, Including Signing TE Dalton Keene
The following is an updated list reflecting the Eagles practice squad:. DE Matt Leo (international) Tate, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals out of Florida State back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,529,072 contract with Cincinnati. The Falcons signed Tate to...
Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur fire back at Za’Darius Smith’s criticism of Packers
Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur responded to Za’Darius Smith’s claims that he was mistreated by the Green Bay Packers after getting injured last year. Week 1 will feature a battle between NFC North rivals between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. The matchup features Za’Darius Smith, who is now a member of the Vikings after spending the previous three years with the Packers. Ahead of the season, Smith claimed that he was “treated bad” by the Packers last year after he got hurt.
Aaron Rodgers’ savage message to Packers’ NFC North rivals ahead of Week 1
Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a shot at the entire NFC North ahead of Week 1. Packers reporter Matt Schneidman reported that Rodgers called out Green Bay’s rivals on Wednesday. “All the other teams in the NFC North, it seems like every single year, I think...
Look: Vikings Fans Not Happy With Packers Coach Matt LaFleur
The rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings has long been one of the most intense in the NFL. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur threw a little bit of gas on the fire today, four days before the Packers take on the Vikings in Minnesota to open the 2022 season.
Packers Might Have to Turn to Plan C at Receiver
Allen Lazard was supposed to be the Green Bay Packers' new No. 1 receiver. What if he can't play on Sunday at the Vikings?
Saints sign OL Wyatt Davis off Giants' practice squad
The New York Giants were forced to make some practice squad adjustments on Thursday after the New Orleans Saints signed guard Wyatt Davis to their active roster. Davis, a third-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2021NFL draft, was signed to the team’s reserve unit last week after being waived by the Vikes as a part of final cuts. It was anticipated that he would be moved to the active roster in Week 1.
Eagles make flurry of practice squad roster moves in Week 1
Just a few hours before their first Wednesday practice of the 2022 season, the Eagles have made a flurry of practice squad roster moves. They signed TE Dalton Keene and WR Auden Tate to the practice squad and released RB La’Mical Perine and QB Reid Sinnett to create the space.
