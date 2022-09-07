Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Fridays on the Plaza 2022 Performances
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - That’s a wrap!. We’ve dropped the curtain on the 2022 season of Fridays on the Plaza. It was nearly 16 weeks of live music and food trucks except for the final Friday, which was canceled because of some pesky showers. A...
kelo.com
Battle continues over new Sioux Falls slaughterhouse
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The battle over a new meat processing facility in Sioux Falls continues. Leaders of an upcoming ballot measure to protect Sioux Falls from new slaughterhouses sought an injunction from the Second Judicial Circuit Court for Minnehaha County, South Dakota, that would block efforts by Wholestone Farms to circumvent the will of the voters in November.
Sioux Falls Donates More Land to South Dakota Veterans Cemetery
The South Dakota Veterans Cemetery is only a little more than a year old and already it is getting ready to expand thanks to the City of Sioux Falls. City officials have agreed to donate an additional 14 acres of land to the existing 60-acre facility, which is operated by the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs.
KELOLAND TV
Free hotel rooms? Sioux Falls competing for visitors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When cities are offering more than 190 free hotel rooms, cash and other incentives to lure organizations and conventions to their city, how can Sioux Falls compete?. In short, it can and it can’t, said Teri Schmidt the executive director of Experience Sioux Falls,...
Watch Sioux Falls Officer Learn A Sweet New Trick
There's a fun saying that "you can't teach an old dog new tricks." Well in this case, you can teach police officers new skateboard tricks in minutes. Some kids in Sioux Falls were hanging out in the park riding on their skateboards. A couple of Sioux Falls Police Officers noticed all the fun they were having. So the kids invited the Sioux Falls Police Officers to join in. The Sioux Falls Police Officers probably thought they were just going to watch.
whereverfamily.com
Upcoming Fall Events in Sioux Falls
Family travelers who love finding ways to celebrate the fall season should mark their calendars with these exciting upcoming fall festivals in Sioux Falls. In a location featuring vibrant fall foliage and apple orchards, Sioux Falls features various events to enjoy the new season. Bring family and friends to this...
Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?
These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
South Dakota Is A Quick Drive To This Huge Nebraska Zoo
Sioux Falls is situated in a pretty unique location where you can be in different midwestern states within an hour. A great destination to visit outside of the Sioux Empire is one of the biggest zoos in the Heartland. Just a short two and a half hour drive from Sioux...
KELOLAND TV
Parade of Homes features multi-million dollar home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Parade of Homes fall tour kicks off this weekend in the Sioux Falls area. This year’s Parade of homes features 45 houses scattered throughout the Sioux Falls area. “There are twin homes, there’s custom homes, there’s homes that are still being built,...
Wynonna Judd Announces Huge Name Coming To Sioux Falls
It's clearly been a roller coaster of emotions for the entire Judds family since the death of Naomi Judd. Fans of The Judds questioned if The Judds: The Final Tour would go on. With confidence and some tears, Wynonna shared that she will continue on with the tour. During the...
KELOLAND TV
POET, JDS Industries give $25,000 to slaughterhouse campaign
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The group looking to ban slaughterhouses from the city limits of Sioux Falls reported raising $90,000 in its first campaign finance disclosure report released Tuesday. Smart Growth Sioux Falls, a municipal ballot question committee, filed the documents at 4:31 p.m. CT with the city...
KELOLAND TV
Body found near Stratobowl; Larsons’ Melons; Aberdeen airport
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are investigating a case that started as an arson but is now technically the city’s first homicide of the year.
Portion of Sioux Falls Bike Trail Closed
Riders on the bike trails in and around Falls Park in Sioux Falls will be using an alternate route for the next month or so. Road work that will close East Sixth Street from Phillips Avenue to Weber Avenue is also having an impact on the bike trails below. The...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls business has 3 windows shot out
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating gunshots that left damage to a Sioux Falls business. It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday outside Party America on 41st Street. Police say the business had three different windows shot out. Two cars in the parking lot were also damaged. “Not...
KELOLAND TV
Windy afternoon: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, September 9
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Still warm for today but a cold front is on the move through South Dakota. With high temperatures 10 to 20° above average today we are headed for a cool down. The front is passing through this afternoon, from Valentine to Chamberlain and to Watertown you can see it on the current temperature map. You can see those cooler temperatures making their way in like Buffalo at 75°.
6-Year-Old Reviews Minnesota State Fair Food
The 12 days leading up to Labor Day each year are some of the most entertaining and delicious moments to enjoy each year. That is if anytime during those days is spent at the Minnesota State Fair. For one local family, it was a day to take in all the...
Going Up! Sioux Falls Residents Facing Possible 3% Property Tax Hike
If you didn't despise inflation enough already, here's another reason to add to your list. Thanks to rising inflation, Sioux Falls residents could be facing a 3% property tax increase starting next year. The city is working on its proposed budget for 2023 right now, and to help make up...
Woman’s Death in Sioux Falls Fire Ruled a Homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A fire that killed a woman in Sioux Falls two months ago has now been ruled a homicide. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said investigators were waiting for autopsy results. The coroner has ruled the death of 53-year-old Charice Marie Admire as a homicide by smoke inhalation.
Sioux Falls among Cities Expected to Grow Fastest by 2060
If you think Sioux Falls is crowded now, just wait. South Dakota's largest city is about to get a whole lot bigger. Sioux Falls is on a new list from 24/7 Wall St., predicting which U.S. cities will have the biggest population explosions between now and 2060. According to population...
dakotanewsnow.com
Death by smoke inhalation ruled a homicide in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officers say they just received autopsy results from a July 17, 2022, arson case that reveals a homicide took place in Sioux Falls. Reports from July 17 reveal the suspect had argued with some people in an apartment in northwest Sioux Falls. The suspect decided to start a fire around 6:30 p.m. in the hallway of the building and then went back to the apartment. Four other people in the apartment exited safely with minor injuries. However, the suspect and the 53-year-old victim could not escape the building in a timely manner.
