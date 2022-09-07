ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Fridays on the Plaza 2022 Performances

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - That’s a wrap!. We’ve dropped the curtain on the 2022 season of Fridays on the Plaza. It was nearly 16 weeks of live music and food trucks except for the final Friday, which was canceled because of some pesky showers. A...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Battle continues over new Sioux Falls slaughterhouse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The battle over a new meat processing facility in Sioux Falls continues. Leaders of an upcoming ballot measure to protect Sioux Falls from new slaughterhouses sought an injunction from the Second Judicial Circuit Court for Minnehaha County, South Dakota, that would block efforts by Wholestone Farms to circumvent the will of the voters in November.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Free hotel rooms? Sioux Falls competing for visitors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When cities are offering more than 190 free hotel rooms, cash and other incentives to lure organizations and conventions to their city, how can Sioux Falls compete?. In short, it can and it can’t, said Teri Schmidt the executive director of Experience Sioux Falls,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Society
Kickin Country 100.5

Watch Sioux Falls Officer Learn A Sweet New Trick

There's a fun saying that "you can't teach an old dog new tricks." Well in this case, you can teach police officers new skateboard tricks in minutes. Some kids in Sioux Falls were hanging out in the park riding on their skateboards. A couple of Sioux Falls Police Officers noticed all the fun they were having. So the kids invited the Sioux Falls Police Officers to join in. The Sioux Falls Police Officers probably thought they were just going to watch.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
whereverfamily.com

Upcoming Fall Events in Sioux Falls

Family travelers who love finding ways to celebrate the fall season should mark their calendars with these exciting upcoming fall festivals in Sioux Falls. In a location featuring vibrant fall foliage and apple orchards, Sioux Falls features various events to enjoy the new season. Bring family and friends to this...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?

These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#The Nest#Arts Festival#Dakota News Now
KELOLAND TV

Parade of Homes features multi-million dollar home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Parade of Homes fall tour kicks off this weekend in the Sioux Falls area. This year’s Parade of homes features 45 houses scattered throughout the Sioux Falls area. “There are twin homes, there’s custom homes, there’s homes that are still being built,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

POET, JDS Industries give $25,000 to slaughterhouse campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The group looking to ban slaughterhouses from the city limits of Sioux Falls reported raising $90,000 in its first campaign finance disclosure report released Tuesday. Smart Growth Sioux Falls, a municipal ballot question committee, filed the documents at 4:31 p.m. CT with the city...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Body found near Stratobowl; Larsons’ Melons; Aberdeen airport

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are investigating a case that started as an arson but is now technically the city’s first homicide of the year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls business has 3 windows shot out

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating gunshots that left damage to a Sioux Falls business. It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday outside Party America on 41st Street. Police say the business had three different windows shot out. Two cars in the parking lot were also damaged. “Not...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Windy afternoon: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, September 9

SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Still warm for today but a cold front is on the move through South Dakota. With high temperatures 10 to 20° above average today we are headed for a cool down. The front is passing through this afternoon, from Valentine to Chamberlain and to Watertown you can see it on the current temperature map. You can see those cooler temperatures making their way in like Buffalo at 75°.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Death by smoke inhalation ruled a homicide in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officers say they just received autopsy results from a July 17, 2022, arson case that reveals a homicide took place in Sioux Falls. Reports from July 17 reveal the suspect had argued with some people in an apartment in northwest Sioux Falls. The suspect decided to start a fire around 6:30 p.m. in the hallway of the building and then went back to the apartment. Four other people in the apartment exited safely with minor injuries. However, the suspect and the 53-year-old victim could not escape the building in a timely manner.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy