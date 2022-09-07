ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 9/7/2022

The Padres host the Diamondbacks for the rubber match! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Padres prediction and pick. The Dbacks took Game 1 on Tuesday and almost took the series last night if it weren’t for the Padres’ comeback. Arizona stormed out to a 5-0 lead in the 5th inning […] The post MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 9/7/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bleacher Report

Stats That Will Blow Your Mind About the 2022 MLB Season

It's going to be hard to say farewell to Major League Baseball's 2022 regular season when it wraps up on Oct. 2. It's been a wild one. As for how wild it's been, let's put some numbers to it. Ahead are 10 statistics* from the 2022 season—the asterisk is there...
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Teams Failing Their Rebuilds in 2022

There's nothing wrong with an MLB team occasionally needing to embrace a rebuilding season, but there's not much worse than getting stuck in rebuild purgatory. With that in mind, we've identified three teams in each league that are going nowhere this season, and, worse, do not look much better for 2023 or beyond.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Updated Top 100 MLB Prospects, September Edition

With the final month of the 2022 MLB season upon us, it's time for one last update to our Top 100 MLB prospect list. The following factors helped determine where each player fell in our updated rankings:. Potential: This trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Report: MLB Expected to Approve Pitch Clock, Shift Restrictions, More Rule Changes

Major League Baseball is expected to approve major rule changes Friday, according to The Athletic's Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal. A pitch clock, larger bases and restrictions on defensive shifts are among the ideas on the table. Drellich and Rosenthal noted MLB "ultimately has the power to push through the...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Prospects Willy Fanas, Keiderson Pavon Suing Angels over Alleged Reneged Agreements

Two teenage prospects sued the Los Angeles Angels in the Dominican Republic over allegations the team "reneged on verbal agreements to sign them," according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Keiderson Pavon is claiming he agreed to a $1.8 million contract with the Angels when he was 14, per Passan. Willy Fanas,...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Rob Manfred Notified MLBPA That MLB Will Voluntarily Recognize Minor League Union

A majority of minor league baseball players have voted to unionize and allow MLBPA to represent them at the bargaining table. With that in place, Commissioner Rob Manfred acknowledged Friday that MLB will voluntarily recognize the new union. The union had asked for voluntarily recognition in a letter sent to...
MLB
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

MLB Playoff Watch: One question for each of the top contenders

Even the best teams in baseball aren’t flawless. So as the playoff race heats up, here’s one question for every contender. Note: The list below includes every team within five games of a playoff spot. Records and stats through play Sept. 6. Los Angeles Dodgers (93-42, first in...
MLB
Yardbarker

Elias Diaz drives in 7, Rockies top Diamondbacks

Elias Diaz hit two home runs, including a game-ender, and drove in seven runs, C.J. Cron hit a 504-foot homer, the longest in the majors this season, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-10 in Denver on Friday night. Diaz capped his four-hit night with a two-out, three-run...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

White Sox play the Athletics after Moncada's 5-hit game

Chicago White Sox (70-68, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (50-88, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.21 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 147 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-9, 4.79 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -161, Athletics +135; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge who? Rockies’ C.J. Cron crushes ridiculous 504-ft moonshot that’s the longest MLB homer in 2022

Step aside, Aaron Judge, there’s a new home run king in town. Sure, the New York Yankees slugger has hit 55 home runs on the season, and he’s chasing after the AL record for most home runs in a season set by Roger Maris with 61, but has he hit a 504-foot moonshot in-game? ‘I […] The post Aaron Judge who? Rockies’ C.J. Cron crushes ridiculous 504-ft moonshot that’s the longest MLB homer in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Vs. Padres Game Preview: Chance To Clinch Postseason Berth

After going 4-2 on their homestand, the Los Angeles Dodgers begin a nine-game road trip, with their first stop at Petco Park for a three-game series against the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers enter play with an MLB-best 94-42 record and a magic number of six to clinch the National...
SAN DIEGO, CA

