American Football is one of the most popular sports in the United States, and the NFL is the pinnacle of the sport. There are 32 teams in the NFL and each one represents a different city, one of those teams is the Miami Dolphins. The new NFL season is just around the corner and the Miami Dolphins are ready to take the field and have released their schedule for the 2022 season! Led by head coach Mike McDaniel, the team is determined to make waves in the NFL this season. The team has shown vast improvement in recent years, and they are poised to make a serious run at the playoffs this year. home games will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium, one of the most iconic American football stadiums in the country.

