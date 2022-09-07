Read full article on original website
2022 has produced an intense level of inflation that was unseen in the United States for over 40 years. The price of gas, food, and rent prices have increased drastically following the coronavirus lockdowns and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Consumers have been struggling with high inflation over the past year, with the Federal Reserve determined to rein in the economy. A combination of factors, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions as a result of COVID-19, and the strong labor market have all contributed to the inflation picture, Michael Gapen, head of U.S. economics research at Bank of America, told CNBC’s Select in late July.
After Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell seemed to reaffirm expectations of a third consecutive rate hike of 75 basis points Thursday, Ark Invest CEO and CIO Cathie Wood explained that she wouldn’t be surprised to see a significant Fed pivot in the coming months. "You've got Europe in recession,...
(The Center Square) – As the nation pays tribute to the American workers' contributions and achievements on Labor Day, economists with the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis say the labor market and the economy are at a crossroads. William M. Rodgers III, the vice president and director of...
US bank, Citi, has forecast that CPI will hit 18.6% in January. It expects the energy price cap to rise to £3,717 in October, then to £4,567 in January and £5,816 in April. Higher prices for the essentials will hit those on lower incomes harder – because they spend a bigger chunk of their earnings on them. It means their inflation rate will be even higher.
Inflation is starting to cool down, but the precedent set by the 1980s suggests the path forward will be a long and painful one. The Federal Reserve expects price growth to close in on its 2% target by the end of 2023. The next year and a half will feature...
Republicans are tearing into President Joe Biden's bizarre lap of honor in 58-page report praising himself for the 'strongest economic recovery in recent history.'. The President boasted his 'bold and decisive' action over the past two years has spearheaded 'significant progress'. His claims, outlined in his economic blueprint, also argue...
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Rail advocates are dusting off a proposal for passenger train service between Montreal and Boston, riding a renewed interest in train travel to bolster a concept that has been around for more than a decade. “It’s not a hard sell at all. A lot of people want this,” said Francois Rebello, a former national assembly member in Quebec and a consultant on the project. Hundreds of travelers would ride a privately operated, overnight train each day if obstacles can be overcome to make the service a reality in coming years, according to a ridership study. It wouldn’t be a high-speed affair. Promoters envision a different experience — a relaxed ride with a meal and sleep before arriving bright-eyed at the destination. The 14-hour ride would travel through Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Quebec.
Our weekly review of the market. The broader U.S. stock market averages gained more than 1% across the board on Friday, as the S&P 500 rallied for a fourth consecutive week. Our Stock of the Week is an energy name. The broader U.S. stock market averages gained more than 1%...
Let’s dive into the two key components in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) that have seen the most inflationary pressures since the year began, and even more so on a 12-month unadjusted basis: gasoline, +44%; oil, +75.6%. What Happened: Fundstrat’s Managing Partner Tom Lee sees a light at the...
American Airlines is cutting four routes from its network, including three international and one domestic. A spokesperson told Insider that the axed routes were due to a mix of poor performance and the pilot shortage. The airline is also adding one new winter service between New York and South Florida.
