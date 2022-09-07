Read full article on original website
Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles
If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
Richard Roat, 'Seinfeld' and 'Friends' actor, dies at 89
Richard Roat, a character actor whose career spanned five decades and included roles in "Seinfeld," "Friends" and "Dallas," has died. He was 89. Roat died on Aug. 5 in Orange County, Calif., The Los Angeles Times reported. Roat's career took off with the early '60s soap opera "The Doctors," on...
Actress Jennifer Esposito Left 'NCIS' After One Season — What Happened?
The third longest-running scripted primetime television series, NCIS, is gearing up to make its much-awaited return to CBS this fall for its 20th season. Throughout its nearly two-decade tenure, the police procedural show has seen various characters come and go, including Special Agent Alexandra "Alex" Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). Article continues...
Robert LuPone, 'Sopranos' Actor and Patti LuPone's Brother, Dead from Pancreatic Cancer at 76
Robert LuPone, an actor known for his work on The Sopranos, has died. He was 76. MCC Theater, which LuPone co-founded, confirmed his death from pancreatic cancer via Instagram. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce that MCC founding Co-Artistic Director, Bob LuPone, passed away Saturday, Aug 27 after...
Luke Macfarlane Hints He Might Be Done at Hallmark: ‘I Don’t Think They’ll Have Me Back’
Hallmark Channel regular Luke Macfarlane plays Billy Eichner's love interest in the upcoming rom-com 'Bros,' in theaters on September 30.
‘NCIS’ Fans Think Alden Parker Actor Gary Cole Will Be First on Show’s Credits
With NCIS Season 20 nearing, many fans are wondering who will take Mark Harmon’s spot as the first billed actor. And most think that newcomer Gary Cole will have the honor. Harmon was with the series for 19 years before he decided to retire from his role of Agent Leroy Gibbs. Because of his time with the show and his fan-favorite character, he managed to become the star of the show. So when the opening credits began each Tuesday, it was his name that came first.
‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Lands New Hosting Gig Amid Tensions on Show
The View doesn’t return for another brand new season for a few more weeks, however, the tension ensues off-screen. With the long-running talk show heading into its 26th season with not one but two brand new panelists, show stalwart Whoopi Goldberg has landed a secondary hosting gig as The View fans continue to call for her dismissal.
‘Bob♥Abishola’: Gina Yashere & Matt Ross Upped To Co-Showrunners On CBS Comedy Series
EXCLUSIVE: Bob♥Abishola co-creator/co-executive Gina Yashere and co-executive producer Matt Ross have been promoted to executive producers and co-showrunners alongside co-creators Al Higgins, who has been running the hit Warner Bros TV comedy, and Chuck Lorre, who serves as showrunner on all of his series. This marks the latest promotion for Yashere, who co-created Bob♥Abishola with Lorre, Higgins and Eddie Gorodetsky. After a scene-stealing guest-starring turn in the pilot as Kemi, Abishola’s (Folake Olowofoyeku) best friend, she was upped to a series regular and has been a cast member ever since, in addition to her duties as a writer-producer. Ross also has...
Broadway Plans Confirmed For ‘Sweeney Todd’ With Josh Groban & Annaleigh Ashford
As widely speculated, a new Broadway production of the Stephen Sondheim-Hugh Wheeler classic musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford will begin performances on February 26, 2023, at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre with an official opening night of March 26, 2023. Directing will be Thomas Kail (Hamilton). The news was announced today by producer Jeffrey Seller, who is leading the revival. Additional casting will be announced at a later date. The production will mark the first time since 1980 that Broadway audiences will experience Sweeney Todd as it was performed in the original production, with a...
David Cassidy: Recalling A Pop-Culture, Music and TV Icon
[This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Tribute.ca, and People.com.]. He was one of the most beloved music superstars of all time. His legendary TV show premiered over 50 years ago and remains a cherished memory for millions of his fans. At one point in his career, he was even more popular than The Beatles.
It's kids who are the stars of the Grammy-nominated Alphabet Rockers
The group uses the beats of hip hop to inspire kids to create social change.
Krysta Rodriguez Was Called ‘Dramatic’ as a Child. She’s Now on Broadway
People said Krysta Rodriguez was “dramatic” like it was a bad thing. Now she’s showing the world just how dramatic she can be. Name-calling is one of the oldest power plays in the book: It’s just as cutting in the boardroom as it was on the playground, but since it never causes physical harm, it’s easily dismissed. And while we all know the "stick and stones" rhyme, anyone who’s been called a bitch or a slut (or stuck with any label she doesn’t identify with) understands just how damaging name-calling can be. In Mislabeled, Glamour talks to some of the most interesting women we know about the role name-calling or labels have played in their past—and how it’s shaped the women they are today.
What to expect from NCIS, American Gigolo, The Good Doctor, and 28 other fall shows
Murder! Mystery! And ... Chucky? With so many shows premiering in the coming months, we're here to give you the intel on what to expect. Here's a preview of 31 shows we're excited about in September and October. You're welcome. American Gigolo (Showtime, Sept. 9) Let's talk about sex. Specifically,...
Star Trek Day: ‘Picard’ Sets Final Season Premiere Date, Carol Kane Joins ‘Strange New Worlds’
This Thursday, “Star Trek” boldly went where it once went before with the second official “Star Trek Day” celebration. In celebration of the franchise’s five ongoing shows and the 56th anniversary of the original series’ first episode, Paramount+ held a special event at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles to unveil news about the ongoing shows, like “Discovery,” “Picard,” “Strange New Worlds” and “Lower Decks.” The event, hosted by “Lower Decks” cast members Tawny Newsome and Paul F. Tompkins with red carpet interviews by “Discovery’s” Mary Chieffo and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Jackie Cox. The day was packed with cast panels, special sneak peaks at the upcoming seasons of the shows and a tribute to the recently passed Nichelle Nichols. Here’s all that happened at the event that you need to know.
The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob's Burgers in Renewal Talks With FOX
20th Century Television is still in the animated series making business and it seems that FOX wants to keep a bunch of their hit series on the air. According to Deadline, FOX is in early renewal talks to bring back Family Guy, The Simpsons, and Bob's Burgers back for new seasons. The Simpsons is headed into their 34th season this fall, with Family Guy their 21st, and Bob's Burgers their 13th. These renewals come in just as the network has doubled down on their animation efforts, with them even planning a new adult-oriented cartoon.
‘NCIS’ Franchise Unveils Dynamite Posters Ahead of Brand New Seasons
Although NCIS and its spinoffs have not unveiled any new trailers for their upcoming seasons, we were treated to another surprise Tuesday. With a few more weeks until the flagship series and its spinoffs—NCIS: Hawai’i and NCIS: Los Angeles—premiere their new seasons, fans got a peek at each of the CBS show’s fall posters. And the style of each suggests we’ll witness yet another year of dynamite, action-packed storylines. Check out the photos here.
ABC's Beauty and the Beast Special Casts Josh Groban as the Beast, Plus Rita Moreno and Joshua Henry
The hairy half of ABC’s Beauty and the Beast special will have a beautiful singing voice, at least: Josh Groban will play the Beast in the upcoming 30th anniversary celebration, the network announced on Friday. The chart-topping singer — who also recorded a song for the 2017 Beauty and the Beast live-action film starring Emma Watson — joins H.E.R., who was announced as playing the role of Belle back in July. Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration is billed as a “reimagining” of the classic 1991 animated film, with a blend of animation and live-action performances to be taped in...
Paul Greene, Jessica Lowndes and Gladys Knight to Lead Great American Family’s ‘Someday at Christmas’ Holiday Movie
Great American Family is continuing to rollout their slate of original holiday movies. Jessica Lowndes, Paul Greene and seven-time Grammy winner Gladys Knight will star in “Someday at Christmas,” set to premiere this November. Production begins today on the film, which marks the reunion of Knight with former Motown chief, writer-producer Suzanne de Passe. “Great American Christmas,” the network’s franchise, will return with a new slate of original holiday movies premiering every Saturday and Sunday on October 21. Christmas movies will air all day and all night through the end of 2022. This marks Greene’s first appearance on Great American Family. The...
Michael J. Pollard From ‘Bonnie And Clyde’ Helped An Actor Get His Stage Name Before His Death
Every crime crew needs some kind of foil, an emotional point to contrast against the other nefarious deeds going on. C.W. Moss provided something akin to that, in his way, and Michael J. Pollard perfectly balanced all the contrasting emotions viewers were supposed to feel throughout Bonnie and Clyde. The 1967 crime drama definitely provided Pollard one of his most recognizable roles but his career extends well beyond it – and went on to inspire another star, Michael J. Fox.
