Read full article on original website
Related
Bartender gives women water when men try to ‘fill their cups up to get them drunk’
A bartender is being praised by social media users for protecting women from men in potentially dangerous situations.TikTok user Rise Jumeade, who works at a venue in Buffalo, New York, shared the technique she commonly uses at work when she senses a woman’s safety could be compromised.In the video, which has been viewed more than 10.8 million times, Jumeade is at work and acts out a scenario she said “often” happens at the bar.In the scenario, a man approaches the bar and orders on behalf of a woman and asks for a “double shot” of tequila or other alcohol....
The Best Temperature for Cooking Meatloaf — And How to Know When It’s Done
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to totally comforting dinners, meatloaf has a standing spot at the top of the list. Whether it’s a classic meatloaf slicked with a blanket of sticky glaze, a cheese-stuffed meatloaf, or saucy Italian meatloaf, those juicy slices hit the spot every time. But as satisfying as this homey dinner is and as easy as it is to assemble, the same question always seems to linger: What it the best meatloaf temperature? I’m talking about both the temperature the oven should be set at and the meatloaf’s internal temperature to know when it’s done.
Tell Us The Fast Food Hacks You Know And Love To Get Your Favorite Food For Way Cheaper
Starbucks always makes my brain happy, but not my wallet.
People are just finding out Barbie’s real name after all this time
Did you know Barbie actually has a totally different name? Yep, we didn't either, and the revelation has left people feeling pretty shocked. There are a few origin stories about how Barbie was created. According to PBS, Barbie was born after a trip to Europe taken by Ruth and her husband Elliot in 1956.
IN THIS ARTICLE
In Style
As a Size 14 Woman, Fashion Week Makes Me Anxious — but I Always Find Outfits From These 6 Brands
I'm hit with the same anxieties every time New York Fashion Week rolls around. As a woman who typically wears a size 14 or 16, my body type is not represented in runway shows, collection previews, or any other part of the week-long festivities. The city also seems to be suddenly overrun by models who are typically tall and thin, and the sidewalks are littered with fashionable outfits.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Hilarious Way of Rearranging the Couch So It's Just Right Makes Us LOL
We love dogs for how they're not picky. They'll lay down almost anywhere in the house and snooze the day away. Even if you bought them a bed, for some reason they'd rather sleep on the hard floors. But sometimes, there are those dogs that expect the best of the best. They're very particular. And they're not afraid to say they don't like something.
msn.com
Dalmatian Puppy's Reaction to His Toys Being Washed Has Us Cracking Up
Our hearts are really breaking for a Dalmatian on TikTok, whose patience was really tested recently. That's because his owners decided to wash all of his favorite toys on the same day — and poor Oreo wasn't a fan. Now video of the pup looking longingly at his favorite plushies has gone viral on the internet and people everywhere really feel for him.
Get Ready for Halloween With These Pajamas Sets at Old Navy’s Labor Day Sale — Starting at $20
Labor Day celebrations may be in full swing right now, but Halloween is right around the corner. People are already decorating their homes, hanging up cobwebs, and putting on Disney Halloween movies on repeat. We’re so excited for the spooky season ahead of us, so excited that we can’t wait to start wearing our Halloween pride! No, we don’t mean wearing our costumes ahead of Halloween Day, we’re talking about rocking matching Halloween pajamas! Whether you want to rock it yourself or get everyone in the family involved, there’s nothing cuter than matching fits! For Old Navy‘s Labor Day sale, you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Sheep Patiently Waits for Livestock Guardian Puppy to Give Her Kisses in Sweet Video
TikTok user @blueheronfarms has a 5-month-old Livestock Guard Dog who is in training. Based on a recent clip, we'd say the dog seems comfortable enough being in the barn with the sheep and lambs but she still seems a little distracted. We wouldn't say she's fully embraced all the animals yet. It takes time! On the plus side, some of the animals are already loving on her!
This Cheesy Garlic Bread Recipe Uses Refrigerated Pizza Crust For An Easy Shortcut
I love cooking and baking. Nothing is more satisfying than having a day when I can make a loaf of. from scratch to serve with my family’s dinner. But, let’s face it. We can’t always take the time necessary to bake the way we want to in the kitchen.
Angry customer complains about day-old coffee: 'You didn't make fresh coffee your entire shift?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. I don't know how to make coffee. There have only been two times in my life when that was a problem. The first time my lack of coffee brewing skills was a problem, I was on a date; the second time, I was at a job where one of my responsibilities was making coffee.
This nostalgic sweet corn cake is inspired by a retro chain restaurant
You don’t need an expensive new piece of equipment, or an obscure ingredient you have to hunt for. You just need a fresh way of preparing an old favorite. In "One Way," we’ll revisit classic ingredients and dishes, giving them a new twist with an easy technique you haven’t tried before.
msn.com
Australian Shepherd's Reaction to Trying Chicken and Rice for the First Time Is Everything
Chicken and rice is a canine classic, there's just no denying it. It makes a quick, easy, and bland dinner that will be just as easy on you as it will be on your dog's stomach. Still, many pups consider this combination a delicacy, and now you can add this Australian Shepherd, Apollo, to the list.
Try kale cranberry salad for lunch or as a side dish: Recipe
Is your salad repertoire starting to get redundant?. Mix things up with this satisfying and easy-to-make salad from Angela Allison of ThisDeliciousHouse.com. "This kale cranberry feta salad is the perfect mix of sweet and salty. I was inspired to create this dish for entertaining, since it can be made ahead of time without wilting. It's the perfect salad when you are craving something healthy, plus it's hearty enough to serve as a meal," says Allison, noting that this recipe goes great with grilled chicken.
womansday.com
15 Popular Grey Cat Breeds That Are Sure to Steal Your Heart
While there's something to love about cats of all colors and sizes, you may find yourself particularly drawn to gorgeous grey cat breeds. And no, grey cats aren't just old. Some cats will go grey as they age, but not on the scale that dogs and humans do, as they tend to retain enough melanocytes to keep their original color. Instead, grey cat breeds are born looking wise, and if you're on the hunt for a feline friend, then you may want to look to the most popular grey cat breeds out there.
recipesgram.com
Manhattan Chocolate Banana Butter Cake
A dream dessert for all chocolate lovers, this Manhattan chocolate banana butter cake with dark chocolate ganache is so rich, super moist, silky and creamy. An ideal dessert for each occasion, especially parties – because everybody loves chocolate! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 1/ cups...
thecountrycook.net
Easy Chocolate Cupcakes
Classic and tasty, these homemade Easy Chocolate Cupcakes use simple ingredients to create light and fluffy cupcakes with a silky chocolate buttercream frosting!. When it comes to baking, chocolate is one of my favorite flavors to work with. I really don't care what we are having: cake, cookies, bars, etc., chocolate is just one of my favorites. This Easy Chocolate Cupcakes recipe is my go-to when I want to make homemade chocolate cupcakes. You can change up the frosting but the cupcake itself is moist and delicious! Definitely a classic that you have to add to your recipe box ASAP. If you have been looking for that perfect chocolate cupcake recipe, then you absolutely have to make this Easy Chocolate Cupcake recipe.
thecountrycook.net
Butter Pecan Cookies - Weekend Potluck #547
Our most popular recipe from the last Weekend Potluck were these Butter Pecan Cookies from Not Entirely Average. Our other popular recipes include: Philly Cheese Pasta from Homemade on a Weeknight, Cookie Butter Fluff Dip from Big Green House and Mandy is sharing her Mama's recipe for Chicken Pot Pie!
Turns out we've all been curling our hair wrong
Ah, the curling wands, a sure-fire way to burn your fingers, on the bright side, if they're used correctly you'll look like you just stepped out of the salon. Well, it turns out that you've been using yours wrong this entire time, and here's how to use it properly:. A...
Food Beast
Lil Yachty’s New Frozen Pizza Line Now Available Nationwide at Walmart
Joining the ever-growing list of entertainers entering the food game is rapper Lil Yachty, with the launch of his first-ever frozen pizza line, Yachty’s Pizzeria. Available exclusively in-store at Walmarts nationwide, the offering comes from Deep Cuts, a Universal Music Group (UMG) created premium frozen pizza brand manufactured by Richelieu Foods, which is a widely known private label company in the food and supermarket industry.
Comments / 0