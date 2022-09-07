ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucca Valley, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

Grand Marshals announced for Palm Springs Pride Parade

We now know who will serve as the grand marshals for the annual Palm Springs Pride Parade. On Wednesday, Greater Palm Springs Pride announced that four individuals and one national organization would serve as the Grand Marshals for the annual Pride parade scheduled for November 6 in Palm Springs. PFLAG is the first and largest The post Grand Marshals announced for Palm Springs Pride Parade appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
theregistrysocal.com

700-Unit State Street Village Project to Move Ahead at Former Redlands Mall

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A joint venture between Village Partners Investments, LLC (“Village Partners”) of Newport Beach, California and The Bascom Group, LLC (“Bascom”) of Irvine, California has received full entitlements and approval of its development agreement for the mixed-use State Street Village project at the site of the former Redlands Mall in Redlands, California.
REDLANDS, CA
viatravelers.com

10 Fun & Best Things to Do in Crestline, California

Placed directly in the San Bernandino Mountains, just a few hours from Los Angeles, Crestline, California, is home to the giant Lake Gregory and other historical landmarks in Southern California. Crestline is a wonderful place to visit any time of year, and while they do experience some snowy winters, you...
CRESTLINE, CA
foxla.com

Menifee PD has fun in social media post after pickup truck lands in backyard pool

MENIFEE, Calif. - The driver of a pickup truck lost control and somehow landed in the backyard of a pool in the Inland Empire, officials said. It’s been hot for several days in Southern California as residents have sought ways to get relief from the brutal heat. However, this was an unexpected method for responding officers with the Menifee Police Department.
MENIFEE, CA
KTLA

Firefighters on Fairview Fire find and feed frightened goat

A pair of firefighters were able to help out a frightened and thirsty goat that was found wandering not far from the Fairview Fire burning in Riverside County. Firefighter Chris Johnson and Engineer Brett Weise from Cal Fire San Diego County happened upon the goat Wednesday while staging for an assignment, according to an Instagram […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

California wildfires destroy structures, force residents to flee

HEMET, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters struggled Thursday to gain control of major California wildfires that have grown explosively and forced extensive evacuations amid a searing heat wave. The deadly and destructive Fairview Fire in Southern California expanded in two directions on Wednesday, covering more than 30 square miles (78 square kilometers) of Riverside County. It […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
metro-magazine.com

Project Looks to Bring High-Speed Rail to California’s High Desert

Following some hiccups, high-speed rail in California continues to move closer to a reality. Proof of that point is what is being dubbed the High Desert Corridor (HDC) — an estimated $4.3 billion project, which is currently projected to launch in 2030, that will also connect to the California High-Speed Rail system, the Metrolink commuter rail system, and the Las Vegas High-Speed Rail project.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Multiple weather-related outages leaves hundreds without power across the Coachella Valley

Several local cities/communities are without power as a storm hits the Coachella Valley Friday afternoon. As of Thursday evening, there are three outages in Indio leaving thousands without power. POWER OUTAGE: We are currently experiencing a power outage affecting 217 customers in Indio. The area affected is from Shadow Palm Ave. to Avenida Del Mar. The post Multiple weather-related outages leaves hundreds without power across the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
CBS LA

Smoke advisories extended, expanded across the Inland Empire

Smoke advisories have expanded across the Inland Empire due to wildfires that continue to burn in Hemet and near Big Bear Lake.A smoke advisory for areas of Riverside County was extended through Wednesday afternoon, while a second smoke advisory was issued for San Bernardino County, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. The smoke advisories were issued as firefighters continue to battle the Fairview Fire in Riverside County and the Radford Fire in San Bernardino County.Both fires are sending up large smoke plumes with the potential to worsen air quality for sensitive groups, the SCAQMD said. Anyone who...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Early Morning Earthquake Shakes SoCal Desert Communities

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake caused shaking early Tuesday in parts of Riverside County. The quake was reported near Banning just before 5 a.m. The epicenter was 5.1 miles northeast of Banning and 8.9 miles northeast of Beaumont. It was nearly 3 miles deep. Shaking was reported in Banning, Idyllwild, Palm...
BANNING, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Search continues for Virginia man whose car was found abandoned in Desert Hot Springs

Police are asking for the community's help in finding a Virginia man whose vehicle was found abandoned in Desert Hot Springs on Tuesday. The vehicle of James Robert Cox, 61, was found abandoned on the side of Pierson Boulevard and Highway 62 at around 7:15 Police said the maroon Toyota Scion with Virginia plates appeared The post Search continues for Virginia man whose car was found abandoned in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
yieldpro.com

Universe Holdings acquires $53.370 million multifamily property in California’s Inland Empire

Universe Holdings has acquired the Stonegate Apartments (Stonegate), a 160-unit multifamily community in Southern California’s Inland Empire city of Riverside, in an off-market transaction worth $53.370 million. Built in 1987, Stonegate offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom floorplans and a strong amenity package, including a fitness center, swimming...
RIVERSIDE, CA

