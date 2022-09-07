Read full article on original website
Eater
Meet the Aerospace Mechanic Hosting the Best Oaxacan House Party in the Southland
What do Tesla and tlayudas have in common? In Riverside, quite a bit. Twenty-one years ago, aviation mechanic Efraín Toledo and his wife, Antonia Toledo, began serving Oaxacan food from their hometown of Tlalixtac de Cabrera, Oaxaca, in their Riverside backyard. Around the same time, Toledo began working in the Inland Empire’s aerospace industry.
Grand Marshals announced for Palm Springs Pride Parade
We now know who will serve as the grand marshals for the annual Palm Springs Pride Parade. On Wednesday, Greater Palm Springs Pride announced that four individuals and one national organization would serve as the Grand Marshals for the annual Pride parade scheduled for November 6 in Palm Springs. PFLAG is the first and largest The post Grand Marshals announced for Palm Springs Pride Parade appeared first on KESQ.
theregistrysocal.com
700-Unit State Street Village Project to Move Ahead at Former Redlands Mall
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A joint venture between Village Partners Investments, LLC (“Village Partners”) of Newport Beach, California and The Bascom Group, LLC (“Bascom”) of Irvine, California has received full entitlements and approval of its development agreement for the mixed-use State Street Village project at the site of the former Redlands Mall in Redlands, California.
Storm cells triggered by Tropical Storm Kay off SoCal coast help douse Fairview Fire near Hemet
Storm cells triggered by the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay helped fire crews in broadening containment lines around the deadly Fairview Fire near Hemet.
WATCH: California Fire Threatens Popular Ski Resort, Prompts Evacuations
A helicopter flew above the smoke and captured it on video.
viatravelers.com
10 Fun & Best Things to Do in Crestline, California
Placed directly in the San Bernandino Mountains, just a few hours from Los Angeles, Crestline, California, is home to the giant Lake Gregory and other historical landmarks in Southern California. Crestline is a wonderful place to visit any time of year, and while they do experience some snowy winters, you...
foxla.com
Menifee PD has fun in social media post after pickup truck lands in backyard pool
MENIFEE, Calif. - The driver of a pickup truck lost control and somehow landed in the backyard of a pool in the Inland Empire, officials said. It’s been hot for several days in Southern California as residents have sought ways to get relief from the brutal heat. However, this was an unexpected method for responding officers with the Menifee Police Department.
Firefighters on Fairview Fire find and feed frightened goat
A pair of firefighters were able to help out a frightened and thirsty goat that was found wandering not far from the Fairview Fire burning in Riverside County. Firefighter Chris Johnson and Engineer Brett Weise from Cal Fire San Diego County happened upon the goat Wednesday while staging for an assignment, according to an Instagram […]
California wildfires destroy structures, force residents to flee
HEMET, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters struggled Thursday to gain control of major California wildfires that have grown explosively and forced extensive evacuations amid a searing heat wave. The deadly and destructive Fairview Fire in Southern California expanded in two directions on Wednesday, covering more than 30 square miles (78 square kilometers) of Riverside County. It […]
metro-magazine.com
Project Looks to Bring High-Speed Rail to California’s High Desert
Following some hiccups, high-speed rail in California continues to move closer to a reality. Proof of that point is what is being dubbed the High Desert Corridor (HDC) — an estimated $4.3 billion project, which is currently projected to launch in 2030, that will also connect to the California High-Speed Rail system, the Metrolink commuter rail system, and the Las Vegas High-Speed Rail project.
Multiple weather-related outages leaves hundreds without power across the Coachella Valley
Several local cities/communities are without power as a storm hits the Coachella Valley Friday afternoon. As of Thursday evening, there are three outages in Indio leaving thousands without power. POWER OUTAGE: We are currently experiencing a power outage affecting 217 customers in Indio. The area affected is from Shadow Palm Ave. to Avenida Del Mar. The post Multiple weather-related outages leaves hundreds without power across the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
California Fire Map, Update as Fairview Blaze Rapidly Expands to 20k Acres
The blaze, which killed two people on Tuesday, is threatening 2,000 structures.
Smoke advisories extended, expanded across the Inland Empire
Smoke advisories have expanded across the Inland Empire due to wildfires that continue to burn in Hemet and near Big Bear Lake.A smoke advisory for areas of Riverside County was extended through Wednesday afternoon, while a second smoke advisory was issued for San Bernardino County, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. The smoke advisories were issued as firefighters continue to battle the Fairview Fire in Riverside County and the Radford Fire in San Bernardino County.Both fires are sending up large smoke plumes with the potential to worsen air quality for sensitive groups, the SCAQMD said. Anyone who...
NBC Los Angeles
Early Morning Earthquake Shakes SoCal Desert Communities
A magnitude 3.4 earthquake caused shaking early Tuesday in parts of Riverside County. The quake was reported near Banning just before 5 a.m. The epicenter was 5.1 miles northeast of Banning and 8.9 miles northeast of Beaumont. It was nearly 3 miles deep. Shaking was reported in Banning, Idyllwild, Palm...
spectrumnews1.com
Photographer buys billboards to illustrate darker side of California
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — From images of homeless encampments to wildfires and drought, photographer Thomas Broening says some of his best photos are beautiful and kind of terrifying at the same time. “This gas pump is meant to fuel boats, but the water is so low, historically low, as...
foxla.com
San Bernardino students say they're forced to sit on hot asphalt, can only use bathroom once a month
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - When Ali Payne’s daughter came home from school with red welts on the backs of her legs she posted an angry message on the I Love San Bernardino Facebook page. She said her daughter had to sit on hot asphalt while her PE teacher took attendance at Arrowview Middle School in San Bernardino.
Radford Fire grows to 917 acres as it approaches Big Bear; new evacuations ordered
New evacuations were ordered Tuesday as the Radford Fire burning in the San Bernardino mountains continued to grow. The fire erupted a short distance from Big Bear Lake Monday afternoon, and by about 8 p.m. Tuesday, the blaze was 917 acres in size and 2% contained, San Bernardino National Forest officials tweeted. The evacuation orders […]
Riverside delays final vote on ordinance that would ban encampments along Santa Ana River bottom
The move to delay the vote on the encampment ban was welcome news to John Sevier. He's a case manager with the homeless outreach group Starting Over Inc. Sevier and his group have criticized the proposed ordinance and held a protest last week outside Riverside City Hall. Sevier thinks the...
Search continues for Virginia man whose car was found abandoned in Desert Hot Springs
Police are asking for the community's help in finding a Virginia man whose vehicle was found abandoned in Desert Hot Springs on Tuesday. The vehicle of James Robert Cox, 61, was found abandoned on the side of Pierson Boulevard and Highway 62 at around 7:15 Police said the maroon Toyota Scion with Virginia plates appeared The post Search continues for Virginia man whose car was found abandoned in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
yieldpro.com
Universe Holdings acquires $53.370 million multifamily property in California’s Inland Empire
Universe Holdings has acquired the Stonegate Apartments (Stonegate), a 160-unit multifamily community in Southern California’s Inland Empire city of Riverside, in an off-market transaction worth $53.370 million. Built in 1987, Stonegate offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom floorplans and a strong amenity package, including a fitness center, swimming...
