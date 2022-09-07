ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Reacts To Lamar Jackson, Ravens News

On Friday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension with star quarterback Lamar Jackson. "Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."
ClutchPoints

Ravens dropped the ball in not paying Lamar Jackson

After months of tension, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to reach a new contract agreement before the season. While other quarterbacks such as Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson got big new deals this offseason, Jackson is still waiting on his. Now the 2019 NFL MVP will play this season […] The post Ravens dropped the ball in not paying Lamar Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Baltimore Sun

Jets QB Joe Flacco will start vs. Ravens, setting up unlikely Week 1 reunion

Former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco will start for the New York Jets in their Week 1 matchup against Baltimore, Jets coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday. Zach Wilson, who underwent arthroscopic injury last month after suffering a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his knee, was ruled out of Sunday’s game. Flacco has led the Jets’ first-team offense since Wilson, the team’s No. 2 overall pick ...
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens are smart to wait before giving QB Lamar Jackson the deal he wants | COMMENTARY

The Ravens and Lamar Jackson failed to agree to a contract extension by the star quarterback’s self-imposed deadline Friday, and it’s a smart decision by the team. It was always best to take the wait-and-see approach. Jackson still has to prove he can take the team deep into the playoffs before the Ravens make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. Three quarterbacks have ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses approach for OT Ronnie Stanley

The Baltimore Ravens went through a massive amount of injuries during the 2021 season. They lost running back J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards as well as cornerback Marcus Peters before the year started, only saw offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley play in one game, and lost other key starters throughout the season such as cornerback Marlon Humphrey and quarterback Lamar Jackson.
The Baltimore Sun

As contract year for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson looms, a return in 2023 is already likely | ANALYSIS

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been asked a lot of questions about his contract negotiations over the past few months. He’s been asked whether he expects to remain in Baltimore (he does) and whether Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed deal matters to him (it doesn’t). He’s been asked whether he feels worthy of an extension (he does) and whether discussions will continue up until the season ...
