Eater
Pecking House, the Pop-Up With a 10,000-Person Waitlist, Spreads Its Fried Wings
Pecking House, the fried chicken pop-up that once had a waitlist just shy of 10,000 people, opens its permanent home at 244 Flatbush Avenue, on the corner of Saint Marks Avenue, on September 9. The Park Slope restaurant is the first from Eric Huang, a Taiwanese American chef who cut his teeth at Eleven Madison Park before launching the business out of his family’s restaurant in Flushing during the pandemic. “Kind of like the Bear,” he says, nodding to the hit Hulu television show with an uncanny resemblance to his own life. He’s been running the pop-up with Maya Ferrante, a former chef at the Michelin-starred Gramercy Tavern, where the pair met in 2015, and one of Pecking House’s earliest customers.
Eater
This Brooklyn Wine Bar Is Betting Big on Food Pop-Ups — Will it Work?
For a decade, Fernando “Fefo” Aciar has owned Ocafe, a Latin American-infused coffee stalwart of the West Village, but in May of this year, he launched Ostudio at Night, a new restaurant and wine bar in Brooklyn that puts pop-up chefs at the forefront. Located at the border...
Eater
Just Trust Us: Here’s Where You’ll Be Eating This Fall
Across the country, our editors are gearing up to eat. Some trends immediately appear in fall’s crop of anticipated restaurant openings: Chefs are still exploring the familiar comforts of Italian food, moving away from the red sauce fervor of the past year and more toward coastal Italian flourishes (two coastal spots will debut in LA; San Francisco in particular is enjoying a “cicchetti renaissance”). Vegan and plant-based dining edges into new and exciting territory, whether it’s La Semilla’s Latin take in Atlanta, Mama Dut’s Vietnamese in Portland, or the return (finally!) of Superiority Burger in NYC. And wine bars aren’t going anywhere, with no fewer than four opening this fall in Austin (including one from Momofuku alums deemed a “wine restaurant”) and one lightly horror-themed one (sure!) in Chicago.
Eater
Every Drink Is $5 ‘in Perpetuity’ at This New Coffee Shop in the East Village
Just as the Blank Street Coffee chain has become inescapable, a new spot is trying its own model. At Compilation Coffee, a coffee shop that debuts today in the East Village, every drink on the menu is $5. Compilation functions like so: No matter what alternative milks or add-ons are used, all 12-ounce drinks — hot or cold — cost $5. There’s one size only, no espresso drinks, no fancy cold brew (just regular iced coffee), and 10 different blends to pick from.
Eater
Why a Popular Bay Area Rapper and a Richmond Winery Partnered Up to Make Natty Wine
There’s probably not an extensive amount of overlap between the Bay Area’s ever-expanding natural wine community and the well-established independent rap scene. But that’s not to say there isn’t any. On August 21, Bay Area rapper Larry June threw his second “Uncle Larry’s Organic Market,” an album release party at SoMa events hub District Six. The shindig was to hype his new album “Spaceships on the Blade,” which released on August 19, and to sell food and drink “curated by Uncle Larry.”
Eater
New Yorkers Mourn the Queen’s Death at English Restaurants
In the Little England stretch of the West Village, restaurants were thronged late into Thursday night as customers mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II over plates of fried fish and bangers and mash. Every seat was taken at the decades-old Tea & Sympathy “both indoors and out,” says Eater critic Robert Sietsema. Fish and chips shop A Salt & Battery, on the same block, was likewise packed, while Myers of Keswick, a British grocer on Hudson Street, erected a tribute in its window with “well-wishers dropping by and sneaking under the half-open gate to deliver their condolences,” according to Sietsema. The scene was “strangely upbeat,” he says, although “these are normally jolly places anyway.” Eater critic Robert Sietsema contributed reporting.
Eater
How Atlanta Restaurants Pair Playlists and Plates
A restaurant meal is a combination of sensory experiences, from aromas wafting from the kitchen to the design of the dining room to the taste of each dish. But there’s an often overlooked sense factoring into the dining experience: sound. Beyond the chatter of other diners, clanging of plates...
Essence
Fine Wine: Why Larenz Tate Is STILL The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of
With over 30 years in Hollywood under his belt, Larenz Tate is still dominating the industry and remaining ageless while he does it. Actor and producer Larenz Tate was among the originators of the Black Hollywood heartthrob of the 1990s. A fixture in film during the golden age of Black-centric cinema, starring in many a Black classic that still graces out screens and streams today. He often played the protagonist or the key love interest, lighting up the intrigue and imagination of millions for the better part of the ’90s and ’00s.
Eater
A Slice of Chaotic Thai Americana Gets a Permanent Home in Shepherd’s Bush
Chet’s, the Thai American restaurant devised by Night + Market founder Kris Yenbamroong, will get its expected permanent home when the Hoxton hotel opens in Shepherd’s Bush in December this year. The Los Angeles chef, whose duo of restaurants now represent archetypes of both nu-Thai cuisine and modern...
Eater
Chef Bryant Terry’s Tenure at MoAD Reaches Its Pinnacle at the Black Food Summit This Weekend
After seven years of serving as the first chef-in-residence at the Museum of the African Diaspora in San Francisco, Bryant Terry says this weekend’s Black Food Summit marks the crown jewel of the programming he’s accomplished in his time at the museum. The summit is inspired by, and takes themes from, Terry’s award-winning book Black Food and his experience in becoming the lead of his own imprint, 4 Color Books. But beyond leveraging Terry’s experience from the last 20 years — with the help of the team from MoAD — the program also centers local Black chefs, writers, designers, publishers, and food.
Have a Book Idea? On New Reality Show, You Could Become 'America's Next Great Author'
There's long been reality shows for singers, dancers, entrepreneurs and bakers. Now aspiring writers can join the fray of this competitive TV genre. America's Next Great Author, a new reality show with an American Idol-like twist, seeks applications through Sept. 15 for its pilot episode. "All we really want is...
Eater
A Budding Cookie Pop-Up Wants to Prove That Butter Isn’t Necessarily Better
Selah Bakery owner Rochelle Tyler makes batches of cookies in her home kitchen in Hollywood five days a week. The bakery’s modest set-up only allows for a dozen to be baked at a time, but the demand is about to increase significantly. Selah’s plant-based offerings are already available seven...
Eater
An Upscale Yakitori Spot Shutters in Greenwich Village — and More Closings
More than two years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 1,000 have closed since March 2020 due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the difficulty of tracking restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number could be even higher and will likely take months or even years to assess.
Eater
This Taqueria Hidden Under Grand Central Is Slinging Cabeza and Duck Skin Tacos
In search of Midtown’s best new tacos? Step into the tunnels of Grand Central Terminal, down two sets of escalators, past the line of tourists at Magnolia Bakery, and there it is: slow-roasted cow face, spread over a two-bite corn tortilla. The preparation, known as cabeza, is one of...
Eater
Look for a New Sonoratown Burrito and a $32 Wagyu Bowl at 2022’s Family Style Fest
Los Angeles diners attending the third annual Family Style Fest on October 9 in Television City can breathe a sigh of relief: the lineup from Ben Hundred’s Family Style features a litany of culinary crowd-pleasers. Much like in past years, the roster, which includes Mother Wolf, Kato, and a slew of international attendees, will be turning out plenty of one-of-a-kind menu items dreamed up solely for the event.
Eater
Shota Nakajima Is Opening a Chaotic Japanese Detroit-Style Pizza Shop in Capitol Hill
Celebrity chef Shota Nakajima has been rumored to be involved with a lot of different restaurants this year — including a teriyaki restaurant he mysteriously backed out of in Cle Elum — but Nakajima’s newest project is perhaps his most surprising yet: He’s opening a Detroit-style pizza restaurant.
Eater
One of Chicago’s Premier Indian and Nepalese Restaurants Has Reopened
Shuttered restaurants may find new life occasionally, but few have resurrected under these circumstances. Last week, Vajra, an acclaimed Indian and Nepalese restaurant in West Town, announced its return after a three-month slumber. What’s unique about this reopening is another restaurant had already taken over the space. Sketch, an...
Eater
Where to Have a Group Dinner in Miami
For those looking to dine out with a whole entourage, there are plenty of Miami restaurants beckoning. Whether it’s an exclusive private room, expansive dining area, or delicious platters to share, the options for eating out with a crowd in the Magic City abound. Note: Restaurants on this map...
Eater
Seek Out This Pizza Piled With Onions and Swimming in Cheese
New York City stands ready to welcome like a visiting dignitary any new pizza that arrives in town: Roman pinsas and Detroit deep-dish pizzas were greeted in this way, and I have reported on other unique pies that included Cocco Pazzeria’s focaccia robiola, Kimika’s pizzette fritte, and the stuffed-crust pizza Romana at La Villa. There’s also the limone pie at Frenchman’s Dough in the Tin Building — showing us what might have happened if the French had invented pizza.
