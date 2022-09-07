ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
cwbradio.com

State Joint Finance Committee Approves Opioid Settlement Plan After Republican Changes

(Bob Hague, WRN) The legislature’s Joint Finance Committee approves a plan, to allocate an initial 31 million dollars from an opioid lawsuit settlement. Thursday’s unanimous vote came after a press conference in which the committee’s Republican leaders ripped the original plan from the state Department of Health Services. JFC co-chair, Representative Mark Born, “We saw the Evers administration, and particularly the department of health, fail with a half-baked plan.”
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Judge Rules Wisconsin Election Clerks Can't "Cure" a Ballot

(AP) A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday ruled that state law does not allow election clerks to fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots, delivering a victory to Republicans nine weeks before the election in the battleground state. The lawsuit, backed by the GOP-controlled Legislature, is...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Another Great Week in Wisconsin's Farm Fields

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Last week provided an excellent opportunity for some farmers to start chopping their corn, thanks to a long stretch of dry weather in the Badger State, according to the Wisconsin Ag Connection. The Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service said in its weekly crop report that 5.5 days were...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
cwbradio.com

Six Wisconsin Office-Holders Found on Extreme Right-Wing Database

(Terry Bell, WRN & WBAY) Six local elected government officials in Wisconsin have been members of an infamous far-right, anti-government group. The six are among hundreds of members of government, law enforcement, and the military around the country who signed up at some point with the Oath Keepers, According to leaked documents from the Anti-Defamation League.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

UW-Eau Claire Makes Forbes' 2022 America's Top Colleges List

UW-Eau Claire is ranked third in Wisconsin among all colleges and universities, public and private, on Forbes’ 2022 America’s Top Colleges list, behind only UW-Madison and Marquette University. UW-Eau Claire is the top-ranked regional public university in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois. Among public universities in Wisconsin and...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Urges New COVID-19 Boosters

(Bob Hague, WRN) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is urging Wisconsinites to make a plan to get boosted against COVID-19. People 12 and older are now eligible to receive updated COVID-19 boosters, also known as bivalent boosters. Doses of the updated COVID-19 boosters have started arriving in Wisconsin and will continue to be delivered to providers over the next several weeks.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
cwbradio.com

September is Suicide Prevention Month

Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States with about one death by suicide occurring every 11 minutes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In observance of Suicide Prevention Month, Aspirus Health aims to raise awareness about the often-stigmatized topic of suicide and educate...
HEALTH
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Health Officials Hope to Boost COVID-19 Booster Shot Demand

(Terry Bell, WRN) Wisconsin health officials say they’re hopeful the newest COVID-19 booster shots will improve the state’s vaccination numbers. Almost 62-percent of Wisconsin residents have received the initial coronavirus vaccine series, but only 35 percent have received at least one booster shot. The newest shots rolling out in September are designed to be effective against the latest omicron variants of the virus.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Schedule For Week 4 Of The High School Football Season

Here's the week 4 schedule for local high school football teams..... Durand-Arkansaw vs. Neillsville/Granton at Neillsville - 7 pm - 92.7 FM WPKG. Hurley (#5 D7) at Auburndale (#8 D6) both 3-0 - 7 pm - 1450 AM, 98.7 FM WDLB. Marathon at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption. Edgar at Rosholt. D.C....
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy