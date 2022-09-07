(Bob Hague, WRN) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is urging Wisconsinites to make a plan to get boosted against COVID-19. People 12 and older are now eligible to receive updated COVID-19 boosters, also known as bivalent boosters. Doses of the updated COVID-19 boosters have started arriving in Wisconsin and will continue to be delivered to providers over the next several weeks.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO