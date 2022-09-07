Read full article on original website
State Joint Finance Committee Approves Opioid Settlement Plan After Republican Changes
(Bob Hague, WRN) The legislature’s Joint Finance Committee approves a plan, to allocate an initial 31 million dollars from an opioid lawsuit settlement. Thursday’s unanimous vote came after a press conference in which the committee’s Republican leaders ripped the original plan from the state Department of Health Services. JFC co-chair, Representative Mark Born, “We saw the Evers administration, and particularly the department of health, fail with a half-baked plan.”
Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-Designee Visits Wisconsin Rapids
Yesterday, Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld met with Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Shane Blaser and leaders from the Wisconsin Rapids Area Convention & Visitors Bureau to tour downtown businesses as part of a visit to highlight state investments. Governor Tony Evers made a combined $4 million investment in Wisconsin...
Judge Rules Wisconsin Election Clerks Can't "Cure" a Ballot
(AP) A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday ruled that state law does not allow election clerks to fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots, delivering a victory to Republicans nine weeks before the election in the battleground state. The lawsuit, backed by the GOP-controlled Legislature, is...
Another Great Week in Wisconsin's Farm Fields
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Last week provided an excellent opportunity for some farmers to start chopping their corn, thanks to a long stretch of dry weather in the Badger State, according to the Wisconsin Ag Connection. The Wisconsin Ag Statistics Service said in its weekly crop report that 5.5 days were...
Six Wisconsin Office-Holders Found on Extreme Right-Wing Database
(Terry Bell, WRN & WBAY) Six local elected government officials in Wisconsin have been members of an infamous far-right, anti-government group. The six are among hundreds of members of government, law enforcement, and the military around the country who signed up at some point with the Oath Keepers, According to leaked documents from the Anti-Defamation League.
UW-Eau Claire Makes Forbes' 2022 America's Top Colleges List
UW-Eau Claire is ranked third in Wisconsin among all colleges and universities, public and private, on Forbes’ 2022 America’s Top Colleges list, behind only UW-Madison and Marquette University. UW-Eau Claire is the top-ranked regional public university in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois. Among public universities in Wisconsin and...
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Urges New COVID-19 Boosters
(Bob Hague, WRN) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is urging Wisconsinites to make a plan to get boosted against COVID-19. People 12 and older are now eligible to receive updated COVID-19 boosters, also known as bivalent boosters. Doses of the updated COVID-19 boosters have started arriving in Wisconsin and will continue to be delivered to providers over the next several weeks.
Several Wisconsin Communities Among Best Small College Towns in America
A great university town has the potential to offer students a safe and affordable place to study and live. In a recent report, the online learning provider Preply ranked the 200 best small college towns in America. These Wisconsin cities are among the best small college towns in America:. La...
Racine Man Accused of Election Fraud Pleads Not Guilty, Judge Orders Him Not to Talk to Media
(Bob Hague, WRN) An accused election fraudster has been slapped with a gag order. Harry Wait pleaded not guilty Thursday, to two counts of felony identity theft and two misdemeanor counts of election fraud. Wait. Who heads the group H.O.T. Government, illegally requested absentee ballots for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States with about one death by suicide occurring every 11 minutes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In observance of Suicide Prevention Month, Aspirus Health aims to raise awareness about the often-stigmatized topic of suicide and educate...
Wisconsin Health Officials Hope to Boost COVID-19 Booster Shot Demand
(Terry Bell, WRN) Wisconsin health officials say they’re hopeful the newest COVID-19 booster shots will improve the state’s vaccination numbers. Almost 62-percent of Wisconsin residents have received the initial coronavirus vaccine series, but only 35 percent have received at least one booster shot. The newest shots rolling out in September are designed to be effective against the latest omicron variants of the virus.
Schedule For Week 4 Of The High School Football Season
Here's the week 4 schedule for local high school football teams..... Durand-Arkansaw vs. Neillsville/Granton at Neillsville - 7 pm - 92.7 FM WPKG. Hurley (#5 D7) at Auburndale (#8 D6) both 3-0 - 7 pm - 1450 AM, 98.7 FM WDLB. Marathon at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption. Edgar at Rosholt. D.C....
