8 Haunted Places in Iowa You Can Visit or Stay the Night At [PHOTOS]
Want to check out one of Iowa's "haunted" locations this spooky season? Here are eight of the places you can visit:. Malvern Manor was built in the 1880s and it was originally called the Cottage Hotel. According to the Des Moines Register, the hotel changed hands many times over the years. In the mid-1900s, the manor was home to the Gibson Family. Paranormal Dares reports that 12-year-old Inez Gibson died by suicide in the home. Malvern Manor became both a nursing home and a group home in the 20th century. It has been featured on TLC's Paranormal Lockdown and Travel Channel's Destination Fear.
Iowans Will Either Love or Hate This New Casey’s Pizza
*This Feature Photo is not a picture of the pizza mentioned in this article*. Two things a lot of people around the country associate with Iowa (other than corn) are Busch Light and Casey's General Stores. Iowa is one of the very few states I've been to that actually has Busch Light beer on tap.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Nebraska
Here's where you can find them.
New Book Looks At Iowa Ties To The Sunken Titanic
(Lake City, IA) — An author from Lake City is publishing a book later this year on Iowa’s connection to the sinking of the Titanic in 1912. Darcy Maulsby says she first became fascinated with the story of the doomed ship when it was discovered in the mid-1980’s at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean. In recent years, she heard another author give a lecture that included the mention of some Swedish immigrants who were onboard and headed for Iowa — who survived the disaster. After further research, she says she found out that there were about 20 people with ties in one form or another to Iowa and the Titanic. Her upcoming book, “Iowa’s Lost History from the Titanic,” will focus on Iowa’s many connections to the luxury liner from all over the state.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find them.
Casey’s Is Celebrating Its Popular Pizza By Combining Two Iowa Delicacies
If I asked you to pick two Iowa delicacies, what two items would you pick? If the first two things that came to mind were Busch Light and Casey's Breakfast Pizza, then you would be correct. Casey's is celebrating a major milestone in the life of its famous Breakfast Pizza: its 21st birthday. When you celebrate turning 21, you normally consume some beers. Casey's announced it will let its iconic pizza indulge by creating the Ultimate Beer Cheese Breakfast Pizza.
No Surprise Here, Iowa’s Top Party Schools Ranked
Which college in Iowa takes the crown when it comes to partying? Well, the results are in, and if you attended this school, you probably won't be surprised. According to data website, Niche, the top party schools were ranked based on a few key factors. According to Niche, student surveys...
Nobody Gives A Shit About The Iowa Hawkeyes Playing Iowa State Football
Thank God this week is finally wrapping up, which means we’re almost done hearing about the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones playing a game about which nobody outside of their state gives a shit. The whole Internet has been on fire with El Assico content this week,...
Farmer’s Latest Video Game Will Showcase Iowa Agriculture
From video games to real life, one lucky Iowan has been able to live out his dream when turning his online farm into reality. But that wasn’t the end of Grant Hilbert’s farming adventures. He’s going back online with his farm, but this time, he owns more than his virtual plot.
Drought expands in Iowa after another dry month
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (Iowa DNR) have confirmed that statewide average precipitation has been below the mark for the 5th month in a row. Iowa’s August precipitation was 3.53 inches which was 0.6 inches below normal for the month. Drought...
This Tiny Iowa Town Named ‘Safest’ in the Entire State
Iowa (by and large) is a pretty safe place to live. In fact, according to World Population Review, it's the sixth safest state to live in the entire U.S. That being said, some areas of the Hawkeye State are much safer than others, and if you look closely, you'll see an interesting trend when observing the top ten on this list.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Iowa
If you clicked this article you most likely already have a college in mind. Over the years, Iowa has become known for its party schools. Different Iowa colleges have even ranked in the top 10 party colleges in all of America. So... which Iowa college is number one for the...
Dash Cam Video of Iowa’s Derecho Storm Up Over 21 Million Views
In August 2020, a derecho storm rolled through the state of Iowa and caused horrific damage throughout the region. Not only was it a storm that many had never heard of before, the pure volume of damage accompanied by the huge winds, truly was unique and scary. One family's dash...
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
Iowa College Students Go National With Sweet Treat Creation
LeMars, Iowa is often considered the ice cream capital of Iowa, if not the world so it's perhaps fitting that the latest sweet sensation hitting nationwide store shelves is a product created by a LeMars native, brought to life from an idea he had while hanging out in his Iowa State University dorm room.
Eastern Iowa Honor Flight Will Return To Washington D.C.
The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight has taken hundreds of Iowa veterans to Washington D.C. and back. According to a press release, flight number forty-four will take place later this month, allowing nearly 100 Iowa veterans to see the sights of our nation's capitol. The latest honor flight will take place...
Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River
DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on its first voyage down the Mississippi, leaving St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday with a scheduled arrival Sept. 10 in St. Louis. The ship is 450 feet long with five decks and can host 386 guests in 193 rooms. It has a crew of 148 people.
Iowa, ISU & UNI release enrollment data for 2022
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa, Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa all released enrollment data for this school year. Iowa welcomed the third-largest incoming first-year students. 5,178 first-year students are now studying at Iowa. Only 2016 (5,643 students) and 2015 (5,241) saw more first-year students.
Countless Iowans Are Being Stranded For The Exact Same Reason
Traveling has turned into a NIGHTMARE over the past few years. It's seemed to come to a bit of a head over the last twelve months. I take a few major cross country flights every single year. My family lives on the East Coast, so I've become well-versed in the art of air travel. Last holiday season I even wrote about the real reason that flights were being canceled.
Check Your Lottery Tickets! Someone In Iowa Just Won $1 Million
Iowans have been incredibly lucky this summer with the Iowa Lottery. Another person in the Hawkeye State is about to be $1 million richer but they need to claim the money to become a millionaire. Check your lottery tickets Quad Cities because you might be taking a trip to Clive, IA to claim $1 million.
