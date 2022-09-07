ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz explains why “fake ass” Kamaru Usman got slept by Leon Edwards at UFC 278: “Because you’re over here play fighting, dog”

Nate Diaz is explaining why ‘fake ass’ Kamaru Usman got slept by Leon Edwards at UFC 278. It was only weeks ago at UFC 278 that Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) was defeated by knockout at 4:04 of round 5 by challenger Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) in the main event welterweight bout. Edwards win earned him the title of UFC welterweight champion.
UFC
FanSided

UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results, 3 fighters miss weight

UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results. On Saturday, Sept. 10, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev will face Stockton legend Nate Diaz for the main event of UFC 279. UFC 279 will mark Diaz’s departure from the UFC, which he has been a staple in since winning The Ultimate Fighter 5 in 2007. Diaz (20-13) is coming in a massive underdog against the undefeated Chimaev (11-0) at +750.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
MMAmania.com

Khamzat misses weight (badly) for UFC 279, Nate Diaz fight in jeopardy

If you thought the UFC 279 press conference was a shit show, just wait until you see what happened at the UFC 279 early (and official) weigh ins. Welterweight headliner Khamzat Chimaev, perhaps too busy gloating over his “Trailblazer” tiff on Thursday afternoon, failed to make weight for his Nate Diaz pay-per-view (PPV) main event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

UFC 279 commentary team set: Joe Rogan returns for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Joe Rogan will return to the broadcast booth to call the highly anticipated welterweight bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting on Wednesday that Rogan will join Jon Anik and former two-division champion Daniel Cormier on the headsets for UFC 279, which takes place Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hakeem Dawodu
Person
Leon Edwards
Person
Nate Diaz
MMAmania.com

UFC 279 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Khamzat vs. Diaz

In a rare pay-per-view (PPV) with no titles involved, the Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) with Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz in the starring roles. Playing support at UFC 279 are Tony Ferguson’s Welterweight debut against Li Jingliang, Kevin Holland’s Catchweight grudge match with Daniel Rodriguez, and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

UFC 279 predictions -- Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson: Fight card, odds, preview, expert picks, prelims

A hectic Friday has created a brand new fight card for UFC 279 on Saturday night. The event, slated for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, was set to see rising welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev take on Nate Diaz in what many believed to be his final fight with the promotion. Instead, Chimaev missed weight by an astounding 7.5 pounds and it set off a chain reaction of epic proportions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

UFC 279 Restructured to Diaz vs. Ferguson Headliner, Chimaev-Holland Co-Main

’s failure on the scales has forced the Ultimate Fighting Championship to scramble in unexpected ways. On Friday, Chimaev tipped the scales at 178.5 pounds at the early UFC 279 weigh-ins, for 7.5 pounds above the non-title welterweight cap. His headlining matchup against Nate Diaz, who weighed 171 pounds, has been scuttled as a result, as first reported by BJPenn.com. In the new five-round UFC 279 main event, per UFC President Dana White on UFC's Instagram page, Diaz (20-13) will now be squaring off Tony Ferguson (25-7), who also weighed in at welterweight. This event, which remains a pay-per-view will carry on at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy