Nate Diaz explains why “fake ass” Kamaru Usman got slept by Leon Edwards at UFC 278: “Because you’re over here play fighting, dog”
Nate Diaz is explaining why ‘fake ass’ Kamaru Usman got slept by Leon Edwards at UFC 278. It was only weeks ago at UFC 278 that Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) was defeated by knockout at 4:04 of round 5 by challenger Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) in the main event welterweight bout. Edwards win earned him the title of UFC welterweight champion.
Israel Adesanya predicts Nate Diaz upset at UFC 279: ‘Khamzat Chimaev’s going to gas’
Nate Diaz has the support of an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion. This weekend (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022), UFC 279 acts as Diaz’s ride off into the sunset before enjoying life post-UFC. It won’t come easily, however, as he’ll have to battle undefeated destroyer, Khamzat Chimaev (11-0), to get to that.
UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results, 3 fighters miss weight
UFC 279: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz weigh-in results. On Saturday, Sept. 10, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev will face Stockton legend Nate Diaz for the main event of UFC 279. UFC 279 will mark Diaz’s departure from the UFC, which he has been a staple in since winning The Ultimate Fighter 5 in 2007. Diaz (20-13) is coming in a massive underdog against the undefeated Chimaev (11-0) at +750.
UFC 279 -- Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson: Fight card, odds, rumors, start time, date, location, complete guide
A brand new fight card is upon us 24 hours before UFC 279 is set to begin. The promotion is back in Las Vegas with Saturday's event set for the T-Mobile Arena, but everything that was slated for the top of the card changed after weigh-ins on Friday. Khamzat Chimaev...
Khamzat misses weight (badly) for UFC 279, Nate Diaz fight in jeopardy
If you thought the UFC 279 press conference was a shit show, just wait until you see what happened at the UFC 279 early (and official) weigh ins. Welterweight headliner Khamzat Chimaev, perhaps too busy gloating over his “Trailblazer” tiff on Thursday afternoon, failed to make weight for his Nate Diaz pay-per-view (PPV) main event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFC 279 predictions: Who's picking underdog Nate Diaz over 12-1 favorite Khamzat Chimaev?
The UFC is back in its Las Vegas home base for a pay-per-view featuring a rising star against one of the sport’s most popular fighters. UFC 279 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNEWS and early prelims on ESPN+.
UFC 279 weigh-in video: Tony Ferguson on point for welterweight return vs. Li Jingliang
LAS VEGAS – Tony Ferguson is officially a welterweight for the first time in more than a decade after he and opponent Li Jingliang hit the divisional mark at UFC 279 weigh-ins. Ferguson (25-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC), a former interim UFC lightweight champion, is seeking a fresh start by...
UFC 279 commentary team set: Joe Rogan returns for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
Joe Rogan will return to the broadcast booth to call the highly anticipated welterweight bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting on Wednesday that Rogan will join Jon Anik and former two-division champion Daniel Cormier on the headsets for UFC 279, which takes place Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
UFC 279 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Khamzat vs. Diaz
In a rare pay-per-view (PPV) with no titles involved, the Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 10, 2022) with Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz in the starring roles. Playing support at UFC 279 are Tony Ferguson’s Welterweight debut against Li Jingliang, Kevin Holland’s Catchweight grudge match with Daniel Rodriguez, and more.
UFC 279 'Embedded,' No. 4: Nate Diaz ready to rock 'n' roll
The popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is back to document what’s happening behind the scenes at UFC 279. The UFC is back with its 10th pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes.
UFC 279 predictions -- Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson: Fight card, odds, preview, expert picks, prelims
A hectic Friday has created a brand new fight card for UFC 279 on Saturday night. The event, slated for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, was set to see rising welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev take on Nate Diaz in what many believed to be his final fight with the promotion. Instead, Chimaev missed weight by an astounding 7.5 pounds and it set off a chain reaction of epic proportions.
UFC 279 Restructured to Diaz vs. Ferguson Headliner, Chimaev-Holland Co-Main
’s failure on the scales has forced the Ultimate Fighting Championship to scramble in unexpected ways. On Friday, Chimaev tipped the scales at 178.5 pounds at the early UFC 279 weigh-ins, for 7.5 pounds above the non-title welterweight cap. His headlining matchup against Nate Diaz, who weighed 171 pounds, has been scuttled as a result, as first reported by BJPenn.com. In the new five-round UFC 279 main event, per UFC President Dana White on UFC's Instagram page, Diaz (20-13) will now be squaring off Tony Ferguson (25-7), who also weighed in at welterweight. This event, which remains a pay-per-view will carry on at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.
