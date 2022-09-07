The California Highway Patrol has identified the driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash early last month that badly injured a small child in west Modesto. Authorities are looking for Jesus Soto Naranjo. He is believed to have been behind the wheel of a white Dodge Nitro SUV that struck at high speed a 4-year-old boy who was standing near his caregiver while getting a treat from an ice cream truck the night of Aug. 6.

MODESTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO