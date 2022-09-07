ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

US changes names of nearly 650 places with racist Native American women term

Since the 1930s, Big Butte and Little Butte have been known as Squaw Butte. The U.S. Department of the Interior plans to remove the name, considered a racial slur by Native Americans, with a non-offensive name. The view is looking north from Freezeout Hill south of Emmett, Idaho. (John Sowell/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
IDAHO STATE
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
ARIZONA STATE
CHP IDs driver suspected in hit-and-run crash that badly hurt small child in West Modesto

The California Highway Patrol has identified the driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash early last month that badly injured a small child in west Modesto. Authorities are looking for Jesus Soto Naranjo. He is believed to have been behind the wheel of a white Dodge Nitro SUV that struck at high speed a 4-year-old boy who was standing near his caregiver while getting a treat from an ice cream truck the night of Aug. 6.
MODESTO, CA
Truck driver killed woman who vanished on trip in 1988, Georgia cops say

A woman vanished on a road trip in 1988 — and now a truck driver is accused of killing her, Georgia officials said. More than 30 years after the missing woman’s body was found, DNA testing led officials to name Henry Fredrick Wise as a suspect in her death, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) wrote Sept. 6 in a news release.
GEORGIA STATE

