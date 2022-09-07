Read full article on original website
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
The Country’s First Urban Via Ferrata Is Going To Make Columbus A Climbing Destination
This city keeps giving us things to get excited about. When the new climbing area at Quarry Trails opens, it will be the first of its kind. Via Ferrata may not be a term everyone knows, but rock climbers know it, and they’re excited about it. Via Ferratas first...
Fall festivals and events in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
September is Pawpaw Picking Season: Try These Tips, Tricks and Tasty Treats
Two years ago, I came upon a grove of pawpaw trees in the woods. The spindly trunks were clustered together in the forest understory, branches bending from the weight of the largest edible fruit native to the United States. Some of the green, kidney-shaped pawpaws had already fallen to the forest floor—a sure sign of ripeness.
First Central Ohio Freddy’s Custard and Steakburgers to Open in Grove City
Grove City – A new flavor is opening up in Grove City with a new Steakburger restaurant. Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers isn’t new to Ohio, but it’s new to the Columbus area. The company is proposing the development of a +/- 3,000 square foot restaurant at 4108 Buckeye Parkway. In the area of Target and Hobby Lobby.
Festivals & Events | New Albany Walking Classic, Oktoberfest and Columbus Food and Wine Experience
Sept. 9-11 Schmidt’s Columbus Oktoberfest. Ohio Expo Center/Ohio State Fairgrounds, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus. There's something for everyone at Columbus Oktoberfest. The event features a plethora of scrumptious food, live music, copious brews and games galore. There are beer halls, a wine garden, children’s areas, arts and crafts sections, three stages of music and more.
First Look: ’70s Meets Hoffa at New Dublin Bar Missing Jimmy’s
Patrons can now disappear for a while at new Dublin bar Missing Jimmy’s. The Jimmy Hoffa-themed experience at 55 S. High St. is a shot, beer, watch a game kind of place according to Owner Robert DelliQuadri. As for the beer, expect mostly domestic classics on Missing Jimmy’s 15...
Ohio Is Getting the Country’s First Urban Via Ferrata
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Five miles northwest of downtown Columbus, Ohio, a once unremarkable limestone cliff is about to make an innovative mark on the world of outdoor recreation. The wall, part of...
Mohican by Modern Tiny Living
This beautifully designed craftsman tiny house is the work of Modern Tiny Living, a builder located in Columbus, Ohio. The 20′ Mohican has a 160-square-foot main floor and 70-square-foot loft. It features pine siding with cedar trim on the exterior and poplar shiplap walls with walnut trim throughout the...
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Are you looking for some fantastic donuts in Ohio?. If so, you should visit these places in the state. This long-running bakery in central Ohio is known for their great cookies, pies, and of course, donuts. Check out their delectable apple fritters, Davy Crockett (a cinnamon braided donut with maple frosting), honey buns, and peanut butter cream filled donuts. They also have other goodies like Hungarian strudel, cream horns, maple pecan braids, and more.
4 men injured after being electrocuted in Victorian Village
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four men were hurt after being electrocuted and falling from the roof of a home in the Victorian Village area of Columbus Saturday morning. The incident happened in the 100 block of Wilber Avenue near Hunter Avenue just after 9:20 a.m., according to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin.
The Columbus Italian Festival
A three-day celebration of the finest in food, entertainment and Italian culture on the grounds of St. John the Baptist Italian Church in Italian Village. Stop by and enjoy some delicious food, lots of entertainment, the Columbus Italian Parade, marching bands, rides, raffles, Bocce Ball Competition and more. The parade is on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campus
New Savvy Sliders located at 2106 N. High St. Credit: Courtesy of Sheron Colbert. Ohio State students can expect more “savvy” sliders on campus at the end of the month. Expanding its franchise in Columbus, Savvy Sliders will open a new store at 2106 N. High St., between Frambes East Lane avenues, with the goal of providing short wait times and serving fresh meat, Ali Bazzi, the High Street location owner, said.
Senior dog seeks 4Ever Home and loves to play with her toys
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center describes this 10-year-old as a wiggly, sweet gal! Almond Joy has been in and out of the shelter since 2018. In July of this year, her 4 Ever Home caught fire, and two of her dog mates died. Afterward, her family had no […]
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in August
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County last month went for $2.9 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $1.9 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
Breaking: Crash in Amanda Several People Injured
AMANDA – Several people are injured after a crash in Fairfield county around 11:15 am on Saturday. According to early reports, Amanda township responded to 8000 Cinncinati-Zanesville road in Amanda for the two-vehicle crash involving two vehicles. Three people have been reported injured, at least one severe. The injured...
Lucky’s Market to open its 2nd Columbus, Ohio, location
Lucky’s Market is planning to open its second Columbus, Ohio, location in Victorian Village. The site was once a Giant Eagle, which closed in 2017. The new Lucky’s store will be part of commercial real estate company Castro's redevelopment of the Thurber Village shopping center, which will also include a CVS store and a five-story apartment building with 225 units at 777 Neil Avenue, according to 614 Media Group.
Authorities seek help in identifying boy found wandering in Blacklick
BLACKLICK, Ohio — Franklin County Children Services is asking for the public's help in identifying a boy who was found in the Blacklick area on Friday. The Columbus Division of Police found the boy wandering in the area of Abilene and Amarillo drives around noon. The child is described...
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Columbus Area
If you're in the mood for a burger, you should check out these places in Columbus. If you're looking for a delicious burger, you should visit this joint. Fans of smash-burgers will love the classic burger, which has their special sauce, American cheese, shaved onion, iceberg lettuce, and house pickle. Other tasty options include the mushroom & swiss, which also has lemon thyme mayo, shaved onion, iceberg lettuce, and house pickle; spicy boi, which is topped with sambal jam, pimento cheese, shaved onion, and house pickle; and pastrami bacon, which also has the special sauce, American cheese, shaved onion, iceberg lettuce, and house pickle. If you're gluten-intolerant, they also have gluten-free buns.
