Dayton, OH

Veterans to be honored at motorcycle ride and car show tomorrow

DAYTON — Two events are taking place this weekend to honor veterans and raise funds for the Dayton National Cemetery, according to a news release. The seventh annual motorcycle ride will take place starting at the Xenia Harley Davidson tomorrow morning at the 1200 block of Cincinnati Avenue. Registration...
DAYTON, OH
3 haunted attractions opening this weekend in Dayton area

Spooky season is kicking off this weekend in the Dayton area with three haunted attractions guaranteed to give guests bone-chilling fun. Dayton Scream Park in Dayton and The Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park in Middletown open Friday, Sept. 9. Hell’s Dungeon in Dayton opens Saturday, Sept. 10. Dayton...
DAYTON, OH
Dayton, OH
New York State
Dayton, OH
The Hamburger Wagon, serving up history on a bun

Long before food trucks became trendy, a horse-drawn cart in the Dayton suburb of Miamisburg was a favorite spot for hungry residents and visitors. The horse is long gone, but the century-old recipe has been ranked one of the top 100 hamburgers in the United States by the book “Hamburger America.”
MIAMISBURG, OH
Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival returns for 3 Saturdays

A tidal wave-sized blend of food, live entertainment and activities will come ashore to Champaign County for the next three consecutive Saturdays. The 20th Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Sept. 17 and 24 at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, 2624 N. U.S. 68, a mile north of Urbana, highlighting seafood and other foods and tons of activities for all ages with a slew of bands all in one area.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Marie Antoinette
Emily Wells
Balloon festival to brighten skies above Urbana

The blue skies of September will be even more colorful when Grimes Field Municipal Airport in Urbana marks the return of Balloon Fest - A Hot Air Affair this weekend. The fourth-annual balloon launch begins at Historic Grimes Field Airport at 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Twelve balloon owners have been invited to participate, said Grimes Airport Manager Elton Cultice, who also notes that for the first time, tethered balloon rides will be available at the festival.
URBANA, OH
Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 9-11, 2022

Here are 7 festivals, 3 shows, and a bunch of Fall activities and events you should check out in Dayton this weekend September 9-11, 2022. Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 9-11, 2022. 7 Festivals. It's time for Gyros & Baklavas! Dayton Greek Festival is back this...
DAYTON, OH
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case. To […]
DAYTON, OH
Warfare in Vietnam: The story of a tunnel rat

When he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1965, little did Jerry Voisinet, of Piqua, know that he would end up in Vietnam as a tunnel rat. At basic and advanced training at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, the oldest infantry base in the U.S., he was a member of the 196th First Light Infantry and was trained in riot control. He expected to be deployed to Puerto Rico – had been told to pack volleyball nets and swimming trunks – and had learned the strategies for riot control (similar to some used at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, by those who were attacking the facility): how to use a baton (or a flag pole) and commands by leaders, “Move forward, V forward, wedge left, wedge right.” And he had learned as a member if the infantry what the terms “the old stuff”: living out in the field, bivouacking, and training with an M-14 rifle.
PIQUA, OH
Coyote found hiding in Ohio family’s bathroom

TRENTON, Ohio — Police in Ohio received a call about an unusual intruder when a family found a coyote hiding behind the toilet in their bathroom. The Trenton Police Department shared photos of the coyote on its Facebook page. In the post, police said they were called early Friday morning to a home after the animal was found in a bathroom on the home’s first floor. Not wanting to get close, the resident called the police.
TRENTON, OH
Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Millionaire Mansion in Ohio

Not long ago, a couple of guys from Mid-Michigan came across this old 10,000 square-foot millionaire's mansion in Dayton, Ohio. It was built 1912 by Louis Traxler who set up his own business: Traxler Mercantile. Louis left his home country of Austria in 1899 and wound up in Dayton, Ohio. Desiring a certain highbrow lifestyle, Louis had this mansion especially constructed for him and his family. Included were:
DAYTON, OH
Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Hamilton Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist died on Thursday morning after a crash on Obetz Road in Hamilton Township. A blue Ford F-150 and a red Honda motorcycle were in collision at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday morning. The F-150 turned from Obetz Road onto Crosspointe Drive, according to a media release from the Franklin County […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Truck crashes into train

SIDNEY — The Sidney Fire Department and Sidney police respond to a report of a train crash Thursday, Sept. 8, around 6 p.m. on a property on South Vandemark Road. According to the report from the police department, officers were notified that a truck had driven into a train. Once in the area, they discovered the crash happened on the property at 725 S. Vandemark Road. The set of tracks are owned by Cargill and are used to load the trains near the large grain bins.
SIDNEY, OH

