dayton247now.com
Detective Ritchie Davidson is a Hometown Hero
(WKEF) - The Dayton Police have taken the time to recognize a long serving detective on the force. Adam Aaro shares why he is today's Hometown Hero.
Veterans to be honored at motorcycle ride and car show tomorrow
DAYTON — Two events are taking place this weekend to honor veterans and raise funds for the Dayton National Cemetery, according to a news release. The seventh annual motorcycle ride will take place starting at the Xenia Harley Davidson tomorrow morning at the 1200 block of Cincinnati Avenue. Registration...
WLWT 5
Ohio cave the longest haunt in the world, with terrors and 30,000 live bats
An Ohio cave holds the world record for the longest walk-through horror house, delivering true nightmares below ground. The Lewisburg Haunted Cave has been named one of the best haunted attractions in the nation, housing ghouls and terrors as well as 30,000 live bats. Located about 30 miles west of...
dayton.com
3 haunted attractions opening this weekend in Dayton area
Spooky season is kicking off this weekend in the Dayton area with three haunted attractions guaranteed to give guests bone-chilling fun. Dayton Scream Park in Dayton and The Land of Illusion Haunted Scream Park in Middletown open Friday, Sept. 9. Hell’s Dungeon in Dayton opens Saturday, Sept. 10. Dayton...
wosu.org
The Hamburger Wagon, serving up history on a bun
Long before food trucks became trendy, a horse-drawn cart in the Dayton suburb of Miamisburg was a favorite spot for hungry residents and visitors. The horse is long gone, but the century-old recipe has been ranked one of the top 100 hamburgers in the United States by the book “Hamburger America.”
WKRC
Frisch's celebrates a big boy birthday on September 9
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Frisch’s Big Boy is celebrating his birthday Sept. 9 in a big way with fun giveaways, treats and more. Jordin Nabi, V.P. of marketing at Frisch's and chef John Zenk share details and grill up a burger.
WLWT 5
World War II Landing Ship Tank to dock in Cincinnati this month
A World War II Landing Ship Tank will dock in Cincinnati later this month, and you will have the chance to tour it. The LST 325, a 328-foot-long ship, will be docked at the Public Boat Landing from Sept. 28 through Oct. 3. It was built in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, by...
dayton.com
Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival returns for 3 Saturdays
A tidal wave-sized blend of food, live entertainment and activities will come ashore to Champaign County for the next three consecutive Saturdays. The 20th Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Sept. 17 and 24 at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, 2624 N. U.S. 68, a mile north of Urbana, highlighting seafood and other foods and tons of activities for all ages with a slew of bands all in one area.
dayton.com
Balloon festival to brighten skies above Urbana
The blue skies of September will be even more colorful when Grimes Field Municipal Airport in Urbana marks the return of Balloon Fest - A Hot Air Affair this weekend. The fourth-annual balloon launch begins at Historic Grimes Field Airport at 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Twelve balloon owners have been invited to participate, said Grimes Airport Manager Elton Cultice, who also notes that for the first time, tethered balloon rides will be available at the festival.
WATCH: Fritz and Fiona play in the Hippo Cove
The siblings first met on August 24 in the outdoor habitat. Supervised by Bibi, the two almost got close enough for a nose boop!
daytonlocal.com
Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 9-11, 2022
Here are 7 festivals, 3 shows, and a bunch of Fall activities and events you should check out in Dayton this weekend September 9-11, 2022. Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 9-11, 2022. 7 Festivals. It's time for Gyros & Baklavas! Dayton Greek Festival is back this...
Officer Seara Burton’s K-9 visits her in hospice
K-9 Brev has visited the Richmond hospice facility where Officer Burton is staying on multiple occasions, according to a Sept. 9 Facebook post by the Richmond Police Department.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who has the best ice cream? Here are the finalists
In the first week of Best of Dayton voting, there is already some heated competition at the top. Best Ice Cream has already seen a large amount of voting in just the first two days. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to...
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case. To […]
Daily Advocate
Warfare in Vietnam: The story of a tunnel rat
When he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1965, little did Jerry Voisinet, of Piqua, know that he would end up in Vietnam as a tunnel rat. At basic and advanced training at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, the oldest infantry base in the U.S., he was a member of the 196th First Light Infantry and was trained in riot control. He expected to be deployed to Puerto Rico – had been told to pack volleyball nets and swimming trunks – and had learned the strategies for riot control (similar to some used at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, by those who were attacking the facility): how to use a baton (or a flag pole) and commands by leaders, “Move forward, V forward, wedge left, wedge right.” And he had learned as a member if the infantry what the terms “the old stuff”: living out in the field, bivouacking, and training with an M-14 rifle.
Coyote found hiding in Ohio family’s bathroom
TRENTON, Ohio — Police in Ohio received a call about an unusual intruder when a family found a coyote hiding behind the toilet in their bathroom. The Trenton Police Department shared photos of the coyote on its Facebook page. In the post, police said they were called early Friday morning to a home after the animal was found in a bathroom on the home’s first floor. Not wanting to get close, the resident called the police.
Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Millionaire Mansion in Ohio
Not long ago, a couple of guys from Mid-Michigan came across this old 10,000 square-foot millionaire's mansion in Dayton, Ohio. It was built 1912 by Louis Traxler who set up his own business: Traxler Mercantile. Louis left his home country of Austria in 1899 and wound up in Dayton, Ohio. Desiring a certain highbrow lifestyle, Louis had this mansion especially constructed for him and his family. Included were:
Fox 19
Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Hamilton Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist died on Thursday morning after a crash on Obetz Road in Hamilton Township. A blue Ford F-150 and a red Honda motorcycle were in collision at 8:15 a.m. on Thursday morning. The F-150 turned from Obetz Road onto Crosspointe Drive, according to a media release from the Franklin County […]
Sidney Daily News
Truck crashes into train
SIDNEY — The Sidney Fire Department and Sidney police respond to a report of a train crash Thursday, Sept. 8, around 6 p.m. on a property on South Vandemark Road. According to the report from the police department, officers were notified that a truck had driven into a train. Once in the area, they discovered the crash happened on the property at 725 S. Vandemark Road. The set of tracks are owned by Cargill and are used to load the trains near the large grain bins.
