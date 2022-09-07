Read full article on original website
Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
brownstoner.com
Top 5 Stories on Brownstoner This Week: Designer Showhouse Returns to Brooklyn Heights This Fall
This singular penthouse with sweeping views of New York Harbor and the Statue of Liberty at one time served as Norman Mailer’s writing studio, where he wrote “The Executioner’s Song,” back when he owned the entire Greek Revival house at 142 Columbia Heights. When he took the circa 1840s Brooklyn Heights brick house co-op in 1977, the top floor became his apartment.
It’s An NYer’s Dream–The Annual Brooklyn BagelFest Is Returning To NYC Next Weekend
If there’s one thing everyone knows about a New Yorker, it’s that we loooooove our bagels–and as it turns out, we even have a two-day festival dedicated to this round and doughy piece of heaven, and it’s returning to Brooklyn next weekend! That’s right, mark your calendars because the 3rd annual Brooklyn BagelFest is heading to City Point in Downtown Brooklyn next Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18, bringing New Yorkers 15 bagel shops and 13 bagel-related food & beverage vendors to enjoy all weekend long. Last year’s BagelFest attracted over 1,600 attendees who munched on bagels and watched PopUp Bagels get presented the “Best Bagel” award, and this year they’ll defend their crown against both returning and new bagel vendors, including Utopia Bagels, Kossar’s Bagels & Bialys, and international up-and-comer Rhodo Bagels from Portugal. Festival goers will also get the opportunity to enjoy bagel-themed seminars and entertainment, life-sized bagel-themed yard games, a photo booth, and the chance to vote for their favorite bagel!
evgrieve.com
The 10th Street Block Festival takes place tomorrow (Saturday!)
The 10th Street Block Festival returns tomorrow (Sept. 10!) ... on 10th Street between Second Avenue and Third Avenue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is one of the best block events around... you can find antiques, collectibles, vintage clothing (no tube socks or tube steaks!) and music... all on a lovely tree-lined block.
14 Best BBQ Restaurants In NYC For Meat Lovers
Although summer is winding down, there’s truly never a wrong time to have a traditional BBQ meal. From mouth-watering smoked meats to cornbread and mac and cheese, nothing quite beats the smell of a smoky grill. Inspired by some of the meat capitals of the country like Texas, Kansas City, and the Carolinas, New York City confidently stands up for itself in this food category dominated by the South. Our restaurants offer some of the best slow-cooked, smoke-infused, tangy BBQ flavors around – if not the best! To get your taste buds excited, we tallied up the best BBQ restaurants...
Luna Park’s Newest Roller Coaster, Tony’s Express, Is Now Open
Coney Island’s Luna Park has welcomed its eighth roller coaster called Tony’s Express, as of today, Friday, September 9th. The new family-friendly roller coaster spans across 1200 feet of twisting track that travels around the upcoming bespoke log flume, Leti’s Treasure, at a speed of more than 30 mph. Tony’s Express honors the rich history of Coney Island by mirroring the vehicle design of America’s first-ever roller coaster, the Switchback Railway.
NY1
Another shooting rattles Coney Island community
NYPD officials say a Brooklyn high school student has been shot for the second time this week. Sources tell NY1 the most recent victim attends Lincoln High School. “How I feel? It’s terrible, disgusting,” said Kira Gleyzer, who was visiting her husband at a hospital when she heard the news.
brownstoner.com
Daily Links: Mask Mandate on Subways, Buses Officially Over
Hochul Lifts Mask Mandate on New York Public Transit [NYT]. Nabila’s in Cobble Hill Takes Homemade Approach to Lebanese Food [NYT]. Maimonides Hospital Lost $145 Million in 2021, Pushing It to Near Collapse [NYP]. Red Tape ‘Status Quo’ Keeps NYC in Housing Crisis: Report [NYP]. 9/11 Memorial...
A 350-Square-Foot NYC Studio Apartment Is Small But Spacious Feeling
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Location: Upper West Side — New York City, New York. Type of home: Studio Apartment. Size: 350 square feet. Years lived in:...
Eater
Chinatown Late-Night Favorite Great N.Y. Noodletown Reopens After Months-Long Closure
Fans of Great N.Y. Noodletown can rejoice: After a months-long closure for renovations, the Chinatown stalwart reopened this week. Bowery Boogie reports that the Cantonese favorite now sports an updated interior, but the rock-solid menu of wonton soups, roast duck, and noodles remains (thankfully) unchanged. Great N.Y. Noodletown first opened in 1981, and the addition of “great” came later on. It gained more notoriety in New York after appearing on a 2011 episode of the Layover, hosted by Anthony Bourdain.
Mike’s Diner in Astoria Has Closed, Served Neighborhood for Nearly a Century
An Astoria diner that has served multiple generations of customers since the 1920s appears to have closed for good. Mike’s Diner, known for its classic American-style food options, looks to have shuttered following a financial dispute with the landlord over unpaid rent. A sign affixed to the diner’s 22-37...
brownstoner.com
Modern Fort Greene Townhouse With Terraces, Roof Deck, Central Air Asks $3.59 Million
This brick townhouse built in 2016 has gracious high ceilings, hardwood floors and well-appointed outdoor spaces. It overlooks Commodore Barry Park, with its ball fields, playgrounds and public pool. Nearly 4,000 square feet, the two-family is set up as a triplex over a two-bedroom, two-bath garden apartment. The latter is...
NBC New York
Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn
A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
Massive water project hopes to link upstate reservoirs to New York City for generations
"We're making an investment here." The most expensive water project in New York City history is being built to last for generations ... lots of generations, and it's happening in a secret location in the city.
yonkerstimes.com
Gun Free Signs? Are You Kidding?
And there they were, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiling the Gun Free Signs in New York City’s Time Square. The crossroads of the world. And do you think for a minute that the signs are going to stop people from bringing guns into Times Square. Or any place they are going to be posted?
boropark24.com
MTA Offers Free Student MetroCards to NYC Students K to 12th Grade
Free student MetroCards are available to students who attend kindergarten through 12th grade in NYC, said Richard Davey, the president of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), who greeted and welcomed back the many pint-sized commuters who were heading to school today at the Jay Street-Metro Tech subway station in Downtown Brooklyn.
Hypebae
Telfar Is Hosting a Major Shopping Bag Sale Featuring All Colors and Sizes for 1 Day Only
It’s happening. For one day only, Telfar is hosting a major sale, consisting of thousands of their iconic shopping bags available in all colors and sizes. “This Sunday, [we're] taking over the Rainbow Shop in Downtown Brooklyn and filling it with thousands and thousands of bags: Every size, every color — one day only, first come first serve,” reads a caption on Telfar’s official Instagram page.
CBS News
Student shot near Coney Island high school
A student was shot near a high school in Brooklyn on Friday, marking the second after-school shooting this week in the borough. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
ediblemanhattan.com
How to Shop Arthur Avenue: A Very Personal Guide
Here’s the thing about supermarkets. They sport “butcher counters” with no butchers behind them, and meat cases where all but two or three of the most popular cuts have been replaced by ready-to-grill kebabs. Their instore bakeries churn out Oreoä birthday cakes and frozen, par-baked loaves. My everyday staples, like cheese and olive oil, are considered gourmet items so they price them accordingly. And don’t get me going about supermarket seafood departments—when I was pregnant, their ambient stink made me gag.
stljewishlight.org
Following scandal, kosher Chinese restaurants in Brooklyn move to distance themselves from NJ establishment
(New York Jewish Week) — Kosher Chinese restaurants in New York City moved quickly to distance themselves from a restaurant in New Jersey that lost the stamp of approval from one of the largest kosher certification companies in the United States. This week, Brooklyn restaurants Glatt Kosher Family in...
