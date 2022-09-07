Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
baristanet.com
Weekend Family Fun: Downtown Jamboree, Aircraft, Encanto, Block Party and More
The weekend is here! Now that the kiddos are back to school, there’s even more reason to spend lots of quality time with the family once the weekend rolls around. We’ve rounded up some family-friendly activities for you to enjoy. Check ’em out!. Watchung Booksellers (54 Fairfield...
baristanet.com
What You Need To Know: Montclair Jazz Festival’s Downtown Jamboree This Saturday!
Tomorrow is the big day and the weather looks amazing for the MONTCLAIR JAZZ FESTIVAL Grand Finale Downtown Jamboree! Get some sleep tonight because there is a full day of events, three stages featuring internationally-acclaimed headliners, regional favorites and emerging talent, more than 150 artisan food and craft vendors, an expanded all-day Family Jazz Discovery Zone for families — and at the very end — an after party!
baristanet.com
Weekend Events: Live Music, Jazz Fest, Art, and More!
This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough. So many great local events to enjoy this weekend! From live music and concerts to comedy and theater, to films and social events, this is your guide to what’s happening. NB: Check with the venue before attending in case of changes!
baristanet.com
Essex County Remembers: 21st Annual September 11th Remembrance
West Orange, NJ – Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. invites the public to attend the annual “Essex County Remembers,” a solemn ceremony at the Essex County Eagle Rock September 11th Memorial that will mark the 21st anniversary of the tragedies in New York, Washington, DC, and Pennsylvania. In addition to coming to the 911 Memorial to see the ceremony, the public also will be able to watch it streamed live on the Essex County website and social media channels.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
baristanet.com
MontClairVoyant: Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci Visit Montclair
Montclair expected to hear from New Jersey last month about what percentage the state would pay of the proposed capital improvement plan for our schools. Why the delay from Trenton?. Sincerely,. Slow and Behold. An obvious explanation is bureaucratic inertia, but perhaps the state hid its decision in a tomato...
baristanet.com
Ron Lieber Discusses ‘The Price You Pay for College’ at Watchung Booksellers
Watchung Booksellers welcomes New York Times “Your Money” columnist Ron Lieber to discuss “The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Roadmap for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make” on Wednesday, September 14 at 7:00 p.m. In this book, Lieber asks college...
baristanet.com
Montclair Public Schools To Receive $58 Million From State To Support Critical Building Upgrades
Montclair, NJ – Montclair Public Schools will receive a total of nearly $58 million from the State of New Jersey in support of the District’s historic proposal to upgrade schools and classrooms, the Board of Education announced Tuesday night in approving the plan. The District proposal addresses urgent health and safety needs in school facilities and will create state-of-the-art learning environments for students and teachers.
baristanet.com
Queen Elizabeth II Dies at 96; Montclair Reacts
Montclair, NJ – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully Thursday, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. She was 96. The news came hours after word earlier in the day that the Queen was under medical supervision. The people of Britain have lost their Queen of seven decades...
Comments / 0