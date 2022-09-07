West Orange, NJ – Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. invites the public to attend the annual “Essex County Remembers,” a solemn ceremony at the Essex County Eagle Rock September 11th Memorial that will mark the 21st anniversary of the tragedies in New York, Washington, DC, and Pennsylvania. In addition to coming to the 911 Memorial to see the ceremony, the public also will be able to watch it streamed live on the Essex County website and social media channels.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO