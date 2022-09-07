ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LHSAA restructures playoff format for multiple sports

The LHSAA restructured its playoff format in multiple sports for select and non-select schools after several meetings by the executive committee this past week. The sports affected are football, boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball. Select and non-select schools both have four divisions (I, II, III, IV) for the...
Game of the Week: Texas High @ Benton

For the second week in a row the H&W Marine Powersports Game of the Week pits Texas against Louisiana. Texas High makes the short trip to Benton for a tussle of the Tigers. Check out the video for a preview of our Game of the Week and don't miss the Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show when it kicks off Friday at 10:30 on KPXJ.
BENTON, LA

