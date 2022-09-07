ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

ClutchPoints

Denver Broncos: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Seahawks

The Denver Broncos are slated to face the Seattle Seahawks for their Week 1 matchup. Russell Wilson’s first game of the season will be a primetime matchup against his former team. Needless to say, the game will be must-watch TV for sports fans. Will Wilson prove to the Seahawks that he is still an elite quarterback, or will he struggle under the pressure? Here are some Broncos Week 1 predictions.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Dennis Allen-led Saints begin new era vs. rebuilding Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — It's going to be a bit strange to see someone other than Sean Payton on the New Orleans sideline. The Saints are beginning not just a new season Sunday — it's a whole new era as they face their NFC South rival, the Atlanta Falcons.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Saints Run Defense vs. Falcons Rushing Attack

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons renew one of the NFL's longest and most underrated rivalries this Sunday in Atlanta. New Orleans trails in the all-time series, 54-52, including a 26-27 record in Atlanta. However, they've won their last four road games against the Falcons and 7 of the last 9 overall.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

