Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov. DeSantis Promises to Keep Florida Free if ReelectedToni KorazaFlorida State
Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa WomanBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80sBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Related
Bucs vs. Cowboys injury report: Good news, bad news for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys have updated their injury reports for Sunday night’s regular-season opener, and there are some big names among the changes in practice participation. Here’s the latest report from both teams following Thursday’s practices:. Bucs WR Chris Godwin. Bucs CB Zyon McCollum.
Amari Cooper drops bold ‘fireworks’ take on Browns’ Deshaun Watson-less offense
The Cleveland Browns spent a lot of resources this offseason to improve their offense. The most notable acquisition, Deshaun Watson, won’t be playing for the first 11 games of the season. Amari Cooper, another offseason acquisition, still has tons of confidence. Cooper told reporters that the Browns’ offense is...
Richard Sherman previews Cowboys/Bucs, potentially reuniting with Dan Quinn in Dallas
Future Hall of Famer and current TNF analyst Richard Sherman joined the K&C Masterpiece to preview the Cowboys/Bucs season opener, and if he could potentially suit up for a certain team that employs his former defensive coordinator this year.
Jerry Jones on Dak Prescott's ankle, optimism for 2022 season, Von Miller regret, Tom Brady
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones joined the K&C Masterpiece to talk about the Cowboys season opener against Tampa Bay, Dak Prescott’s ankle injury, if he regrets passing on signing Von Miller, the greatness of Tom Brady, and more!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver Broncos: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Seahawks
The Denver Broncos are slated to face the Seattle Seahawks for their Week 1 matchup. Russell Wilson’s first game of the season will be a primetime matchup against his former team. Needless to say, the game will be must-watch TV for sports fans. Will Wilson prove to the Seahawks that he is still an elite quarterback, or will he struggle under the pressure? Here are some Broncos Week 1 predictions.
FOX Sports
Dennis Allen-led Saints begin new era vs. rebuilding Falcons
ATLANTA (AP) — It's going to be a bit strange to see someone other than Sean Payton on the New Orleans sideline. The Saints are beginning not just a new season Sunday — it's a whole new era as they face their NFC South rival, the Atlanta Falcons.
Yardbarker
Saints Run Defense vs. Falcons Rushing Attack
The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons renew one of the NFL's longest and most underrated rivalries this Sunday in Atlanta. New Orleans trails in the all-time series, 54-52, including a 26-27 record in Atlanta. However, they've won their last four road games against the Falcons and 7 of the last 9 overall.
Duce Staley would love his Lions to 'smack them in the mouth' on Sunday
Outside of Detroit, Lions assistant head coach and RB coach Duce Staley is best known for his impressive playing days as a Philadelphia Eagles running back. Staley played in Philly for seven seasons, topping 1,000 rushing yards in three of those. He also got his coaching start with the Eagles and has the Super Bowl ring to show for it, too.
Comments / 0