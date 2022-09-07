ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Rich men like Jeff Bezos to Sergey Brin leave their wealth in the hands of women, whose investment strategies fit the bill of long-term thinking family offices.

Behind the fortunes of wealthy folks like Google cofounder Sergey Brin, or the Hyatt hotel heirs JB and Tony Pritzker, are some of the most qualified women in banking and finance. Brin's family office, Bayshore Global, named 35-year-old Goldman Sachs alum Marie Young as chief investment officer in January. Mousse...
coinjournal.net

XBO partners with Chainalysis to integrate best-in-class compliance technology

XBO.com, a digital asset exchange dedicated to making crypto accessible to investors of all experience levels, announced a partnership with Chainalysis to support anti-fraud measures, power its compliance program, and monitor risk. The collaboration will ensure that top-grade compliance technology is integrated into the solution right from the get-go, Coin...
marketplace.org

Target’s the latest company to ditch mandatory retirement for CEOs

Target has not been having a great year. First, it found itself with a glut of inventory. Then, when it discounted all that stuff to get rid of it, profits took a nosedive. ​​Now, the retailer says its CEO, Brian Cornell, will stay on for about three more years as Target works to get back on track.
The Associated Press

headversity Acquires Health Improvement Solutions

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- headversity, a leading provider of preventative mental health solutions for employers, has acquired the assets of Health Improvement Solutions (HIS), an evidence-based provider of health and wellness program planning evaluation and related program services. The acquisition introduces a robust health risk assessment methodology into the headversity platform. HIS helps companies evaluate employee health, wellbeing, presenteeism, productivity, and other health-related areas. HIS also offers behavior change support services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005277/en/ headversity to Integrate Health Improvement Solutions into its Workforce Mental Health and Resilience Platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Trek Health Raises Oversubscribed $2.7M Seed Round to Modernize Mental Health Payments Infrastructure

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- Trek Health, the payment and insurance workflow automation platform for mental health provider groups, has closed an oversubscribed $2.7M Seed Round led by Lionheart Ventures. Trek Health eliminates the lengthy manual tasks required for financial transactions for mental health providers and enables instant reimbursement of insurance claims for provider groups. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005467/en/ Dilpreet Sahota, CEO of Trek Health (Photo: Business Wire)
bloomberglaw.com

Securities Association Taps Exchange Lawyer as General Counsel

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association has hired former SEC and NYSE veteran Saima Ahmed as general counsel. Ahmed joins the trade association for the US securities industry from NYSE Regulation Inc., the regulatory arm of the Intercontinental Exchange Inc.-owned New York Stock Exchange. She was a senior director and head of the exchange’s market watch and corporate actions groups.
US News and World Report

Goldman Sachs Promotes Jacqueline Arthur to Lead Human Resources

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Tuesday appointed Jacqueline Arthur, a 15-year veteran of the bank, to run human resources starting Jan. 1, the company told Reuters exclusively. Arthur, 45, will take over from Bentley de Beyer, who has been the bank's global head of human capital...
WWD

Target Reveals Leadership Changes; Brian Cornell to Step Down in Three Years

Target is updating its C-suite.  The big-box retailer revealed Wednesday that Brian Cornell will remain the company’s chief executive officer for three more years. In addition, Arthur Valdez, executive vice president and chief supply chain and logistics officer, is retiring from Target. He will be succeeded by Gretchen McCarthy, senior vice president, global inventory management, effective immediately.More from WWDPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress CollectionWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at AmazonTarget 20th Anniversary Collection: See All the Photos “In discussions about the company’s longer-term plans, it was important to us as a board to assure our stakeholders that...
Fortune

Dell’s CFO says the company is still hiring is these 3 key areas

“I’m optimistic about long-term technology trends,” Dell Technologies CFO Tom Sweet told me. “You and I both know, these days, there isn’t less, but more data getting created.”. I talked with Sweet in person yesterday about how the Fortune 50 multinational tech company is finding growth...
