How Tribe Capital selected and ranked Insider's Seed 50 and Seed 10 lists of the early check-writers in Europe
Tribe Capital has spent years developing a model to evaluate the world's best investors. The model underpins Insider's Seed 50 and Seed 10 lists.
Rich men like Jeff Bezos to Sergey Brin leave their wealth in the hands of women, whose investment strategies fit the bill of long-term thinking family offices.
Behind the fortunes of wealthy folks like Google cofounder Sergey Brin, or the Hyatt hotel heirs JB and Tony Pritzker, are some of the most qualified women in banking and finance. Brin's family office, Bayshore Global, named 35-year-old Goldman Sachs alum Marie Young as chief investment officer in January. Mousse...
coinjournal.net
XBO partners with Chainalysis to integrate best-in-class compliance technology
XBO.com, a digital asset exchange dedicated to making crypto accessible to investors of all experience levels, announced a partnership with Chainalysis to support anti-fraud measures, power its compliance program, and monitor risk. The collaboration will ensure that top-grade compliance technology is integrated into the solution right from the get-go, Coin...
Why “woke” approach to money management can be troublesome
What or who determines if a company is socially responsible? Increasingly, that determination is being made by a minority in some of the largest money managers in the U.S. through what is known as the ESG Index.
marketplace.org
Target’s the latest company to ditch mandatory retirement for CEOs
Target has not been having a great year. First, it found itself with a glut of inventory. Then, when it discounted all that stuff to get rid of it, profits took a nosedive. Now, the retailer says its CEO, Brian Cornell, will stay on for about three more years as Target works to get back on track.
headversity Acquires Health Improvement Solutions
CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- headversity, a leading provider of preventative mental health solutions for employers, has acquired the assets of Health Improvement Solutions (HIS), an evidence-based provider of health and wellness program planning evaluation and related program services. The acquisition introduces a robust health risk assessment methodology into the headversity platform. HIS helps companies evaluate employee health, wellbeing, presenteeism, productivity, and other health-related areas. HIS also offers behavior change support services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005277/en/ headversity to Integrate Health Improvement Solutions into its Workforce Mental Health and Resilience Platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Payments company Bolt scraps $1.5 billion deal to buy crypto firm Wyre
Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. online checkout company Bolt Financial Inc said on Friday it scrapped its $1.5 billion deal to buy cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Wyre Payments Inc, amid plunging valuations in crypto and fintech businesses.
Trek Health Raises Oversubscribed $2.7M Seed Round to Modernize Mental Health Payments Infrastructure
SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- Trek Health, the payment and insurance workflow automation platform for mental health provider groups, has closed an oversubscribed $2.7M Seed Round led by Lionheart Ventures. Trek Health eliminates the lengthy manual tasks required for financial transactions for mental health providers and enables instant reimbursement of insurance claims for provider groups. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005467/en/ Dilpreet Sahota, CEO of Trek Health (Photo: Business Wire)
bloomberglaw.com
Securities Association Taps Exchange Lawyer as General Counsel
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association has hired former SEC and NYSE veteran Saima Ahmed as general counsel. Ahmed joins the trade association for the US securities industry from NYSE Regulation Inc., the regulatory arm of the Intercontinental Exchange Inc.-owned New York Stock Exchange. She was a senior director and head of the exchange’s market watch and corporate actions groups.
TechCrunch
Online university Nexford will use $8M to plug affordability and relevance gaps in education
The tech-enabled startup, launched by Fadl Al Tarzi in 2019, is filling affordability and relevance gaps in education. As the traditional university experience hasn’t changed in many years, edtechs like Nexford are pioneering a paradigm shift in higher education that puts learners first, giving them the skills to succeed in the present and future.
US News and World Report
Goldman Sachs Promotes Jacqueline Arthur to Lead Human Resources
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Tuesday appointed Jacqueline Arthur, a 15-year veteran of the bank, to run human resources starting Jan. 1, the company told Reuters exclusively. Arthur, 45, will take over from Bentley de Beyer, who has been the bank's global head of human capital...
Target Reveals Leadership Changes; Brian Cornell to Step Down in Three Years
Target is updating its C-suite. The big-box retailer revealed Wednesday that Brian Cornell will remain the company’s chief executive officer for three more years. In addition, Arthur Valdez, executive vice president and chief supply chain and logistics officer, is retiring from Target. He will be succeeded by Gretchen McCarthy, senior vice president, global inventory management, effective immediately.More from WWDPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress CollectionWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at AmazonTarget 20th Anniversary Collection: See All the Photos “In discussions about the company’s longer-term plans, it was important to us as a board to assure our stakeholders that...
Dell’s CFO says the company is still hiring is these 3 key areas
“I’m optimistic about long-term technology trends,” Dell Technologies CFO Tom Sweet told me. “You and I both know, these days, there isn’t less, but more data getting created.”. I talked with Sweet in person yesterday about how the Fortune 50 multinational tech company is finding growth...
