Like all Lamborghini products, the initial offering is never going to be the most exciting version of the chassis. If the various Huracan trims over the years are any example, the Urus is now getting a serious dose of more excitement with the unveiling of the Lamborghini Urus Performante. Yes, the already insanely fast Lamborghini Urus (yet surprisingly off-road capable Super SUV) is getting a boost in power, losing some pounds, and getting a new Rally mode to shred the dirt. The only question we have is when can we take delivery?
When it comes to luxury sports sedans, few are as intimidating or as excellent as the current F90 BMW M5. To continue the tradition, BMW began work on the G90 replacement earlier this year. We caught spy shots of the development mule that Munich was using to achieve this, but it revealed little because these early prototypes were a far cry from what the production version will be like. Thankfully, BMW has now begun testing the all-new M5 with its final body, and although the car is draped in a comprehensive camouflage package, we can already see that the new model will be quite a looker.
It may be September 2022 but we've gathered here to talk about a brand-new car equipped with a gated manual transmission. Yes, the Pagani C10 will allow one-percentres to row their own gears in the most spectacular way possible. The only way an automaker could top that is by installing a V12, which the Huayra successor will have. A twin-turbo 6.0-litre AMG engine will be at the heart of the new hypercar, with a dual-clutch auto also available.
The sixth generation of the Ford Mustang is nearly over, but Roush isn't done with the pony car just yet. New spy photos capture a stunning Mustang wearing a bright silver finish and sporting wide fender arches. It's a new Roush model called the P-51B, and our spy team caught it completely uncovered in public with Jack Roush himself checking things out.
Toyota has added a new model to its growing GR lineup in the form of the 2023 GR Corolla. The hot hatch combines a 300-hp inline-3, 6-speed manual, and all-wheel drive, and we've just learned the all-important pricing information. You will soon be able to buy and sell shares in...
Elon Musk is a science-driven business leader, interested particularly in tech with the potential to transform humanity. He loves to push the limits of innovation and is undeterred by the criticism that sometimes accompanies his ideas. As CEO of Tesla (TSLA) , he's dedicated to converting the world to a...
The new Nissan Z entered the US sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
The hot Porsche 911 GT3 RS debuted less than a month ago, putting it a step above the regular GT3 that broke cover in early 2021. All the attention is on the GT3 RS right now, but the regular GT3 shouldn’t be forgotten about. A new video from AutoTopNL shows the new 911 GT3 rocketing down the German Autobahn for another top-speed test run.
Zeva Aero, a designer and manufacturer of personal air vehicles based in the U.S., has launched its newest prototype aircraft, the Z2. The company first designed and created a sub-scale prototype called Zero (Zero-emissions Electric Vertical Aircraft) with the ultimate goal of creating a full-sized production aircraft to provide alternative options to people for their daily commute. It was designed from the ground up to compete in Boeing's GoFly competition. The company plans to go to market with vehicles that are not limited by the extreme requirements of the GoFly rules.
Driving has enough challenges, even when you have both hands on the wheel and your head on a swivel. But what happens when you switch perspectives like in a video game? The driving gets even harder, which is all on full display in a new YouTube video. The publication took...
Montway Auto Transport is an auto shipping broker that connects customers with shipping services and works with over 15,000 carriers across the United States. This article will take an up-close look at Montway Auto Transport reviews, services, costs, and more. We believe the broker is an excellent choice for auto...
Following the Volkswagen Group's approval for Porsche to enter F1, the German manufacturer held talks with Red Bull about a potential partnership from 2026. But regular delays amid uncertainty from Red Bull about Porsche's bid to take a 50% share in the team have ultimately led to negotiations coming to an end.
As the market launch of the Tesla Semi nears (finally), Tesla followers report that the electric Semi prototype sightings are becoming more common. Below we can see a short video of three Tesla Semi (shared by Shoaib Quraishi) seen together, potentially during some tests. Some of them were with trailers, some not, but in general, they appear to be the latest, updated versions of the Semi.
Mercedes' "AMG all the things" attitude has worked better for the German brand than for many rivals over the years. It means that almost anyone can find an AMG in their price bracket, with easily-accessible performance in a package that suits their needs. Whether you want a small coupe, sedan, or a seven-seater SUV, you can get it in AMG flavor. The littlest of the seven-seaters mentioned above is the GLB-Class, which, like all of its siblings, has also been given the AMG treatment.
888-216-2214 Get Price 864-635-4879 Get Price 888-202-7376 Get Price 888-207-1503 Get Price. Looking for cheap car shipping quotes online? This article explains how the auto transport quotes process works and describes the top factors that impact cost. We’ll also review average rates and recommend the best car shipping companies.
Spotting an Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro in the real world is a rare sight. There will only ever be 40 production examples of the track-only machine in existence, and a new video from the 912fordgt YouTube channel captured one blasting down an airstrip. The video captures the car’s stunning exhaust note from its glorious V12 engine.
Reusable rocket engines have become all the rage lately, even as NASA’s continually delayed Artemis I mission attempts to launch with non-reusable technology. Realistically the only way to significantly lower launch costs is to reuse the engines rather than build them from scratch every time. Which is why every fan of space exploration should rejoice that another small start-up company, RocketLab, has successfully retested a rocket that has flown in space.
Red Bull boss Christian Horner says that talks between his team and Porsche over a future collaboration in Formula 1 broke down because the two companies had “quite different DNA." Porsche had been pursuing a partnership that would see it badge the 2026 power unit currently being developed by...
China has set a new world record for the strongest steady magnetic field. On August 12, the hybrid magnet of the Steady High Magnetic Field Facility (SHMFF) in Hefei, China, generated the world’s highest steady magnetic field by a working magnet measuring 45.22 teslas (T). In comparison, Earth’s magnetic field at 0° latitude and 0° longitude only has a strength of 0.000032 teslas.
Ford isn't letting up with releasing teasers of the next-gen Mustang ahead of its debut on 14 September. The audio clip starts with the engine reaching high revs and then dropping down through the gears. The sound suggests the car is on a track or possibly downshifting when slowing down to take a corner.
