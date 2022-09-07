ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Rams Running Back Could Be Sidelined Up To 6 Weeks After Ankle Injury

Not only were the Los Angeles Rams handed a 21-point loss on Thursday night, one of their top rookies went down with an injury. Rams running back Kyren Williams left the first quarter of last night's game with an ankle injury. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the diagnosis for Williams is a high-ankle sprain.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown

If you get wrecked in your season opener, in front of your home crowd, as the reigning Super Bowl holders, then yes, some clowning is a bit deserved, and that’s what Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams took from the hands of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and the red-hot Buffalo Bills, who won 31-10 […] The post Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Rams QB Matthew Stafford Had Surgery on Elbow Injury in Offseason

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's achy elbow reportedly required offseason surgery. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the former Pro Bowler had a procedure done to deal with the pain he experienced throughout last season and help him prepare for this season. Schefter noted Stafford "is now said to feel better...
NFL
theScore

Mahomes: Predicting Chiefs' WR1 won't be easy for fantasy managers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes expects fantasy football managers to have a hard time predicting who the team's No. 1 wide receiver will be following Tyreek Hill's departure. "The biggest thing is there's going to be a different player every single game that has the big game," Mahomes said,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Emmanuel Sanders Announces Retirement as Member of Broncos: 'I Gave It My All'

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday. Sanders, who played for five teams over 12 seasons, signed a one-day contract with the Denver Broncos to retire with the franchise where he found his greatest success. The 2010 third-round pick spent his first four seasons with...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 1: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

Before fantasy football competitors in your league ransack the waiver wire following Week 1 action, get ahead of the curve. Standouts in season openers will see their stocks rise by Sunday evening. We could see some Week 1 surprises as undrafted fantasy players and back-end draft picks exceed early expectations....
NFL
Bleacher Report

5 NFL Teams That Look Ready to Make a Leap in 2022

The new NFL season began for two Super Bowl contenders Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Buffalo Bills. Plenty more playoff hopefuls will be in action Sunday and Monday when the rest of the league's squads kick their respective campaigns off. Several of these candidates are coming...
NFL
Bleacher Report

The Best NFL Players Hiding On Practice Squads Entering 2022 Season

The 2022 NFL season is officially underway. The Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills kicked things off Thursday night, and the rest of the league will be in action in the coming days. As the campaign unfolds, teams will inevitably add players. Many will come from the free-agent pool and...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL MVP Odds 2022: Josh Allen Moves to +500 Betting Favorite After Win over Rams

If you want to place a bet on Josh Allen being named NFL MVP this season, do it now. After an impressive performance in a 31-10 Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium, the Buffalo Bills quarterback's odds jumped from +650 to +500 ($100 bet wins $500), per DraftKings Sportsbook.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Jalen Ramsey Says Rams 'Got Our Ass Beat' in Season-Opening Loss to Bills

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey succinctly summed up the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills in the first game of their Super Bowl title defense. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey told reporters after Thursday night's 31-10 defeat. The Rams' defense gave up 413 yards while the offense only...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Rams' Matthew Stafford Becomes 12th QB in NFL History to Throw for 50,000 Yards

Matthew Stafford and Drew Brees have some things in common. Both quarterbacks are Super Bowl champions, and now both are tied for the fewest number of games (183) to reach 50,000 passing yards in NFL history. Stafford accomplished the feat on a pass to Cooper Kupp in Thursday's season opener against the Buffalo Bills.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports

There aren't typically a ton of injury situations to monitor at the beginning of the NFL season. Assuming a team got through training camp and the preseason relatively healthy, they're likely heading into Week 1 at close to full strength. But there will be some players missing openers because of...
NFL

