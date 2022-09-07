Read full article on original website
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Yelp reviewers just ranked this Charleston, South Carolina restaurant number 6 in the countryEllen EastwoodCharleston, SC
Announcing the winners of NewsBreak’s Back to School content campaignNewsBreak ContributorsCharleston, SC
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
thedanielislandnews.com
Iron Horses run rampant to second victory; Bishops drop two in a row
The Philip Simmons High School football team focused on fundamentals in last Friday night’s game against Georgetown, a week after the Iron Horses suffered a frustrating loss to St. James. The Iron Horses traveled east on U.S. Highway 17 and once they arrived, they ran away with the football...
live5news.com
Lowcountry High School Football Schedule - Week 3
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 3 action kicks off with a game on Thursday night and Fort Dorchester returns home on Saturday night. But the bulk of the action remains on Friday so be sure to check back here for scores, highlights and more and watch Friday Night Lights at 11:15 only on Live 5 News.
The Post and Courier
Charleston region's only Denny's shuts down as franchisee sues SC-based chain
A North Charleston restaurant that served up the Grand Slam breakfast and other dishes for nearly 25 years is going, going, gone. The only Denny’s left in the region abruptly closed amid a legal dispute between the Upstate-based dining chain and the franchisee that operated the 2280 Ashley Phosphate Road location.
charlestondaily.net
Here is a $350K Fixer-Upper in Downtown Charleston, SC – New Listing
Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
Yelp reviewers just ranked this Charleston, South Carolina restaurant number 6 in the country
Japanese Spicy Fried Chicken at Jackrabbit FillyCj A. on Yelp. The sixth-best restaurant in the country according to Yelp reviews has its roots in hard times. As is written on the eatery's website: "In 2014, Shuai and Corrie Wang moved to Charleston, SC from Brooklyn, NY under the impression they had jobs. They did not."
The Post and Courier
2 Charleston cafés abruptly close with little explanation
While most of the Holy City was celebrating the long Labor Day weekend, two Charleston area cafés were packing up their shops. Gnome Café closed its doors Sept. 3, just one day after informing fans of the all-vegan destination that it would end a seven-year run at the corner of President and Cannon streets.
The Post and Courier
Charles S. Way, civic leader, businessman and former SC Commerce secretary dies at 84
Charles S. Way Jr., a visionary business leader known for his civic, philanthropic and professional imprint on Charleston and South Carolina, died Sept. 6. He was 84. The former president of real estate development firm The Beach Co. of Charleston was known for his business acumen, which included bold initiatives such as the multimillion-dollar purchase of Kiawah Island in 1988.
This Is The Best Fall Festival In South Carolina
Taste of Home found the best seasonal festivals around the country, including this annual event in South Carolina.
Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival Festival Full Music Schedule Released: Brothers Osbourne, Jimmie Allen & More
Darius Rucker is bringing the inaugural Riverfront Revival to his hometown in Charleston, S.C. next month. Now, the full schedule for the weekend that he curated himself is available. Rucker headlines the first night, while Brothers Osbourne headlines night two. He also has several other South Carolina natives on the bill, including Nikki Lane and SUSTO. Check out the full schedule below.
The Post and Courier
Longtime Charleston-area hardware store to relocate after nearly $6M land deal
The land under a longtime hardware store near Goose Creek is now under new ownership, and the owners of the retail business plan to relocate up the street. The roughly 15-acre tract where Westbury Hardware is at 888 College Park Road recently changed hands for $5.925 million to an affiliate of real estate investment and development firm RCB Development of Charleston. The previous owner was JKW Properties LLC.
iheart.com
Another Charleston Co. Schools exec to leave; department to be reorganized
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rash of high-level resignations and terminations within the Charleston County School District continues with another executive announcing she plans to retire at the end of the month. Executive Director of Alternative Programs and Services Jennifer Coker notified district leadership last week that she plans to...
live5news.com
Glenn McConnell extension project proposed to reach Summerville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County residents will be voting in November on whether to continue paying a “transportation penny,” a one-cent tax that funds road improvement projects. There are dozens of projects waiting for funding including one, in particular, looking to help alleviate traffic congestion from...
This South Carolina City Was Named The Best Place To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best cities around the country to retire, including this South Carolina town which was snagged the top spot.
The Post and Courier
James Island boater found dead in apparent drowning was 9/11 first responder
Pete Perrine loved to be out on the water. For his 44th birthday last month, the James Island resident gifted himself a white Pair Boat. Perrine's Labor Day plans were to go fishing with a friend. He could not wait for the trip, and talked incessantly about the new rods and reels he had purchased, his wife, Elizabeth, said.
foxcharleston.com
Mt. Pleasant Residents’ Growing Pains Begin Ahead of Construction of Proposed 526 Interchange Expansion
As the Lowcountry continues to grow, so do its growing pains. SCDOT’s proposed 526 Long Point Road interchange expansion near the Wando Port released their concepts — and now three neighborhoods with more than 1,300 homes are scrambling to make their voices heard. We chat with neighbors to get their perspectives.
Winning $100K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One lucky lottery player has won $100,000 on a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in the Charleston area. The South Carolina Education Lottery said Tuesday the winning ticket, which matched all five numbers drawn on September 5, was purchased at a Circle K store at 320 Meeting Street. Palmetto Cash 5 […]
charlestondaily.net
For Sale: The Immortal Lobster Food Truck – $120,000
One of Charleston’s Best Food Trucks – The Immortal Lobster. An opportunity to own one of Charleston, SC’s most recognizable and established food trucks. Start making money the first day of ownership. The sale includes all aspects of the business; both hard and intangible assets. Hard assets to include 2 branded and outfitted DHEC approved trailers, a Ford F-250 Super Duty truck, generators, current commissary lease, cooking and refrigeration equipment, etc. Intangible assets to include email account, website, social media accounts with over 10k combined followers, and all future events/contracts that have already been booked including an invite to Charleston’s Food Truck Rodeo. We currently receive 10-15 email requests per week from local businesses, neighborhoods, and private events both here in Charleston and surrounding states.
The Post and Courier
Summerville Medical Center welcomes Dr. Vincent S. Scott
Summerville Medical Center has announced the arrival of Vincent S. Scott, MD, to its hospital medical staff and the practice of Summerville Pelvic Health Specialists. Dr. Scott will provide pelvic health services to women across the Lowcountry. A board-certified, fellowship-trained urogynecologist, Dr. Scott brings more than 25 years of extensive...
holycitysinner.com
New Charleston Restaurants (2022)
Last updated on: 9/6/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
