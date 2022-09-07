ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer County, IN

14news.com

Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Local church’s windows broken by boulders, boards

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A church got its windows broken on Thursday night. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it was dispatched to a report of criminal mischief that occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 9:19 p.m. on September 8. Police say the incident was on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. EPD officers say they […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

ISP: Teenager in Arizona Uses App to Threaten Mt Vernon Student in Posey County

POSEY COUNTY, Ind.— A message to a Mount Vernon Senior High School student on Wednesday said there would be a shooting at the high school in Posey County later this week. Police say that message was sent on an app by a teenager in Arizona to another student who goes to Mount Vernon. Police believe the teenager living in Arizona used to attend Mount Vernon and also knew the student the message was sent to. The message was sent on an app that disguises the true sender.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Impaired Driver Arrested in Pike County School Zone

Pike County – Wednesday afternoon, September 7, at approximately 2:18 p.m., Trooper Angermeier was patrolling the school zone at Pike Central High-Middle School when he observed the driver of a 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck disregard the stop sign on SR 61 at SR 56. The driver was stopped and identified as Anna Watson, 37, of Winslow. Watson displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Watson was transported to Daviess Community Hospital in Washington where further investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol, benzodiazepine, and methamphetamine. Watson was arrested and taken to the Pike County Jail where she is currently being held on bond.
PIKE COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Evansville church suffers vandalism Thursday

The Evansville Police Department continues to investigate a case of vandalism that happened at a local church late Thursday night. According to EPD, officers arrived to the Christian Tabernacle Church on Washington Avenue after 9 p.m. Thursday. The pastor at the church told officers that 17 windows were broken around the church.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

No injuries from Main Street fire

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) made quick work of a midday fire.  The fire was called in around 1:30 near the intersection of Main and 2nd Street in the downtown area.  Firefighters say the fire was contained to an exterior wall of one of the buildings.  The damage is described as minimal.  […]
HENDERSON, KY
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Marriage Licenses – September 7, 2022

Cristofer N. Mendez to Ashley Carol Moriarty, both of Dubois. Nicolas Amador-Rios of Jasper to Sonia Maricela Orellana De Ramos of Huntingburg. Kellie Gehlhausen to Jace Merkel, both of Huntingburg. Ali Michelle Shaw to Luke Robert Kerstiens, both of Celestine.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
hancockclarion.com

Hello Pop Food Truck now a new business on Main Street in Hawesville

Hello Pop is a small, local business initially started and ran by Chelsea Boling. She now runs the family business with the help of her husband, Danny, and her mother, Wanita Wimmer. Their ice pops and other delicious items, such as flavored popcorn, lemonade and lemon shake-ups are handcrafted with...
HAWESVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
News Break
Politics
spencercountyonline.com

Miss Dale Fall Festival 2022

The Dale Fall Festival Scholarship Queen Pageant was held Sunday, September 4th, in the Heritage Hills High School auditorium. There, the event’s judges and spectators shared the opportunity to witness eight poised, articulate, talented and confident ladies take the stage to compete!. The contestants participated in multiple activities to...
hancockclarion.com

92 year old Bill Roberts may qualify for American Pickers

Bill Roberts, of Pellville, is currently looking through a variety of items in his building and determining whether or not to have a sale on his property soon. Over the years he has collected a building full of memorabilia. “There’s a lot of stuff in there,” Roberts said. Over the...
PELLVILLE, KY
wamwamfm.com

Investigation of Adult Male Found Deceased in Paoli

Orange County-On September 6, 2022, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after an adult male was found deceased in Paoli, Indiana. At approximately 7:30 am yesterday, the Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive male near the address of 889 North...
PAOLI, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Funerals set for 3 that passed in Smith Mills shooting

SMITH MILLS, Ky. (WEHT) — Funeral arrangements have been made for the three people that died in the Smith Mills shooting Saturday night. Arianna Ziebell‘s service is being held 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 11 at Koehler Funeral Home in Boonville, Indiana with Pastor Greg Pimlott officiating. Her visitation will be from 10 a.m. until […]
SMITH MILLS, KY
99.5 WKDQ

You Can Hunt Killer Clowns in the Woods of French Lick, Indiana

Here's something fun, and different for you during this Halloween season. You can literally hunt down killer clowns with gel blaster guns in the middle of the woods. French Lick Manhunt And Survival Games host "survival style" games that are fun for all ages. A couple of years back, they introduced an event for Halloween season where you could hunt down killer clowns in the woods. They recently announced that the Killer Clown Takedown will return in 2022. According to their website:
FRENCH LICK, IN

Community Policy