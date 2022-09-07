Read full article on original website
14news.com
Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
EPD: Local church’s windows broken by boulders, boards
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A church got its windows broken on Thursday night. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it was dispatched to a report of criminal mischief that occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 9:19 p.m. on September 8. Police say the incident was on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. EPD officers say they […]
wevv.com
School Resource Officer recognized in Warrick County for saving student choking on grape
A sheriff's deputy and school resource officer in Warrick County, Indiana, is being hailed as a hero after an incident that happened earlier this week. The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says officials with Castle North Middle School were recognizing the actions of Deputy Matt Young, who serves as the school's School Resource Officer.
wevv.com
Stabbing suspect assaults jail staff in Daviess County, police say
A man is facing charges in Daviess County, Indiana after being taken into custody as a suspect in a stabbing and then assaulting jail staff, according to police. The Washington Police Department says first responders were called to the area of NW 16th Street and and Jackson Street for a stabbing.
WIBC.com
ISP: Teenager in Arizona Uses App to Threaten Mt Vernon Student in Posey County
POSEY COUNTY, Ind.— A message to a Mount Vernon Senior High School student on Wednesday said there would be a shooting at the high school in Posey County later this week. Police say that message was sent on an app by a teenager in Arizona to another student who goes to Mount Vernon. Police believe the teenager living in Arizona used to attend Mount Vernon and also knew the student the message was sent to. The message was sent on an app that disguises the true sender.
wamwamfm.com
Impaired Driver Arrested in Pike County School Zone
Pike County – Wednesday afternoon, September 7, at approximately 2:18 p.m., Trooper Angermeier was patrolling the school zone at Pike Central High-Middle School when he observed the driver of a 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck disregard the stop sign on SR 61 at SR 56. The driver was stopped and identified as Anna Watson, 37, of Winslow. Watson displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Watson was transported to Daviess Community Hospital in Washington where further investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol, benzodiazepine, and methamphetamine. Watson was arrested and taken to the Pike County Jail where she is currently being held on bond.
wevv.com
Evansville church suffers vandalism Thursday
The Evansville Police Department continues to investigate a case of vandalism that happened at a local church late Thursday night. According to EPD, officers arrived to the Christian Tabernacle Church on Washington Avenue after 9 p.m. Thursday. The pastor at the church told officers that 17 windows were broken around the church.
No injuries from Main Street fire
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) made quick work of a midday fire. The fire was called in around 1:30 near the intersection of Main and 2nd Street in the downtown area. Firefighters say the fire was contained to an exterior wall of one of the buildings. The damage is described as minimal. […]
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Marriage Licenses – September 7, 2022
Cristofer N. Mendez to Ashley Carol Moriarty, both of Dubois. Nicolas Amador-Rios of Jasper to Sonia Maricela Orellana De Ramos of Huntingburg. Kellie Gehlhausen to Jace Merkel, both of Huntingburg. Ali Michelle Shaw to Luke Robert Kerstiens, both of Celestine.
hancockclarion.com
Hello Pop Food Truck now a new business on Main Street in Hawesville
Hello Pop is a small, local business initially started and ran by Chelsea Boling. She now runs the family business with the help of her husband, Danny, and her mother, Wanita Wimmer. Their ice pops and other delicious items, such as flavored popcorn, lemonade and lemon shake-ups are handcrafted with...
wevv.com
Funeral plans announced for 6-year-old Evansville boy involved in shooting incident
An Evansville family will say their final goodbyes to a young child tragically killed over the weekend. 6-year-old Malachi Copeland died Sunday from a single gunshot wound to the head. Malachi's obituary says, he loved playing sports and being outdoors. His funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at...
Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
Coroner: Woman drowned in Daviess County pond
(WEHT) - The Daviess County Coroner has ruled drowning as the primary cause of death for the woman found in the Utica area last week.
spencercountyonline.com
Miss Dale Fall Festival 2022
The Dale Fall Festival Scholarship Queen Pageant was held Sunday, September 4th, in the Heritage Hills High School auditorium. There, the event’s judges and spectators shared the opportunity to witness eight poised, articulate, talented and confident ladies take the stage to compete!. The contestants participated in multiple activities to...
Attorney appointed to replace Indiana judge who resigned
Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed a southern Indiana attorney to replace a judge who resigned in July, two months after she was charged with domestic battery.
hancockclarion.com
92 year old Bill Roberts may qualify for American Pickers
Bill Roberts, of Pellville, is currently looking through a variety of items in his building and determining whether or not to have a sale on his property soon. Over the years he has collected a building full of memorabilia. “There’s a lot of stuff in there,” Roberts said. Over the...
wamwamfm.com
Investigation of Adult Male Found Deceased in Paoli
Orange County-On September 6, 2022, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after an adult male was found deceased in Paoli, Indiana. At approximately 7:30 am yesterday, the Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive male near the address of 889 North...
wevv.com
Exclusive: Evansville's James Stinson finds closure after visiting starting place of nationwide manhunt
In April of 2022, a romantic jail getaway shocked the town of Florence, Alabama, eventually shocking the Nation. For seven months, violent felon Casey White and 17-year corrections officer Vicky White made 949 phone calls to each other. They were not only forming a romantic relationship, they were planning a very detailed escape.
Funerals set for 3 that passed in Smith Mills shooting
SMITH MILLS, Ky. (WEHT) — Funeral arrangements have been made for the three people that died in the Smith Mills shooting Saturday night. Arianna Ziebell‘s service is being held 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 11 at Koehler Funeral Home in Boonville, Indiana with Pastor Greg Pimlott officiating. Her visitation will be from 10 a.m. until […]
You Can Hunt Killer Clowns in the Woods of French Lick, Indiana
Here's something fun, and different for you during this Halloween season. You can literally hunt down killer clowns with gel blaster guns in the middle of the woods. French Lick Manhunt And Survival Games host "survival style" games that are fun for all ages. A couple of years back, they introduced an event for Halloween season where you could hunt down killer clowns in the woods. They recently announced that the Killer Clown Takedown will return in 2022. According to their website:
