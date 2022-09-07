POSEY COUNTY, Ind.— A message to a Mount Vernon Senior High School student on Wednesday said there would be a shooting at the high school in Posey County later this week. Police say that message was sent on an app by a teenager in Arizona to another student who goes to Mount Vernon. Police believe the teenager living in Arizona used to attend Mount Vernon and also knew the student the message was sent to. The message was sent on an app that disguises the true sender.

POSEY COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO