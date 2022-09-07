ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

104.3 WOW Country

Entertaining, Strange and Funny Idaho Street Names

Idaho is certainly unique. We have an interesting way of doing things here and while all states, cities and places probably have a name or two that is strange, funny and ridiculous.... Idaho has its fair share of street names that will make you do a double take or just say, what the heck? Did I see that right? Did that say what I think it said? These directions cant be right? How does one come up with a street name like that?
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Pride Fest Cancels Children’s Drag Show

Organizers of this week's Boise Pride Fest have emailed their supporters and sponsors that the scheduled child's drag show will be cancelled from the weekend's events. The reaction to the announced kid's drag show caused a significant reaction of social media. At the time of this publication, Zion's Bank, Idaho Power, and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had announced they were cancelling their sponsorships.
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s #1 Barbecue Joint (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)

Yum. Writing about this definitely made me hungry for some good barbecue. I know exactly what I’m doing for dinner tonight. Idaho is home to many incredible barbecue restaurants, but one of em’ was recently featured on a nationwide list by Lovefood for being the BEST barbecue joint in all of Idaho — making it one of the greatest barbecue restaurants in the country.
Eagle, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Hey Beer Lovers in Idaho, Did You Know This?

There are actually two things I’m going to ask you about... Did you know IDAHO is the second largest producer of hops?. According to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, “Idaho is ranked second in commercial hop production in the United States.” Oregon and Washington are other large producers, and together they produce more beer than anywhere else in the country.
104.3 WOW Country

Country Superstar Luke Combs Announces Boise Concert

Country Music Star Luke Combs will be coming to Boise to perform at Albertsons Stadium Saturday, May 20, 2023. Mr. Combs will bring Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Comb to the Treasure Valley. Tickets are expected to go fast and go on sale Friday, September 15. You...
Boise, ID
104.3 WOW Country

One of the Biggest Fireworks Shows in Idaho is Coming to Meridian

If you don’t have plans this Friday night, we’re about to make them for you!. Friday, September 9 is Scentsy’s 9th Annual Rock-A-Thon and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it because they chose our friends at Camp Rainbow Gold as their beneficiary this year! The timing couldn’t be more perfect since the event happens during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Meridian, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Boise, Idaho Landmark Named One of America’s Most Haunted Houses

Between Haunted World and Requiem, the Treasure Valley is hardly lacking when it comes to man-made haunted houses. But do they make your skin crawl as much as the real deal?. Because we have those in the Treasure Valley too! Two national websites set out on a mission to find America’s REAL most haunted houses. They’re two very different websites. The House Beautiful website is a digital arm of a home design magazine that’s been in print for over 125 years. Big 7 Travel is a travel blog meant to save tourists from spending countless hours reading reviews on TripAdvisor, Foursquare or Google Reviews.
Boise, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Here’s How To Upgrade Your Morgan Wallen Tickets

The Dangerous Tour with Morgan Wallen and HARDY is Friday September 9 at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater and we want to UPGRADE your tickets!. Our WOW Country street team will be on location along with Parker Kane. Here's how you'll have a chance to score tickets to the best seats in the house, stop by our WOW Country set up and show us your tickets. We will give you a WOW Country t-shirt and if we see you wearing the t-shirt before the show starts inside the amphitheater you might be selected to win the best seats in the house!
Nampa, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Fire Leaves Several Injured, Pets Deceased

Heartbreaking news has been released out of Southeast Boise from the Boise Fire Department as of late Wednesday evening. If you were driving anywhere around the neighborhood of Southeast Boise on Wednesday evening, you probably noticed the significant emergency response along with multiple road closures. First responders were on the...
Boise, ID
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho.

