Resources & Ideas for Pumpkin Carving Alternatives Boise Kids Will Love!
Pumpkin carving is a time-honored Boise Autumn tradition! But this fall, we thought it would be fun for Boise kids to explore some unique and creative alternatives to pumpkin carving. If your Boise kid loves learning, crafting, and experimenting, we know they'll love this list of pumpkin carving alternatives. 1....
Swim in Luxury at Boise’s Unbelievable Whitewater Villa Air BnB
According to the U.S. Travel Association, Americans collectively let 768 million vacation days go to waste in 2018. We’d love to act astonished by that number, but the truth is some of those vacation days are ones that we let go to waste ourselves. Self-admittedly, we’re workaholics that hate...
This Treasure Valley Dessert is better than a “Runza”
Why didn't anyone tell me about the most iconic food item in Idaho? The Ice Cream Potato. I wanted to get to know more about the Treasure Valley and decided I was going to search "Iconic Food Items In Idaho". And boom!! There it is, the ice cream potato. Here's...
Entertaining, Strange and Funny Idaho Street Names
Idaho is certainly unique. We have an interesting way of doing things here and while all states, cities and places probably have a name or two that is strange, funny and ridiculous.... Idaho has its fair share of street names that will make you do a double take or just say, what the heck? Did I see that right? Did that say what I think it said? These directions cant be right? How does one come up with a street name like that?
Will We See More People Moving To The Treasure Valley?
Will the Treasure Valley continue to see an influx of people moving to the area? It looks that way, according to Wallethub Boise is ranked 16th on their list "2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire". Boise was given a total score of 53.90. Wallethub "compared the retiree-friendliness of more...
Stunning Boise Home With Downtown Views will Inspire Your Next Remodel
Are these the best views of downtown Boise?! This beautiful home was built 70 years ago and is still a stunner with carefully thought out remodel. Oogle over these photos and keep scrolling for more unbelievable multi million dollar homes in the area. Stunning Boise Home With Downtown Views will...
Idaho Black Bear Breaks Into a House, Here’s How to Avoid That…
A few months ago, we wrote about a large bear spotted in Blaine County walking through neighborhoods and going through garbage, and apparently there are even more bear sightings happening around the Boise area, and in some cases the bears are actually breaking into resident homes. A recent article from...
Boise Pride Fest Cancels Children’s Drag Show
Organizers of this week's Boise Pride Fest have emailed their supporters and sponsors that the scheduled child's drag show will be cancelled from the weekend's events. The reaction to the announced kid's drag show caused a significant reaction of social media. At the time of this publication, Zion's Bank, Idaho Power, and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had announced they were cancelling their sponsorships.
It’s Time For OktoberFest In The Treasure Valley!
It's that time of the year when we all get excited! Pumpkin spice lattes, football is back, and the leaves are starting to change colors. Maybe you look at this time of the year a little differently. Football is back, another excuse to drink, and it's OKTOBERFEST 2022!!. Being new...
Idaho’s #1 Barbecue Joint (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
Yum. Writing about this definitely made me hungry for some good barbecue. I know exactly what I’m doing for dinner tonight. Idaho is home to many incredible barbecue restaurants, but one of em’ was recently featured on a nationwide list by Lovefood for being the BEST barbecue joint in all of Idaho — making it one of the greatest barbecue restaurants in the country.
Ordering in? Here’s Boise’s Most Popular Takeout Restaurant (#1 in Idaho)
You know, sometimes you just don’t want to go anywhere for dinner... and you might not want to cook either. Fortunately, we live in a time where ordering food to come to you is a totally normal thing haha so I wanted to share Boise’s top-rated takeout restaurants with you.
Is It Actually Illegal To Put Trash In A Recycling Bin In Idaho?
We are told not to put trash in our recycle bins, but what happens if we do? If your trash container is full, does anyone notice if you put that one bag of trash in your blue recycle bin?. In some states, putting non-recyclable items in the recycle bins is...
Hey Beer Lovers in Idaho, Did You Know This?
There are actually two things I’m going to ask you about... Did you know IDAHO is the second largest producer of hops?. According to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, “Idaho is ranked second in commercial hop production in the United States.” Oregon and Washington are other large producers, and together they produce more beer than anywhere else in the country.
Country Superstar Luke Combs Announces Boise Concert
Country Music Star Luke Combs will be coming to Boise to perform at Albertsons Stadium Saturday, May 20, 2023. Mr. Combs will bring Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Comb to the Treasure Valley. Tickets are expected to go fast and go on sale Friday, September 15. You...
One of the Biggest Fireworks Shows in Idaho is Coming to Meridian
If you don’t have plans this Friday night, we’re about to make them for you!. Friday, September 9 is Scentsy’s 9th Annual Rock-A-Thon and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it because they chose our friends at Camp Rainbow Gold as their beneficiary this year! The timing couldn’t be more perfect since the event happens during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Boise, Idaho Landmark Named One of America’s Most Haunted Houses
Between Haunted World and Requiem, the Treasure Valley is hardly lacking when it comes to man-made haunted houses. But do they make your skin crawl as much as the real deal?. Because we have those in the Treasure Valley too! Two national websites set out on a mission to find America’s REAL most haunted houses. They’re two very different websites. The House Beautiful website is a digital arm of a home design magazine that’s been in print for over 125 years. Big 7 Travel is a travel blog meant to save tourists from spending countless hours reading reviews on TripAdvisor, Foursquare or Google Reviews.
Here’s How To Upgrade Your Morgan Wallen Tickets
The Dangerous Tour with Morgan Wallen and HARDY is Friday September 9 at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater and we want to UPGRADE your tickets!. Our WOW Country street team will be on location along with Parker Kane. Here's how you'll have a chance to score tickets to the best seats in the house, stop by our WOW Country set up and show us your tickets. We will give you a WOW Country t-shirt and if we see you wearing the t-shirt before the show starts inside the amphitheater you might be selected to win the best seats in the house!
Lucky For Luke Combs Tickets – Win Tickets To See Luke Combs
If you haven't heard Luke Combs is coming Boise and will be performing at Albertsons Stadium Saturday, May 20, 2023. Joining Luke Combs on his world tour will be Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, and Brent Cobb. Here's How To Win!. We want to feature you on 104.3 WOW...
Boise Catholic Bishop Asks Saint Alphonsus Withdraw from Pride
The fallout over the children dressed up in drag continues as Idaho's Catholic Bishop Peter Christensen has asked Saint Alphonsus to pull their sponsorship of Gay Pride Fest Weekend. The bishop left no doubt in a written statement published by the Diocese of Boise. The bishop and the church revealed...
Boise Fire Leaves Several Injured, Pets Deceased
Heartbreaking news has been released out of Southeast Boise from the Boise Fire Department as of late Wednesday evening. If you were driving anywhere around the neighborhood of Southeast Boise on Wednesday evening, you probably noticed the significant emergency response along with multiple road closures. First responders were on the...
