Europe

The Hill

Railroad workers prepared to strike next month: survey

More than 9 in 10 freight railroad workers believe they should go on strike to secure better wages and working conditions, according to a new online survey. The poll results appear to contradict rail union leaders who have downplayed the possibility of a lockout, which could inflict huge damage on the U.S. economy that is still struggling to overcome supply chain snags.
US News and World Report

Analysis-Putin's Energy Gamble May Prove a Double-Edged Sword for Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's threat to completely cut off energy supplies to the West in a deepening confrontation over Ukraine could prove to be a double-edged sword for Russia. Just before the European Union announced a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday, Putin threatened to sever supplies...
US News and World Report

Biden Recommends Admitting 125,000 Refugees in Fiscal Year 2023 -State Dept

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is recommending a refugee admissions target of 125,000 for fiscal year 2023, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday. The proposed target - the same as for the current fiscal year - will "address the growing needs generated by humanitarian crises around...
CoinDesk

With New Prime Minister, UK Still Wants to Be Crypto Hub: Treasury Official

The U.K. wants to "become the country of choice for those looking to create, innovate and build in the crypto space," Economic Secretary to the Treasury Richard Fuller said in the first Westminster crypto debate on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Liz Truss officially became the U.K.'s new prime minister, replacing Boris...
Europe
BBC

NI Protocol: Lakeland Dairies boss slams government plan

A major food processor has warned that the government's plan to change the Northern Ireland Protocol will be a "disaster" for NI dairy exports. Michael Hanley, chief executive of Lakeland Dairies, was giving evidence to a House of Lords committee. The committee also heard from the boss of haulage firm...
US News and World Report

Kuwait's Long-Time Parliament Speaker Bows Out of Sept. Elections

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait's parliament speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim said he would not run in legislative polls this month, handing a victory to opposition figures who had been critical of him in a domestic political standoff that has hindered fiscal reform. Kuwait holds early elections on Sept. 29 after the crown...
maritime-executive.com

Australia Calls for Labor Law Changes to Address Port Inefficiencies

The Productivity Commission of Australia released a report, which among other issues focuses on boosting productivity at the country’s major seaports. The report contends that persistent inefficiencies at the Australian ports are costing the economy an estimated A$605 million (approximately US$415 million) per year. The report is part of...
Reuters

Analysis-Lebanon's bid for IMF deal hits snags

BEIRUT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Five months after Lebanon's draft IMF deal raised hopes it could finally pull together an economic reform plan to address its financial meltdown, political and financial elites are obstructing prospects of securing any rescue package.
US News and World Report

Bank of England Says Banknotes Featuring Queen's Image Remain Legal Tender

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said its banknotes featuring the image of Queen Elizabeth remained legal tender, following the monarch's death on Thursday. "Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender. A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed," the central bank said.
ambcrypto.com

This UK Parliament member wants the country to be a hub for cryptos

“We want to become the country of choice for those looking to create, innovate and build in the crypto space,” said UK Economic Secretary to Treasury Richard Fuller. This statement was made as part of the parliamentary debate on crypto assets regulation in the country. He added that with the new PM, the United Kingdom would become the “dominant global hub for crypto technologies.” Liz Truss has assumed the office of the Prime Minister of the UK only this week.
TechCrunch

Carbyne snaps up $56M to speed up emergency services

Amir Elichai, Carbyne’s founder and CEO, said in an interview with TechCrunch that the company is targeting (and is on track) to cover 1 billion people by 2024. “With this new funding our main investment aims are to expand in the U.S., establish a solid partner program to target the opportunity globally we don’t sell directly and to put more investment in R&D,” he said.
HuffPost

The U.S. Is Still In For A Wild Economic Ride Despite Easing Inflation

Consumers have been struggling with high inflation over the past year, with the Federal Reserve determined to rein in the economy. A combination of factors, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions as a result of COVID-19, and the strong labor market have all contributed to the inflation picture, Michael Gapen, head of U.S. economics research at Bank of America, told CNBC’s Select in late July.
US News and World Report

EU Says Georgia Must Ramp up Reforms Before Becoming Membership Candidate

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Georgia needs to speed up reforms in areas such as the rule of law, the independence of justice and media freedom before it can be granted the status of a European Union membership candidate, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday. "These areas are crucial...
