Read full article on original website
Related
Railroad workers prepared to strike next month: survey
More than 9 in 10 freight railroad workers believe they should go on strike to secure better wages and working conditions, according to a new online survey. The poll results appear to contradict rail union leaders who have downplayed the possibility of a lockout, which could inflict huge damage on the U.S. economy that is still struggling to overcome supply chain snags.
Government 'stay-at-home' subsidies are driving Americans out of the workforce: Steve Hilton
In his Labor Day weekend monologue, "The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton examined the U.S. labor participation rate and blamed "stay-at-home" unemployment subsidies for driving capable working-age adults out of the workforce. STEVE HILTON: The labor participation rate is still the lowest, outside of the pandemic shutdown, for 45 years....
US News and World Report
Analysis-Putin's Energy Gamble May Prove a Double-Edged Sword for Russia
MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's threat to completely cut off energy supplies to the West in a deepening confrontation over Ukraine could prove to be a double-edged sword for Russia. Just before the European Union announced a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday, Putin threatened to sever supplies...
US News and World Report
Biden Recommends Admitting 125,000 Refugees in Fiscal Year 2023 -State Dept
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is recommending a refugee admissions target of 125,000 for fiscal year 2023, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday. The proposed target - the same as for the current fiscal year - will "address the growing needs generated by humanitarian crises around...
IN THIS ARTICLE
White House plans to allow up to 125,000 refugees into US for 2023 fiscal year
The Biden administration plans to allow up to 125,000 refugees into the United States for the 2023 fiscal year, the same lofty ceiling as last year, according to a source familiar with the plan.
Washington Examiner
California passes bill banning sale of farmland to foreign governments
The California legislature passed a bill Wednesday that is on its way to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) desk and would outlaw foreign country land sales to protect the nation’s food supply. A similar bill was introduced on the federal level last month by Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and...
What policies will Liz Truss pursue as Britain’s new prime minister?
The policy focus of a Truss prime ministership will, inevitably, be largely a work in progress, given she is taking office amid a hugely turbulent economic period. But during a long leadership campaign the new PM has set out a series of proposals and plans for government:. Taxation and cost...
CoinDesk
With New Prime Minister, UK Still Wants to Be Crypto Hub: Treasury Official
The U.K. wants to "become the country of choice for those looking to create, innovate and build in the crypto space," Economic Secretary to the Treasury Richard Fuller said in the first Westminster crypto debate on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Liz Truss officially became the U.K.'s new prime minister, replacing Boris...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
NI Protocol: Lakeland Dairies boss slams government plan
A major food processor has warned that the government's plan to change the Northern Ireland Protocol will be a "disaster" for NI dairy exports. Michael Hanley, chief executive of Lakeland Dairies, was giving evidence to a House of Lords committee. The committee also heard from the boss of haulage firm...
US News and World Report
Kuwait's Long-Time Parliament Speaker Bows Out of Sept. Elections
KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait's parliament speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim said he would not run in legislative polls this month, handing a victory to opposition figures who had been critical of him in a domestic political standoff that has hindered fiscal reform. Kuwait holds early elections on Sept. 29 after the crown...
Five big EU states to implement minimum corporate tax if no EU deal
PARIS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The governments of the European Union's five biggest economies said on Friday they would implement a global minimum corporate tax next year by "any possible legal means", if Hungary does not lift its opposition at the EU level.
maritime-executive.com
Australia Calls for Labor Law Changes to Address Port Inefficiencies
The Productivity Commission of Australia released a report, which among other issues focuses on boosting productivity at the country’s major seaports. The report contends that persistent inefficiencies at the Australian ports are costing the economy an estimated A$605 million (approximately US$415 million) per year. The report is part of...
Analysis-Lebanon's bid for IMF deal hits snags
BEIRUT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Five months after Lebanon's draft IMF deal raised hopes it could finally pull together an economic reform plan to address its financial meltdown, political and financial elites are obstructing prospects of securing any rescue package.
US News and World Report
Bank of England Says Banknotes Featuring Queen's Image Remain Legal Tender
LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said its banknotes featuring the image of Queen Elizabeth remained legal tender, following the monarch's death on Thursday. "Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender. A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed," the central bank said.
ambcrypto.com
This UK Parliament member wants the country to be a hub for cryptos
“We want to become the country of choice for those looking to create, innovate and build in the crypto space,” said UK Economic Secretary to Treasury Richard Fuller. This statement was made as part of the parliamentary debate on crypto assets regulation in the country. He added that with the new PM, the United Kingdom would become the “dominant global hub for crypto technologies.” Liz Truss has assumed the office of the Prime Minister of the UK only this week.
TechCrunch
Carbyne snaps up $56M to speed up emergency services
Amir Elichai, Carbyne’s founder and CEO, said in an interview with TechCrunch that the company is targeting (and is on track) to cover 1 billion people by 2024. “With this new funding our main investment aims are to expand in the U.S., establish a solid partner program to target the opportunity globally we don’t sell directly and to put more investment in R&D,” he said.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: PSG, Battery Ventures invest $100M in open source password manager Bitwarden
Hey, hey, hey! It’s going to be a busy week for the TC crew this week. We’re excited about the Apple event, and Y Combinator has its demo day. Alex welcomes you to YC and Apple week on the Equity podcast, and your trusty Daily Crunch team is poised at our laptops to share the cream of the news-crop with you!
The U.S. Is Still In For A Wild Economic Ride Despite Easing Inflation
Consumers have been struggling with high inflation over the past year, with the Federal Reserve determined to rein in the economy. A combination of factors, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions as a result of COVID-19, and the strong labor market have all contributed to the inflation picture, Michael Gapen, head of U.S. economics research at Bank of America, told CNBC’s Select in late July.
No need for Germany to shift central bank cash deposits for now - finance agency
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Germany will not need to invest its central bank cash deposits in new ways for now after the European Central Bank decided to pay interest on them, a finance agency spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.
US News and World Report
EU Says Georgia Must Ramp up Reforms Before Becoming Membership Candidate
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Georgia needs to speed up reforms in areas such as the rule of law, the independence of justice and media freedom before it can be granted the status of a European Union membership candidate, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday. "These areas are crucial...
Comments / 0