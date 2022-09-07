“We want to become the country of choice for those looking to create, innovate and build in the crypto space,” said UK Economic Secretary to Treasury Richard Fuller. This statement was made as part of the parliamentary debate on crypto assets regulation in the country. He added that with the new PM, the United Kingdom would become the “dominant global hub for crypto technologies.” Liz Truss has assumed the office of the Prime Minister of the UK only this week.

